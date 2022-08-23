Read full article on original website
IGN
Sword Expert Reacts To The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
Watch a sword expert react to The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King. How realistic is the Battle of the Pelennor Fields? We got sword expert Matt Easton to look at the most iconic battle of the War of the Ring, from J.R.R. Tolkien's The Lord of the Rings, and break down this massive battle between The Witch King and Gondor, Rohan's armies.
IGN
Gamescom 2022: The Biggest Announcements, Trailers, and Previews
Gamescom is always one of the biggest conventions of the year, and 2022 was no different. While there weren't any megaton announcements, we were treated to reveals and updates for some truly exciting games like Dead Island 2, Gotham Knights, Hogwarts Legacy, Sonic Frontiers, The Callisto Protocol, and more. Gamescom...
Daniel Radcliffe sings in 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story' trailer
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Roku is giving a glimpse of the new film Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. The streaming service shared a trailer for the movie Monday featuring Daniel Radcliffe. Weird: The Al Yankovic Story explores the life and career of parody singer and musician "Weird Al" Yankovic. The...
IGN
Brandy to Star in The Eggers Brothers' Psychological Horror Film The Front Room
Grammy Award-winning musician and actress Brandy Norwood is set to star in The Front Room, the psychological horror film that will be the directorial debut of The Eggers Brothers. The Eggers Brothers are comprised of Max and Sam Eggers, the younger brothers of Robert Eggers, the director behind such films...
IGN
Mineko's Night Market Trailer
In Mineko's Night Market, play as Mineko, a curious girl who has just arrived at her new home on a struggling Japanese-inspired island at the base of Mount Fugu. Play and compete in a variety of Night Market games like themed parades, cat racing, and so much more!
IGN
House of the Dragon - Episode 2 Review
Warning: the below contains full spoilers for House of the Dragon's second episode, which aired on Aug. 28 on HBO. If you're not caught up, check out our spoiler-free review of last week's premiere. At the end of the strong opening episode to this Game Of Thrones spin-off, everything seemed...
IGN
6 Highlights from the 6-Hour Xbox Livestream at Gamescom 2022
Gamescom 2022 is here with tons of exciting updates, gameplay, trailers and exclusives. So far, there were several announcements from Gamescom Opening Night Live, including the reveal of the DualSense Edge PS5 controller and much more. (To easily catch up on Gamescom Day 1, we've got you covered with our video of Every Reveal from Opening Night Live in 7 Minutes).
IGN
Why Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva is a Movie to Look Out for Gamers
Disclaimer: This article is brought to you by Empire Middle East. Bollywood movies always have had their own unique way of telling stories, merging dramatic sequences with bombastic action, and dazzling dance numbers, while still keeping authentically connected to Indian culture. But its appeal beyond India has been quite limited, as its true-to-the-roots nature may not be for everyone.
IGN
Best Game of Thrones Character Face-Off: The Winner Revealed
Last week, in celebration of the premiere of Game of Thrones: House of the Dragon, we asked you to help us decide which Game of Thrones character was the best of them all. Now, after thousands and thousands of battles with matchups like Jon Snow vs. Daenerys Targaryen and Arya Stark vs. Sandor "The Hound" Clegane, the greatest Game of Thrones character has earned their right to sit upon IGN's Iron Throne.
IGN
Train Life - Official Release Trailer
Train Life: A Railway Simulator is available now on PC via the Epic Games Store and Steam. It will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch at a later date. In this railroad simulation game, you play as both the driver and...
IGN
House of the Dragon: Where Are The Houses from Game of Thrones?
Warning: The following contains spoilers for House of the Dragon "The Rogue Prince," which aired Sunday, August 28. If you're not caught up yet, check out our spoiler-free Episode 2 review. House of the Dragon may be set in the world of Game of Thrones but its focus on King's...
IGN
The Infernal Machine: Exclusive Official Trailer
Guy Pearce stars in this psychological thriller of obsession and deceit. Bruce Cogburn (Pearce), a reclusive and controversial author of the famed book The Infernal Machine, is drawn out of hiding when he begins to receive endless letters from an obsessive fan. What ensues is a dangerous labyrinth as Bruce searches for the person behind the cryptic messages… forcing him to confront his past and ultimately revealing the truth behind The Infernal Machine. The cast includes Alice Eve, Jeremy Davies, and Alex Pettyfer. Writer-director Andrew Hunt's The Infernal Machine releases on digital on September 23, 2022.
Megan Thee Stallion officially joins the Marvel Universe in ‘She Hulk: Attorney At Law’
Megan Thee Stallion is officially joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe! Following online rumors about the singer’s new career path, it was just confirmed that she will be debuting as an actress in Disney’s new series ‘She-Hulk: Attorney At Law.’ The rumors first started when her stunt double Marche...
IGN
The Death of Superman: DC Revisits the Iconic Crossover 30 Years Later
If you’re a comics fan of a certain age, The Death of Superman remains a watershed moment in fandom. The 1992 storyline that killed the Man of Steel broke sales records and sparked enough mainstream media coverage to fill two Fortresses of Solitude – and one memorable SNL skit. To this day, it remains a flashpoint for discussions about whether ‘events’ are good or bad for the industry.
IGN
Fantastic Four: You Star Penn Badgley Rumored To Be in the Running for Reed Richards
In the next few years, Marvel will be looking to cement its box office dominance with new projects based on iconic comic book characters. While fans are excited to see the return of the Avengers in Phase 6, it's the long-awaited Fantastic Four reboot that has everyone buzzing. Following a...
IGN
Longtail Cat Talisman
The Longtail Cat Talisman is one of the Talisman items in Elden Ring that can redice fall damage when worn. A brooch depicting Lacrima, the long-tailed cat. Renders the wearer immune to fall damage. However, it cannot prevent falling to one's death. Lacrima features in the fables of Raya Lucaria, in which she is described as a faerie cat who was fond of playing in the great bell tower.
IGN
Star Trek's Nichelle Nichols and Gene Roddenberry to Have Their Ashes Sent to Space
Nichelle Nichols, the Star Trek legend who played Nyota Uhura and recently passed away, will have some of her ashes sent to space alongside Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry and other legends from the series. As reported by Reuters, James Doohan, who played chief engineer Scotty on Star Trek: The...
IGN
School of Art and Design
Welcome to IGN's Saints Row clothing store guide, where we'll show you every clothing store location found in the game. On this page, you'll find all the clothing items as well as prices for School of Art and Design, located in Marina West.
IGN
Genshin Impact Dendro Reactions and Element Guide
The Genshin Impact Dendro Element has long since been the target of curiosity for the player base. Now that the new element has finally arrived, it introduces a whole new range of elemental reactions to the game, reinvigorating a system that has remained the same for a while. The Genshin guide below includes Dendro Reactions, Dendro Characters, and more.
IGN
64 - Live@Alcatraz
This Datapoint is found in the waters off the North-Eastern coast of the Isle of Spires. To get there, head for the North-Eastern peninsula of the island and bring up the map screen. To the North is some Stealth Kelp (represented as dark splotches on the map), forming a sort of ring. It'll be right on the edge of the map, and directly East of the Horus smashed into the Golden Gate Bridge.
