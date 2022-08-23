South Carolina men’s soccer started its season with a 1-1 draw over Ohio State on Thursday night in the Wolstein Classic. The Gamecocks came out slow in the first half, conceding eight shots, three corner kicks and a goal. The Buckeyes capitalized on a chance in the 16th minute coming from Chris Dowling who struck a shot right outside the box to give Ohio State the early lead.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO