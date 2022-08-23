ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland, WA

nbcrightnow.com

New Love's Travel Stops opens in Pasco

PASCO, Wash. - Love's Travel Stops newest Washington location is in Pasco, now open for customers. The seventh Love's location in the state opened August 25, bringing 57 truck parking spots, 78 regular spaces and 70 new jobs. "We're excited to add our seventh location to the Evergreen State and...
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Tri-Cities supply water during peak summer demand

TRI-CITIES, Wash. - The water budget looks at both supply and demand. The Washington State Department of Ecology is working with cities on projects to help meet summertime water demand all while staying in the water budget. Without aquifers storage and recovery systems some areas may have difficulty meeting demand...
WEST RICHLAND, WA
98.3 The KEY

Fabulous Fun to be Had at the Benton Franklin Fair in Kennewick

If you haven't been to the Benton Franklin Fair & Rodeo, you need to go. I went with my co-worker and his wife. We had a blast. Of course, the big deal was the entertainment. The concert featuring Fastlane and Starship, with Mickey Thomas was awesome! Starship rocked with the crowd by performing their smash hits Jane, Sara, Nothin's Gonna' Stop Us Now, Set The Night To Music, and so many more. Growing up in the '80s, I loved Starship.
KENNEWICK, WA
98.3 The KEY

Peek Inside the Newly Remodeled Longbranch in Finley

The Longbranch Saloon in Finley is under new ownership! Laurie Winchel, owner of Jackalope Bar & Grill in Kennewick, decided she wasn't busy enough with one bar, so has adopted the well-known Longbranch Saloon. Blood, sweat, and tears have poured into making this beloved bar a revised version of itself.
FINLEY, WA
98.3 The KEY

Remarkable Richland Estate Awaiting Fabulous Family to Move in

Wanted: Family to move into this Regal Richland Estate. This 5 bedroom, 5 bathroom stunning Richland residence is available and located at 1220 Glenwood Court. With 20' ceilings and spacious rooms, you can entertain the masses for a Thanksgiving feast or keep it intimate. Everything in this 2-level home is first-class from the 2 fireplaces to your own private heated spa. See for yourself.
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Prosser power outage on Friday afternoon

PROSSER, Wash.- As of 2 p.m. Friday, August, 26th, Benton PUD crews in Prosser are still working to safely and quickly replace a damaged power pole. Earlier 525 customers lost power when a truck hit a power pole. Crews estimate that it could be five hours until power is restored.
PROSSER, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Little Cherry Disease affects peach harvest

WAPATO, Wash. – According to the Washington State Fruit Commission, Little Cherry Disease affects other stone fruit trees besides cherries. This year the disease played its role in decreasing the peach harvest. The late spring frost and the disease together decreased the harvest by about 50%. The Vice President...
WAPATO, WA
thenorthernlight.com

Discover Birch Bay Days parade and festival return

Discover Birch Bay Days parade and festival will take over Birch Bay Saturday, August 27 and Sunday, August 28. The 43rd annual festival will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, with most events at the Birch Bay library property, 7968 Birch Bay Drive. A parade, vendor fair, live music, kids games and crab derby will be just some of the weekend activities.
BIRCH BAY, WA
98.3 The KEY

8 Things We Love Most About the Central WA State Fair

What are you looking forward to the most about the Central WA State Fair? It's almost here!. The Central Washington State Fair is Friday, September 23rd thru Sunday, October 2nd, 2022, at State Fair Park (1301 S Fair Ave, Yakima). We asked a few of our favorite locals what they love most about the Central Washington State Fair. We are sure one of their answers will match yours!
YAKIMA, WA
NEWStalk 870

Brush Fire Forces Finley Neighborhood to Standby to Evacuate

(Finley, WA) -- Crews from Benton County Fire District One responded to a wildland fire burning in some grass and olive trees off Meals and Piert Roads Saturday afternoon. The fire, which initial estimates put at 100 acres started just before noon and quickly grew in size. A number of residents in the area of Straightbanks Road were told to get ready to evacuate. There is no cause on the fire. BCFD District One Fire Captain Ron Fryer says Burlington Northern Santa Fe is reporting a few burnt railroad ties, and they are sending their fire fighting car over to help in the battle.
FINLEY, WA
98.3 The KEY

98.3 The KEY

98.3 The Key plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

