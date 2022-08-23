In 1998, Google became a thing, the first Apple iMac debuted, and Titanic cleaned up at the Oscars, per Insider. It was also a big year for political scandal at the highest level. In January 1998, as rumors were swirling about an affair President Bill Clinton had with a White House intern Monica Lewinsky, the president went on TV and said, "I did not have sexual relations with that woman, Miss Lewinsky" (via U.S. News). Bill's wife, Hillary Clinton, claimed the allegations were nonsense. However, by August, Bill acknowledged the affair had happened — and that it was wrong — and DNA on Lewinsky's dress was tested against Bill's. By December 1998, Bill was impeached by the House for lying under oath and for obstruction of justice, via Time. Over the years, Bill has also been accused of sexual harassment and assault by four women, which he has denied, per Business Insider.

