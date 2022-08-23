Guy Pearce stars in this psychological thriller of obsession and deceit. Bruce Cogburn (Pearce), a reclusive and controversial author of the famed book The Infernal Machine, is drawn out of hiding when he begins to receive endless letters from an obsessive fan. What ensues is a dangerous labyrinth as Bruce searches for the person behind the cryptic messages… forcing him to confront his past and ultimately revealing the truth behind The Infernal Machine. The cast includes Alice Eve, Jeremy Davies, and Alex Pettyfer. Writer-director Andrew Hunt's The Infernal Machine releases on digital on September 23, 2022.

