Cardinals: A dream package to land Mike Trout
Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno could be selling the team very soon, meaning that Mike Trout could be available for a team like the St. Louis Cardinals. Mike Trout has been in the major leagues with the Angels for parts of 12 seasons and for much of that span, he has been the best player in the sport. The problem is that the support staff around him has been flat-out atrocious, which is why he has been to the playoffs exactly once. In fact, he hasn’t even been on a winning team since 2015.
ESPN
Adidas terminates partnership with San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. after PED suspension
Adidas has ended its relationship with San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. in the wake of him testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance. In a statement sent in response to an inquiry from ESPN on Friday, an Adidas spokesperson wrote: "We believe that sport should be fair. We have a clear policy on doping and can confirm that our partnership with Fernando Tatis Jr. will not continue."
Former Dodgers Lefty Scott Alexander Returns to the Major Leagues with the Giants
Left-handed reliever Scott Alexander, released by the Dodgers after an injury-plagued 2021 season, is being called up by the Giants, with whom he signed in May.
NBC Sports
Dodger for life – or not
In the course of a few traumatic days in May 1998, Michael J. Piazza’s world was turned upside down. After all, he was baptized to be a Dodger. Tommy Lasorda and Vince Piazza, Mike’s father, both grew up in the Philadelphia working class suburb of Norristown. The two were best friends and Lasorda was godfather to Vince’s son Tommy, Mike’s younger brother. When Lasorda signed a contract to pitch for the Brooklyn Dodgers, he became Vince’s idol.
MLB・
Dodgers News: All-Star Shortstop's Return to LA Remains Unknown
The All-Star shortstop was told by the Dodgers front office that no talks of a contract will be discussed during the season.
FOX Sports
Angels aim to sweep series against the Blue Jays
Los Angeles Angels (54-73, fourth in the AL West) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (68-57, third in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Tucker Davidson (2-4, 6.23 ERA, 1.75 WHIP, 16 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Ross Stripling (6-3, 2.84 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 80 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -236, Angels +193;...
Dodgers News: Dodgers Pitching On Route For Historic Run
The 2022 Dodgers are on a tear and it looks like there is no slowing them down. So far, the Dodgers are currently 87-37 and sit atop the NL West by a measly 19.5 games. The Boys in Blue are crushing their opponents’ hopes and dreams every single time they step onto the diamond and talks of capturing another World Series title are increasing more and more as we inch closer to October.
MLB
Dodgers' Outman rockets walk-off homer to complete cycle
The 2022 season has been nothing short of a whirlwind for James Outman. He started the year in Double-A, made his Major League debut with the Dodgers in July, homered in his first at-bat and was optioned back to Triple-A six games later. But in a season full of firsts,...
dodgerblue.com
This Day In Dodgers History: Tommy Lasorda Fights With Phillie Phanatic
Tommy Lasorda developed a reputation as having a fiery, if not combative, personality throughout his tenure as Los Angeles Dodgers manager. Though that was often channeled to motivate his team, it led to an altercation with a mascot on this day in Dodgers history. With the Dodgers facing the Philadelphia...
Dodgers News: Diego Cartaya and Gavin Stone Receive Branch Rickey Minor League Awards
The Dodgers future is in good hands as the organization continues their proven record of developing players at the minor league level. In their most recent news of success, High-A Great Lakes catcher Diego Cartaya and Triple-A Oklahoma City pitcher Gavin Stone were awarded with the Branch Rickey Minor League Player/Pitcher of the Year Awards.
MLB
'Angels fan since Day 1' Aguilar makes MLB debut
This story was excerpted from Rhett Bollinger's Angels Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. First baseman/outfielder Ryan Aguilar was called up by the Angels on Friday, as the club had to make several roster moves when Taylor Ward, Ryan Tepera and Aaron Loup were placed on the restricted list because they aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19 and can’t travel to and from Canada.
Dodgers 2023 Schedule: Yankees Come to Dodger Stadium in Early June
With the release of the Dodgers’ 2023 schedule on Wednesday, there’s a lot to be excited about as the Dodgers hopefully look to defend their 2022 World Series title. It’s always big news when the New York Yankees come to town. The Yankees, like the Dodgers, have a nationwide fanbase, so you can find fans of the Bombers wherever you go. You can also find plenty of people who despise the Yankees, so there’s passion on both sides wherever they go.
