Fugitive Friday: 41-year-old Clay County man wanted for aggravated assault, battery, child abuseZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Historic marker in Green Cove Springs will honor civil rights activistZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Fleming Island opens season with blowout win over rival Clay HighAnthony SalazarOrange Park, FL
Jacksonville woman arrested for Orange Park Lowe’s 2020 theft, deputies reportZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
2 Green Cove Springs parks may get upgrades with grant moneyJulie MorganGreen Cove Springs, FL
Family identifies father who was shot to death at Jacksonville Beach rental
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video above is from a previous report on this story. A family member has identified the man who was shot to death on Thursday night at a short term rental house in Jacksonville Beach. Shawn Davis Jr., who had just turned 32, was killed while...
Fatal crash in Flagler County
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Florida Highway Patrol state that at approximately 4 a.m. on Saturday, a sedan was traveling south on U.S. Highway 1 in the right lane at the same time a second vehicle was traveling north on US-1 in the outside lane. >>> STREAM ACTION...
One person shot on North Main Street
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in the 5000 block of North Main Street. At 10:00 a.m. Officers responded to a man in his 40′s shot who arrived at a local hospital. At this time the suspect is unknown, and police believe...
Pedestrian involved crash in Nassau County leaves one dead and one critically injured
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Florida Highway Patrol state that at approximately 12 a.m. Sunday morning, a white Honda Pilot struck two pedestrians and a stopped grey Toyota on State Road 200 near Police Lodge Road. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. One pedestrian died at the...
A Jacksonville family of 3 was murdered 5 years ago. Loved ones are still seeking justice.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville woman makes a plea for answers five years after a family of three was murdered in Woodland Acres. QuaSean Trotter, Ariyan Johnson and their baby, Arielle, were murdered in a home in 2017. The parents were shot and the home was set on fire.
New details released regarding murder of Jacksonville mother
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous, related report) New details have been released regarding a murder in the Woodstock area of Jacksonville back in July, according to police. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says the suspect in the crime was identified as Nicole Hampton, 29. Family...
'We're scared:' neighbors in Pomona Park rattled by series of dog attacks
POMONA PARK, Fla. — A series of dog attacks in South Putnam county have neighbors taking measures to protect themselves. The neighbors in Pomona Park want to see something done before an attack turns deadly. "I heard the dogs coming," said Ed Stoodt, who survived a dog attack by...
Jacksonville woman woken up to shooting victim yelling for help at her door
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police need your help finding the person who shot a man on Jacksonville's Northwest side Friday morning. The man, who police say is in his early 20's with life-threatening injuries, yelled for help when he banged on the door of Valorie Devitt. Devitt showed First Coast News around her back yard.
Multiple cars broken into, windows shattered at Arlington apartment complex
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Glass shattered everywhere and items stolen out of cars. That’s what residents of an apartment in the Arlington area of Jacksonville woke up to this morning. “I just wish they would just give me more attention or my neighbors more attention about addressing the issue...
Meet Jacksonville's greatest living architect
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville is a city that has seen incredible changes over the past 60 years, and one of the men at the center of many of those changes is architect Ted Pappas. Author Tim Gilmore recently wrote a book about Pappas and will present it at the...
UPDATE: One dead in head-on collision on Southside Blvd. at Baymeadows Rd.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE - Friday, Aug. 26, 4:48 am - Florida Highway Patrol has released details of a deadly crash that happened on Thursday evening on the Southside. A 72-year-old woman was driving southbound on Southside Boulevard when she crossed into a turning lane on the northbound side. A 25-year-old was waiting to turn onto Baymeadows Road when the woman struck his car head-on.
Businesses closed or being affected by boil water notice on Jacksonville's Southside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After JEA released a boil water notice due to a possible E.coli contamination Friday, several restaurants on Jacksonville's Southside near St. Johns Town Center and Tinseltown business districts are closing, or only offering bottled drinks. Other businesses are changing some menu items. JEA has said that...
Woman sentenced to 8 years after fatal 2019 'road rage duel' in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report) A woman who pursued another driver in a high-speed "road rage duel" back in 2019 was sentenced to eight years after pleading guilty Tuesday. Ana Jimenez, 25, will follow her sentence with seven years of probation and 200...
Camden County deputy suspended after woman pulled from truck, hit in face during traffic stop
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A January traffic stop in Kingsland, Georgia is just now getting the attention of the Camden County NAACP. Dash camera video from Camden County Deputy Christi Newman shows her attempts to get Charis Faria out of her pick-up truck, which leads to an altercation with Faria being pulled to the ground.
Dogs have been euthanized following deadly attack in Putnam County
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video above is from a previous report. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office says the dogs involved in a deadly attack on a postal worker have been euthanized, as of Thursday. PCSO worked with Putnam County Animal Control before the five dogs involved were put down.
JFRD: Fatal fire on Jacksonville's Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A fire with at least one fatality on Jacksonville's Westside has been reported by the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department. JFRD says one person was found dead in front room of a house at this address. Another person, who is in serious condition, was transported was sitting on porch and tried to pull the other person out of home.
Fatal crash closes lanes of Southside Boulevard Thursday night
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A crash has closed all lanes of Southside Boulevard North at Baymeadows Road Thursday night, according to FL511. The Florida Highway Patrol confirmed the crash was fatal. As of 11:35 p.m, lanes were still closed in the area. If more details become available, this story will...
Lake City teenager missing, police asking for help
LAKE CITY, Fla. — A 16-year-old is missing from Lake City as of Saturday afternoon. Lake City Police are asking for help finding Abigail Law, who they say left 439 Southwest Michigan Street at 1 p.m. Saturday. She was last seen wearing a black shirt with white writing, black...
Watch: JSO gives details about reported shooting on I-95 at Philips Highway
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There was heavy police presence on I-95 and Philips Highway for several hours Wednesday, possibly due to a reported shooting. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office will be giving more details at 7:05 p.m. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department says at least one person was seriously injured...
One dead in shooting during family party at a Jacksonville Beach short term rental
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — One person is dead from a shooting Thursday night during a family party at a short term rental house in Jacksonville Beach, according to a press release from Jacksonville Beach Police Department. Thursday night around 11:10 p.m., deputies responded to a person shot at a...
