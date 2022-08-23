Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
6 Highlights from the 6-Hour Xbox Livestream at Gamescom 2022
Gamescom 2022 is here with tons of exciting updates, gameplay, trailers and exclusives. So far, there were several announcements from Gamescom Opening Night Live, including the reveal of the DualSense Edge PS5 controller and much more. (To easily catch up on Gamescom Day 1, we've got you covered with our video of Every Reveal from Opening Night Live in 7 Minutes).
IGN
Gamescom 2022: The Biggest Announcements, Trailers, and Previews
Gamescom is always one of the biggest conventions of the year, and 2022 was no different. While there weren't any megaton announcements, we were treated to reveals and updates for some truly exciting games like Dead Island 2, Gotham Knights, Hogwarts Legacy, Sonic Frontiers, The Callisto Protocol, and more. Gamescom...
IGN
Mineko's Night Market Trailer
In Mineko's Night Market, play as Mineko, a curious girl who has just arrived at her new home on a struggling Japanese-inspired island at the base of Mount Fugu. Play and compete in a variety of Night Market games like themed parades, cat racing, and so much more!
IGN
Why the 3rd Anniversary Is the Perfect Time to Jump Into Pokémon Masters EX
On August 28, Pokémon Masters EX will be celebrating its third anniversary, and there are big plans for the mobile game that features an ever-expanding original story, team-ups between the most iconic Pokémon and Trainers of all-time, and so much more. While all of the exciting details on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
IGN
The Infernal Machine: Exclusive Trailer for New Guy Pearce Psychological Thriller
Guy Pearce stars as an author haunted by the legacy of his own notorious book in the upcoming psychological thriller The Infernal Machine. IGN has the exclusive new trailer for writer-director Andrew Hunt’s film, which you can watch via the player above or the embed below. We also have the exclusive poster for the film, which can also be found below.
IGN
Best Game of Thrones Character Face-Off: The Winner Revealed
Last week, in celebration of the premiere of Game of Thrones: House of the Dragon, we asked you to help us decide which Game of Thrones character was the best of them all. Now, after thousands and thousands of battles with matchups like Jon Snow vs. Daenerys Targaryen and Arya Stark vs. Sandor "The Hound" Clegane, the greatest Game of Thrones character has earned their right to sit upon IGN's Iron Throne.
IGN
Lies of P
Lies of P: Weapon Mechanics Explained | gamescom 2022. We spoke to the Director of Lies of P, Choi Ji-Won, and he broke down the interesting weapon mechanics in Lies of P for us. From Legion Arms to crazy ranged gadgets, Lies of P provides multiple ways to combat your foes. It’s also an interesting take on the Pinocchio tale, by way of Bloodborne.
IGN
House of the Dragon: Where Are The Houses from Game of Thrones?
Warning: The following contains spoilers for House of the Dragon "The Rogue Prince," which aired Sunday, August 28. If you're not caught up yet, check out our spoiler-free Episode 2 review. House of the Dragon may be set in the world of Game of Thrones but its focus on King's...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
IGN
Train Life - Official Release Trailer
Train Life: A Railway Simulator is available now on PC via the Epic Games Store and Steam. It will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch at a later date. In this railroad simulation game, you play as both the driver and...
IGN
Lightning Scorpion Charm
The Lightning Scorpion Charm is one of the Talisman items in Elden Ring that can increase damage when worn. A talisman carried by assassins who strike unseen. Patterned on a scorpion freshly shed of its exoskeleton, its claws seizing a heart that sparks with lightning. Raises lightning attack power, but lowers damage negation.
IGN
Fantastic Four: You Star Penn Badgley Rumored To Be in the Running for Reed Richards
In the next few years, Marvel will be looking to cement its box office dominance with new projects based on iconic comic book characters. While fans are excited to see the return of the Avengers in Phase 6, it's the long-awaited Fantastic Four reboot that has everyone buzzing. Following a...
IGN
Sword Expert Reacts To The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
Watch a sword expert react to The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King. How realistic is the Battle of the Pelennor Fields? We got sword expert Matt Easton to look at the most iconic battle of the War of the Ring, from J.R.R. Tolkien's The Lord of the Rings, and break down this massive battle between The Witch King and Gondor, Rohan's armies.
IGN
Nilou Ascension Materials Guide
Looking for Genshin Impact Nilou Ascension Materials? Nilou is looking like a new Sub DPS character that's going to enter the roster in patch 3.1. Wielding a sword and a hydro vision, she's going to be helpful in triggering elemental reactions that need some hydro in them, especially bloom.
IGN
Genshin Impact Dendro Reactions and Element Guide
The Genshin Impact Dendro Element has long since been the target of curiosity for the player base. Now that the new element has finally arrived, it introduces a whole new range of elemental reactions to the game, reinvigorating a system that has remained the same for a while. The Genshin guide below includes Dendro Reactions, Dendro Characters, and more.
IGN
63 - Oops
This amusing Datapoint, originally missing from the game, is found in the Widemaw Site lake on the Isle of Spires. It can be found on some ground-level rubble in the ruins North-East of the Relic Ruins.
IGN
25 - MERASUR Sweet
This Datapoint is located in Dunehollow, but cannot be collected until you complete "The Sea of Sands" main quest. Once you've done this, go to the arena where you fought the Tideripper: on the Northern edge will be an advertising tower, close to the circular pool of water. Climb up and check under the base of the tower to find the Datapoint.
IGN
28 - Hold 'Em Breach
This Datapoint is found in the building directly North-West of the Tower of Tears / Hidden Ember. If you've completed "The Sea of Sands", it will Tap to Reveal. Head to the roof and then to the middle of the building, keeping an eye on the Southern edge. The Datapoint will be tucked into a corner here under a triangle-shaped part of the wall.
IGN
49 - Holo-Tix
This Datapoint is found at the Hunting Grounds in The Raintract. Just North-East of the spot where you start the Trials is a ruined road overlooked by two buildings. Check the windows of the Eastern building to find the Datapoint in the windowsill corner.
IGN
20 - Liability Question
This Datapoint is found in the North-East area of The Stillsands ruins, specifically a collection of buildings with a Canister Burrower Site. It'll be directly East of the Stillsands Relic Ruins and North-East of The Tower of Tears / Hidden Ember. From the map, you'll see that there's two rows...
IGN
Take my Ex's Stuff
Welcome to IGN's Saints Row clothing store guide, where we'll show you every clothing store location found in the game. On this page, you'll find all the clothing items as well as prices for Take My Ex's Stuff, located in Marina East.
Comments / 0