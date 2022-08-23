Read full article on original website
foxillinois.com
Balloons launching over Lincoln this weekend
LINCOLN, Ill. (WICS) — Hot air balloons are returning to the skies over Lincoln. The event will be Friday and Saturday. There will be over 30 balloons launching at various times throughout the weekend. Friday Evening (Approx. 6:00/6:15 p.m.) Saturday Morning (Approx. 6:15/6:30 a.m.) Saturday Evening (Approx. 6:00/6:15 p.m.)
foxillinois.com
Next generation 911 service going statewide
CHICAGO (WICS) — The state is upgrading its 911 service. Soon, you’ll be able to send a text to ask for help. Once this system is in place, you’ll be able to get help by sending a message on your phone. Fifteen thousand calls are made to...
foxillinois.com
Rally held outside shuttered Taylorville Kroger
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — Taylorville residents were rallying to speed up the process to get the town's Kroger reopened on Thursday. The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) sealed the grocery store last month because of asbestos contamination. There are only three grocery stores in town, and Taylorville residents hope...
foxillinois.com
Children escape from apartment complex fire
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A resident of a Springfield apartment and their children all made it out after the complex went up in flames Thursday. The Springfield Fire Department was called around 10:47 p.m.to the 1500 block of West Enos Avenue for the reported fire. On their way to...
newschannel20.com
Police call off search for missing central Illinois woman
CLINTON, Ill. (WICS) — The investigation into the disappearance of a central mother is now closed. Juana Arellano-Garnica has been considered missing since Sunday. The Clinton Police Department announced on Thursday they believe Juana Arellano-Garnica left the area voluntarily. We're told they have not seen any evidence of criminal...
newschannel20.com
Crack cocaine, loaded pistol found in narcotics bust
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Springfield man is facing charges after police found drugs and a weapon inside his home. Springfield Police say a narcotics investigation led them to the home in the 2200 block of East Cook Street around 1:30 p.m. Thursday. Officers searched 42-year-old Joseph Meachum's home...
foxillinois.com
2 arrested after Hillsboro High School burglary
HILLSBORO, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Two people are behind bars facing burglary charges after an incident at Hillsboro High School over the weekend. Hillsboro Police say the staff reviewed security camera footage and discovered the burglary happened during the early morning hours on Saturday, Aug. 20. Several tools and items...
foxillinois.com
Pleasant Plains excited to utilize new, state of the art gymnasium
PLEASANT PLAINS, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Pleasant Plains Athletics is excited to begin the first full school year in its new gymnasium. "They did a fantastic job planning it," said Pleasant Plains Assistant Principal for Activities Brent Grisham . The gym opened mid-fall of 2021. The list of new features...
Coroner releases name of man died in camper fire
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)– The name of a man who died in a camper fire is released from Michael Day, Macon County Coroner. Cory J. Ballinger, 49, of Decatur was found dead in his travel trailer, said Day. The preliminary cause of death is pending carbon monoxide and toxicology testing in the setting of inhalation […]
foxillinois.com
Pepper spray used to break up fight at MacArthur High
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A school in Decatur was placed on a soft lockdown Friday after a fight. Officials with MacArthur High School (MHS) say the fight happened in the morning between six students. An ambulance was called to the school as pepper spray was used to break up...
Small School Football Highlights for Aug. 26, 2022
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Ridgeview-Lexington caused five turnovers and beat Deer Creek-Mackinaw, 21-8 in the season opener for both schools Friday night. Other small school football winners included: Eureka, Central Catholic, Tri-Valley, El Paso-Gridley, Tremont, Elmwood-Brimfield, Prairie Central, Knoxville, Stark County and South Fulton.
Man sentenced to 15 years for meth
SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)– A man with multiple prior convictions was sentenced to 15 years for meth. The Shelby County State’s attorney Nichole Kroncke announced on August 24 that John W. Stevens, a 68-year-old man from Tower Hill was sentenced to 15 years for possession and intent to deliver 5-15 grams of meth. On January […]
foxillinois.com
New COVID-19 vaccine is vegetable-based
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Local officials hope that the latest COVID-19 vaccine, which received emergency use approval from Food and Drug Administration (FDA), will lead to more people getting vaccinated. Novavax was the new vaccine that was approved for teens. It joins four other vaccines that are available for...
spotonillinois.com
Illinois Department of Corrections to release 17 inmates sentenced in Tazewell County during Q4
Illini Central Community Unit School District 189 in Mason County won't be teaching the state's new controversial sex education curriculum, despite protests the lessons are "obscene and fail to align with community standards." The Illini Central Community Unit School District... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 13:43. 13:43. 09:25.
foxillinois.com
FNR Week 1: Maroa-Forsyth at Pleasant Plains
Starting off the season in the Sangamo Conference for week one of Friday Night Rivals, we're in Cardinals territory as Pleasant Plains hosts Maroa-Forsyth. You can watch the game live on CW 23, streaming at Newschannel20.com/watch, and on our social media pages!. Check out the schedule for the rest of...
