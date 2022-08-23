Read full article on original website
As kids head back to class, NC lawmakers told to ‘cut the check’ and fully fund public schools (with photo gallery)
Education advocates from across the state converged on Raleigh’s Halifax Mall Saturday to urge legislative leaders to fully fund the Leandro plan for low-wealth school districts. The long-running lawsuit will be back before the North Carolina Supreme Court this Wednesday, with advocates hopeful the court will order lawmakers to fund the Leandro Comprehensive Remedial Plan without further delay.
