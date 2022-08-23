Read full article on original website
Fans wonder whether it’s true that the majority of people hated Disney’s ‘Star Wars’ sequel trilogy
Disney and Lucasfilm made a strong case for their future stewardship of Star Wars with 2015’s The Force Awakens. Sure, it heavily rested on nostalgia, but it was great to be reintroduced to a galaxy far far away, and deserved to become a box office smash. The Last Jedi attempted to recreate that feat, but despite being a hit with critics, a very loud group of fans absolutely despised it. And The Rise of Skywalker…? Well, let’s just say that it deserves every bit of hate it gets.
Fans agree on the classic Marvel character they never want to see in the MCU
The upcoming arrival of the X-Men in the MCU opens the door to so many exciting new opportunities for the franchise. Soon, comic book fans will finally be able to see the Children of the Atom exist alongside the wider Marvel universe on the big screen. While folks are ready to embrace new versions of Wolverine, Cyclops, Storm, and the like, there’s one member of the mutant super-team that most seem happy to have seen the last of in the movies. Sorry, Jean Grey, looks like you’re out the gang.
Watch: Netflix celebrates 25th anniversary with a commemorative trailer
Netflix is celebrating its 25th anniversary today. Fittingly, the streaming icon commemorated the occasion with its own trailer. High on birthday vibes, the company promises to take us on a trip down memory lane. Throughout the day, Netflix will drop nostalgic photos on its social media accounts that will have you pining for the days of ranking your online queue and waiting for that old red envelope.
Idris Elba comes clean and admits ‘Beast’ has been misleadingly marketed
Today marks a week since Beast roared into theaters, with Universal’s latest blockbuster attempt seeming to deliver on real and imagined promises, among them the matchup between a conservatively-armed Idris Elba and the CGI lion seeking to rip him and his family to delicious shreds. Critics and audiences have...
Daniel Radcliffe sings in 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story' trailer
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Roku is giving a glimpse of the new film Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. The streaming service shared a trailer for the movie Monday featuring Daniel Radcliffe. Weird: The Al Yankovic Story explores the life and career of parody singer and musician "Weird Al" Yankovic. The...
‘Star Wars’ fans say characters returning from the dead is the worst thing about the franchise
Star Wars fans are known for being fiercely critical of the franchise they love, with discussions raging for years about the merits of the prequel trilogy, Disney’s overall stewardship since 2013, and, of course, the endless grousing over everything to do with Rian Johnson’s The Last Jedi. But...
Johnny Depp makes first major public appearance in months at the 2022 MTV VMAs
Johnny Depp has re-emerged from the depths following his very public defamation trial, with the star making a shock appearance at the 2022 MTV VMAs, frankly out of nowhere. Months on from the trial which took over the entire English-speaking world and sparked countless discussions online, Depp has returned to the limelight in a bizarre appearance at the 2022 VMAs, following speculation he’d pop up at some stage during the proceedings.
Upbeat Marvel fan shares their excitement for an overlooked upcoming Disney Plus series
With so many Marvel shows and films slated for the next several years, it can be difficult to keep track. The colossal media franchise is currently airing She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on Disney Plus, after a packed year of highly anticipated projects. In 2022 alone, the franchise has introduced fans to a slew of new characters and storylines via five fresh releases. Two films and three new series have already dropped this year, with several more expected before 2022 comes to a close. With so many new faces joining the established greats in the MCU, it’s been hard for some fans to keep on top of what’s still to come for the cinematic universe.
A notorious Will Smith animation slaps its way onto streaming charts
DreamWorks Animation has pumped out many hit family films over the past couple decades, ever since Shrek launched the studio back in the early 2000s. Madagascar, Kung Fu Panda, How to Train Your Dragon… The list goes on. But they can’t all earn devoted fanbases or spawn multi-part franchises. Case in point, 2004’s Shark Tale, which is strangely swimming its way up the streaming charts this week.
An anemic horror remake bays for lukewarm blood on the streaming charts
Hollywood’s insistence that every recognizable horror property under the sun be subjected to a remake always meant that a new version of Carrie was inevitable, but even then, the 2013 adaptation of the Stephen King classic that was previously turned into an all-timer by Brian De Palma managed to disappoint.
Meticulous horror fans share which film scene stuck with them the most
Horror films are riddled with hair-raising jump scares, graphic imagery and disturbing aesthetics. There’s usually a singular moment, whether it be the climactic battle between good and evil or the moment where the final girl confronts the sadistic killer. When done properly, they stick in audiences’ minds and cement the film in the horror Hall of Fame. There’s countless examples of stand-out moments in horror, such as a murder-spree montage, a spine-chilling exorcism or the turning point in the narrative that reveals the origins of the ominous Big Bad.
The US box office just had one of its worst weekends in months
After July bought us the best month at the US box office since COVID hit, the last weekend has done quite the opposite providing one of the slowest weekends in cinema for quite some time. Despite the arrival of three new movies, according to a report from Variety, the US...
Fans don’t understand the hate for Sylvester Stallone’s ‘Samaritan’
A brand new superhero movie starring Sylvester Stallone sounds like the ideal way to spend a Friday, which is exactly what a huge number of fans have been doing now that Samaritan is finally available to stream on Prime Video. It’s been a long time coming for the street-level story,...
Marvel theorist predicts how ‘Black Panther 2’ will change the MCU forever
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is up next on the Marvel production line to get released, and with just one trailer released so far fans are getting very creative with their predictions. With the untimely death of Chadwick Boseman, a lot had to be reworked for the sequel and one of...
Watch: ‘Yellowstone’ season 5 preview promises ’all will be revealed’
We’re not panicking; you’re panicking. Okay, we’re all freaking out, and with good reason. During the 2022 VMAs, Paramount surprised us with the first sneak peek of Yellowstone‘s upcoming fifth season. “We’ll show the world who we are and what we do,” John Dutton promises as...
Neil Gaiman wants ‘The Sandman’ to crossover with the ‘What We Do In the Shadows’ universe
DC Comics readers will know that The Sandman universe has crossed over with a few other properties on the page over the years, notably Locke & Key. While such a team-up between the two Netflix shows has previously been ruled out, however, Sandman creator Neil Gaiman has just floated the idea of his series crossing paths with another smash-hit TV franchise, and now we can’t think about anything else.
Months before its release, HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’ is already a top-trending show
It’s a well-known fact that The Last of Us is one of the most acclaimed video game franchises of all time, but who could’ve guessed the live-action HBO adaptation would end up attracting so much hype without so much as releasing a single trailer?. Almost two years have...
Movie lovers celebrate a controversial 1990s cult classic to mark the director’s birthday
David Fincher has just turned sixty. The director has had a long and successful career in Hollywood and has been garlanded with awards for visually dazzling and rigorously plotted dramas like The Social Network, Gone Girl, Zodiac, and Mank. But there’s one title in his filmography that’s guaranteed to spark debate: seminal 1999 cult classic Fight Club.
What’s going on with Florence Pugh, Olivia Wilde, and Shia LaBeouf?
Director Oliva Wilde created a real-life drama for herself after her accusations that she fired Shia LaBeouf from Don’t Worry Darling were called out for being false. The actress-turned-director revealed in a Variety cover story that LaBeouf, who had previously been slated to play the character of Jack in Don’t Worry Darling — a role which she later recasted with Harry Styles — was fired from the project in 2020. Wilde asserted that the reason for this was due to LaBeouf’s “combative energy” and acting process that was “not conducive to the ethos that I demanded of my productions.”
