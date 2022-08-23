Read full article on original website
2news.com
Oddie Wells Project Update: Phase 1 Paving to Begin Monday, August 29
The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County is continuing construction on the Oddie Wells Project and is advising the community of upcoming traffic control changes due to construction activity and paving operations for Phase 1. Beginning Monday, August 29 through Friday, September 16, the north side of the intersections...
Escape from a wildfire? Not with blocked escape routes
This opinion column was submitted by Thomas Daly, a resident of Washoe County; his community is adjacent to the Ascente development. hen a wind-driven wildfire bears down on your neighborhood, you may only have a few minutes to safely evacuate. Wildfires over the last several years have often blocked the normal vehicular route residents use every day; residents also may find those routes clogged with much more than routine traffic. ...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Incline Village business owner battered by homeless man
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Local business owner Virginia Jordan was attacked by an apparent homeless man on Monday, Aug. 15, after attempting to remove items from the front of her establishment and clean up trash around the area. “I don’t wish anyone would have to go through this,” said...
Lassen County News
Transient cooking fire ignites blaze along Susan River Trail
According to a statement from the Susanville Fire Department, firefighters responded to a vegetation fire behind the Lassen County Hall of Justice about 7:42 a.m. today, Thursday, Aug. 25. “Upon arrival, Susanville Engine 628 made access from Grove Street and CalFire Engine 2271 made access from the river trail,” according...
Sparks police fatally shoot suspect Monday night on Market Street
Sparks police responding to a "family disturbance" shot and killed a suspect in the area of 1600 Market Street on Monday night, according to the Washoe County Sheriff's Office, which is investigating the incident. According to a news release, the suspect was armed with a knife when police opened fire. The sheriff's...
2news.com
WCSD Working on More Long-Term Overcrowding Fixes
The Washoe County School District says Nick Poulakidas Elementary School is already experiencing overcrowding after opening just three years ago. The district says they've had to adapt to overcrowding at Poulakidas by using temporary mobile classrooms. But, they say next near the new JWood Raw Elementary will open and help...
Sheriff's office warns of men impersonating law enforcement in Washoe Valley
A homeowner in Washoe Valley reported two men on Monday for impersonating law enforcement officers, according to a press release from the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office. The resident, who lives in the 3000 block of Eastlake Boulevard, said the two men claimed to be sheriff's detectives responding to a report of a suspicious person. They refused to give their names, and they produced silver star-shaped badges from black wallets when asked for identification. ...
KOLO TV Reno
Washoe County Sheriff’s Office reports one case of ‘Rainbow Fentanyl’
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - In an area that has become saturated with Fentanyl products, drug dealers are competing to get new customers. “Seems like there are some people who are trying to create a brand by having a different color or a multicolor product,” said Lieutenant Brandon Zirkle, Washoe County Sheriff’s Office.
FOX Reno
Family of man killed in crash caused by Washoe sheriff's deputy to receive $450,000
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The family of a motorcyclist killed in a crash caused by a Washoe County sheriff's deputy in fall 2020 will receive $450,000 after county commissioners approved a settlement agreement Tuesday. 74-year-old Joel Edwards died after he was struck by a deputy...
FOX Reno
Washoe County Sheriff's Office warning public about suspects impersonating law enforcement
WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is warning the public about at least two people who have impersonated law enforcement in the county. The two men were first reported approaching a residence in the 3000 block of Eastlake Blvd. in Washoe Valley on Aug. 22.
susanvillestuff.com
Susanville Police Arrest Suspect Wanted for Three Separate Crimes
A 19-year old man, who was already wanted for two unrelated crimes here in Susanville, was arrested by Susanville Police Officers Friday morning after he allegedly stole a bike from a home on Pearl Circle. Police officers received a call about the stolen bike shortly before 10:00a.m. and when they...
Lassen County News
City administrator makes declaration in CCC case
As the city of Susanville’s lawsuit against the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation et al makes its way through the legal system, readers following the case have seen more twists and turns than those in some Agatha Christie novel. And now there’s a new wrinkle. Dan Newton,...
Lassen County News
Surveillance video leads to teen’s arrest
A homeowner’s surveillance video of the theft of bicycle led to the arrest of the alleged thief, who also faces other charges. According to a statement from the Susanville Police Department, a homeowner on Pearl Circle reported the theft of a bicycle about 10:40 a.m. Friday, Aug. 19. The...
crimevoice.com
19-year-old arrested on suspicion of murder in Susanville
A man was recently arrested on suspicion of murder in Susanville. Shortly before 3 AM on Wednesday, August 10, officers responded to a report of an assault in the 600 area of Plum Street in Susanville. Officers located a 56-year-old man sitting in a chair in a backyard with a serious wound to his chest. The man was hospitalized at an area medical center but ultimately died of his injury, the Sheriff’s Office said.
