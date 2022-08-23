ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Action News Jax

Fatal crash in Flagler County

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Florida Highway Patrol state that at approximately 4 a.m. on Saturday, a sedan was traveling south on U.S. Highway 1 in the right lane at the same time a second vehicle was traveling north on US-1 in the outside lane. >>> STREAM ACTION...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

One person shot on North Main Street

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in the 5000 block of North Main Street. At 10:00 a.m. Officers responded to a man in his 40′s shot who arrived at a local hospital. At this time the suspect is unknown, and police believe...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
Jacksonville, FL
Accidents
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Jacksonville, FL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Subaru#Marietta#Beer#Naval Station Mayport#Traffic Accident#Ga
Action News Jax

UPDATE: One dead in head-on collision on Southside Blvd. at Baymeadows Rd.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE - Friday, Aug. 26, 4:48 am - Florida Highway Patrol has released details of a deadly crash that happened on Thursday evening on the Southside. A 72-year-old woman was driving southbound on Southside Boulevard when she crossed into a turning lane on the northbound side. A 25-year-old was waiting to turn onto Baymeadows Road when the woman struck his car head-on.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
First Coast News

JFRD: Fatal fire on Jacksonville's Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A fire with at least one fatality on Jacksonville's Westside has been reported by the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department. JFRD says one person was found dead in front room of a house at this address. Another person, who is in serious condition, was transported was sitting on porch and tried to pull the other person out of home.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

First Coast News

Jacksonville, FL
25K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Jacksonville local news

 https://www.firstcoastnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy