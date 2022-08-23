Read full article on original website
NFL World Calling for Major Punishment for Aaron Donald
The case of Myles Garrett’s six-game suspension in 2019 was referenced in response to the defensive tackle’s action on Thursday.
Lions Make Call On Jameson Williams: NFL World Reacts
The Detroit Lions are being understandably prudent about how they handle rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams' this summer. Williams, who tore an ACL in the national championship game back in January, was one of Detroit's first round picks this spring. On Tuesday, the Lions placed the former Alabama star on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury list.
Lions Won’t Rule Out Trade For Steelers QB Mason Rudolph
The Detroit Lions will get a final look at the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback.
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell and rookie Aidan Hutchinson get roasted on Hard Knocks
Josh Adams, a Motown-based comedian, crashed the Detroit Lions team activity meeting with a boatload of jokes for head coach Dan Campbell, rookie Aidan Hutchinson and anyone in his vicinity. Adams' roasting session was included on the latest episode of HBO's "Hard Knocks" featuring the Lions. "I didn't know Coach...
Lions Place 4 on Reserve Lists, Release Shaun Dion-Hamilton
Detroit Lions announce multiple roster decisions, in order to get to 80 members of the active roster.
Ex-Bears OC compares this year's offense to 2008 winless Lions
Plenty of speculation has surfaced this offseason about how good the Chicago Bears will be. Are they a middle-of-the-pack team? Will they be in contention for the first overall draft pick?. Former Bears offensive coordinator, Mike Martz, believes this team might go down as one of the worst teams in...
Steelers QB Update: Kenny Pickett Can Win Job vs. Lions
The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback competition is tighter than ever.
Detroit Lions practice in extremely unique way
At this point in the NFL preseason, it’s not common for head coaches to want to give up control of their team as they fight to get ready for the upcoming season. But that’s exactly what Detriot Lions head coach Dan Campbell did on Monday. The Lions held...
Denzel Mims requests trade from Jets amid slow start to NFL career
New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims has formally requested a trade. The Jets added Mims in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft. The former Baylor pass catcher is now ready to move on. Denzel Mims’ agent, Ron Slavin, released a statement on Mims’ behalf. Slavin stated, “It’s...
Jets WR Denzel Mims demands trade
New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims has told the organization that he wants to be traded just two years after he was the team’s second-round pick. Mims’ agent Ron Slavin released a statement Thursday asking the Jets to trade his client, as they have refused to release him. Slavin cited Mims receiving “no opportunities with the starting offense” despite working hard in the offseason.
Tim Boyle will start preseason finale as Lions’ backup QB battle continues
The Lions know who their starting quarterback is, and they have seen enough of Jared Goff in the preseason. He played 10 snaps in the exhibition opener and led the team to a touchdown. What they don’t know is who is going to be Goff’s backup. David Blough...
Georgia great Matthew Stafford earns spot on NFL Top 100
The 2021 season was incredibly good for the Georgia football family. While the Dawgs brought the national title back to Athens, former Georgia star quarterback Matthew Stafford led the L.A. Rams to his first ever Super Bowl win in 13 seasons. Stafford’s huge year for the Rams did not go...
'Only Option': Ex Baylor WR Denzel Mims Requests Trade from Jets
Mims' agent released a statement Thursday informing the Jets of the receiver's trade intentions.
Lions place Jameson Williams, 3 others on reserve get to 80-man roster limit
Like all NFL teams, the Detroit Lions had a hard deadline of 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, August 23 to get their active roster from 85 players down to 80. The Lions trimmed the roster to the 80-man maximum, though they did it without releasing five players. To start the...
