New Love's Travel Stops opens in Pasco
PASCO, Wash. - Love's Travel Stops newest Washington location is in Pasco, now open for customers. The seventh Love's location in the state opened August 25, bringing 57 truck parking spots, 78 regular spaces and 70 new jobs. "We're excited to add our seventh location to the Evergreen State and...
Tri-Cities supply water during peak summer demand
TRI-CITIES, Wash. - The water budget looks at both supply and demand. The Washington State Department of Ecology is working with cities on projects to help meet summertime water demand all while staying in the water budget. Without aquifers storage and recovery systems some areas may have difficulty meeting demand...
This winery near Tri-Cities was voted best U.S. tasting room. Which is your favorite?
It’s wine tasting room was decorated by famous glass artist Dale Chihuly.
Priceless, Private Prosser Country Palace is Perfectly Procurable Today
If you're into living in the country, THIS Prosser Estate is the perfect place for you!. Privacy is what you'll enjoy on this 4.72-acre lot. The 2-level home is spacious with 5 bedrooms, 4 full baths, and 3 fireplaces. The living area is 4,952 square feet. If you've ever wanted...
‘Came out of nowhere,’ Former employees blindsided by layoffs at Lynx Healthcare
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Thursday, August 25th, started out like any other for this Tri-Cities healthcare worker. “I went into work like normal — I get there about 7:15 to start my day,” the woman said. Then, this former Lynx Healthcare administrator found herself in a room with...
Fabulous Fun to be Had at the Benton Franklin Fair in Kennewick
If you haven't been to the Benton Franklin Fair & Rodeo, you need to go. I went with my co-worker and his wife. We had a blast. Of course, the big deal was the entertainment. The concert featuring Fastlane and Starship, with Mickey Thomas was awesome! Starship rocked with the crowd by performing their smash hits Jane, Sara, Nothin's Gonna' Stop Us Now, Set The Night To Music, and so many more. Growing up in the '80s, I loved Starship.
Pasco’s FREE Fiery Foods Festival Promises Fun for All on September 10th
Mark the date of Saturday, September 10th for F-U-N in Pasco!. That's the date set for the Fiery Foods Festival at the Pasco downtown Farmer's Market Pavilion. The family-friendly festival will be going on from 3 pm till 9 pm. If you enjoy all things spicy, this is for you!
Watermelon Spill on Busy Tri-Cities Roadway, What Else Has Spilled?
A truck lost a load of watermelons the other day in Pasco. Sticky situation yesterday at Rd 68 and Sandifur Parkway. 150 watermelons were destroyed when the trailer carrying them was hit by a vehicle. The at-fault driver turned into the trailer by ex"seed”ing the speed limit when the light turned yellow. 😂#ripmelons.
Peek Inside the Newly Remodeled Longbranch in Finley
The Longbranch Saloon in Finley is under new ownership! Laurie Winchel, owner of Jackalope Bar & Grill in Kennewick, decided she wasn't busy enough with one bar, so has adopted the well-known Longbranch Saloon. Blood, sweat, and tears have poured into making this beloved bar a revised version of itself.
4 Famous Movie/TV Houses You Can Visit Near Tri-Cities Washington
Here Are 4 Famous Houses You Can Visit In Oregon And Washington. There are four famous homes that have been featured in some of your favorite movies and TV shows and you can get to them from Tri-Cities Washington. These Houses Have Been Featured In Twilight And Sleepless In Seattle.
Remarkable Richland Estate Awaiting Fabulous Family to Move in
Wanted: Family to move into this Regal Richland Estate. This 5 bedroom, 5 bathroom stunning Richland residence is available and located at 1220 Glenwood Court. With 20' ceilings and spacious rooms, you can entertain the masses for a Thanksgiving feast or keep it intimate. Everything in this 2-level home is first-class from the 2 fireplaces to your own private heated spa. See for yourself.
Prosser power outage on Friday afternoon
PROSSER, Wash.- As of 2 p.m. Friday, August, 26th, Benton PUD crews in Prosser are still working to safely and quickly replace a damaged power pole. Earlier 525 customers lost power when a truck hit a power pole. Crews estimate that it could be five hours until power is restored.
Tri-City Herald death notices Aug. 23, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
Little Cherry Disease affects peach harvest
WAPATO, Wash. – According to the Washington State Fruit Commission, Little Cherry Disease affects other stone fruit trees besides cherries. This year the disease played its role in decreasing the peach harvest. The late spring frost and the disease together decreased the harvest by about 50%. The Vice President...
Hundreds of watermelons flood the streets of Pasco from collision
PASCO, Wash. — Afternoon commuters ran into a “sticky situation,” as described by responding Pasco police officers when a two-vehicle collision destroyed 150 watermelons that were spread across the sidewalk Thursday. According to a social media post from the Pasco Police Department, a car crashed into a...
Discover Birch Bay Days parade and festival return
Discover Birch Bay Days parade and festival will take over Birch Bay Saturday, August 27 and Sunday, August 28. The 43rd annual festival will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, with most events at the Birch Bay library property, 7968 Birch Bay Drive. A parade, vendor fair, live music, kids games and crab derby will be just some of the weekend activities.
8 Things We Love Most About the Central WA State Fair
What are you looking forward to the most about the Central WA State Fair? It's almost here!. The Central Washington State Fair is Friday, September 23rd thru Sunday, October 2nd, 2022, at State Fair Park (1301 S Fair Ave, Yakima). We asked a few of our favorite locals what they love most about the Central Washington State Fair. We are sure one of their answers will match yours!
Brush Fire Forces Finley Neighborhood to Standby to Evacuate
(Finley, WA) -- Crews from Benton County Fire District One responded to a wildland fire burning in some grass and olive trees off Meals and Piert Roads Saturday afternoon. The fire, which initial estimates put at 100 acres started just before noon and quickly grew in size. A number of residents in the area of Straightbanks Road were told to get ready to evacuate. There is no cause on the fire. BCFD District One Fire Captain Ron Fryer says Burlington Northern Santa Fe is reporting a few burnt railroad ties, and they are sending their fire fighting car over to help in the battle.
BREAKING: Fire crews are on scene of a fire in Benton County this afternoon
FINLEY, Wash.- Fire crews are on scene of fire in Benton County off S Meals Rd and S Priet Rd. Captain Ron Fryer, BCCFD#1 tells us the wind is not helping contain the fire. Straightbank Rd is being evacuated at this time. The official cause of fire is unknown. We're...
Major transportation shakeup in western Washington
Drivers in Tacoma and West Seattle are about to get some relief. But the ferry system is struggling with delays.
