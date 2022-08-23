Read full article on original website
Gamescom 2022: The Biggest Announcements, Trailers, and Previews
Gamescom is always one of the biggest conventions of the year, and 2022 was no different. While there weren't any megaton announcements, we were treated to reveals and updates for some truly exciting games like Dead Island 2, Gotham Knights, Hogwarts Legacy, Sonic Frontiers, The Callisto Protocol, and more. Gamescom...
Train Life - Official Release Trailer
Train Life: A Railway Simulator is available now on PC via the Epic Games Store and Steam. It will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch at a later date. In this railroad simulation game, you play as both the driver and...
MythBusters: The Game - Release Date Trailer
MythBusters: The Game launches on Steam on September 1, 2022. Here's another look at this upcoming first-person simulator game based on the Discovery show Mythbusters.
The Infernal Machine: Exclusive Official Trailer
Guy Pearce stars in this psychological thriller of obsession and deceit. Bruce Cogburn (Pearce), a reclusive and controversial author of the famed book The Infernal Machine, is drawn out of hiding when he begins to receive endless letters from an obsessive fan. What ensues is a dangerous labyrinth as Bruce searches for the person behind the cryptic messages… forcing him to confront his past and ultimately revealing the truth behind The Infernal Machine. The cast includes Alice Eve, Jeremy Davies, and Alex Pettyfer. Writer-director Andrew Hunt's The Infernal Machine releases on digital on September 23, 2022.
6 Highlights from the 6-Hour Xbox Livestream at Gamescom 2022
Gamescom 2022 is here with tons of exciting updates, gameplay, trailers and exclusives. So far, there were several announcements from Gamescom Opening Night Live, including the reveal of the DualSense Edge PS5 controller and much more. (To easily catch up on Gamescom Day 1, we've got you covered with our video of Every Reveal from Opening Night Live in 7 Minutes).
Why the 3rd Anniversary Is the Perfect Time to Jump Into Pokémon Masters EX
On August 28, Pokémon Masters EX will be celebrating its third anniversary, and there are big plans for the mobile game that features an ever-expanding original story, team-ups between the most iconic Pokémon and Trainers of all-time, and so much more. While all of the exciting details on...
The Last Hero of Nostalgaia
Get a look at The Last Hero of Nostalgaia, coming to PC via Steam and Xbox consoles in 2022. Choose between five classes, including the Formatter, Resolutionary, Datadin, Randomaster, and Sourcerer, and take on perilous bosses as a stick person made of pixels. Collect armor and items to prepare your hero for what’s ahead when playing solo, or grab a pal and brave this wicked world together in co-op play.
The Infernal Machine: Exclusive Trailer for New Guy Pearce Psychological Thriller
Guy Pearce stars as an author haunted by the legacy of his own notorious book in the upcoming psychological thriller The Infernal Machine. IGN has the exclusive new trailer for writer-director Andrew Hunt’s film, which you can watch via the player above or the embed below. We also have the exclusive poster for the film, which can also be found below.
Genshin Impact Dendro Reactions and Element Guide
The Genshin Impact Dendro Element has long since been the target of curiosity for the player base. Now that the new element has finally arrived, it introduces a whole new range of elemental reactions to the game, reinvigorating a system that has remained the same for a while. The Genshin guide below includes Dendro Reactions, Dendro Characters, and more.
Dia De Muertos
Welcome to IGN's Saints Row clothing store guide, where we'll show you every clothing store location found in the game. On this page, you'll find all the clothing items as well as prices for Dia De Muertos, located in Mercado.
Marina West
Welcome to IGN's Saints Row clothing store guide, which will you show you every clothing store location in Marina West as well as what apparel can be bought from every store. Click the links below to jump to a particular store.
Madden NFL 23 Performance Review
EA’s latest entry in the long-running Madden series sees some upgrades over the previous-generation game, including improved visuals, presentation, and animation. Today’s analysis is all about graphics, performance, and comparisons between platforms and generations, though I won’t be delving into the details of the sport simulation. Performance.
Take my Ex's Stuff
Welcome to IGN's Saints Row clothing store guide, where we'll show you every clothing store location found in the game. On this page, you'll find all the clothing items as well as prices for Take My Ex's Stuff, located in Marina East.
Destiny 2: Where Is Xur Today? Location and Exotic Items for August 26-30
The thing from the black lagoon, Xur, is now live in Destiny 2 for the weekend until next week's reset. If you're looking to get your some shiny new Exotic armor or weapons for your Guardian, look no further. Each week, Xûr has a random assortment of Exotic armor, one...
House of the Dragon: Where Are The Houses from Game of Thrones?
Warning: The following contains spoilers for House of the Dragon "The Rogue Prince," which aired Sunday, August 28. If you're not caught up yet, check out our spoiler-free Episode 2 review. House of the Dragon may be set in the world of Game of Thrones but its focus on King's...
Lakeshore North
Welcome to IGN's Saints Row clothing store guide, which will you show you every clothing store location in Lakeshore North as well as what apparel can be bought from every store. Click the links below to jump to a particular store.
Sword Expert Reacts To The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
Watch a sword expert react to The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King. How realistic is the Battle of the Pelennor Fields? We got sword expert Matt Easton to look at the most iconic battle of the War of the Ring, from J.R.R. Tolkien's The Lord of the Rings, and break down this massive battle between The Witch King and Gondor, Rohan's armies.
House of the Dragon - Episode 2 Review
Warning: the below contains full spoilers for House of the Dragon's second episode, which aired on Aug. 28 on HBO. If you're not caught up, check out our spoiler-free review of last week's premiere. At the end of the strong opening episode to this Game Of Thrones spin-off, everything seemed...
Back 4 Blood - Expansion 2: Children of the Worm Launch Trailer
Watch the bloody launch trailer for Back 4 Blood's Children of the Worm DLC, the upcoming expansion featuring a new story campaign and introducing a new playable Cleaner known as "Prophet" Dan, a self-proclaimed preacher of the end times with reviving abilities. The DLC also brings new character skins, new weapon skins, new weapons, accessories, and cards to the first-person co-op zombie shooter game.
49 - Holo-Tix
This Datapoint is found at the Hunting Grounds in The Raintract. Just North-East of the spot where you start the Trials is a ruined road overlooked by two buildings. Check the windows of the Eastern building to find the Datapoint in the windowsill corner.
