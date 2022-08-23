West Ham FINALLY seal £15m signing of full-back Emerson from Chelsea, with the Italian international becoming David Moyes' seventh new arrival of the summer transfer window

West Ham have completed the signing of Emerson from Chelsea in a deal believed to be worth £15million.

David Moyes has been on the hunt for a left back throughout the summer as he seeks to provide competition for Aaron Cresswell, who turns 33 later this year.

A move for Emerson was on the verge of collapse last week as the Hammers struggled to agree personal terms with the Italy international, but a deal has now been struck with the Italian agreeing a four-year deal.

There is an option of a further year, too, should his spell in east London prove a success.

'I'm very happy to be here and to arrive here,' Emerson, who will wear the No 33 shirt, told the club's website.

'It's a big challenge for me, it's a big team, so I'm very happy to be here and I'm ready.

'Personally, since the first day I arrived here in England, I always saw the big clubs and I always watched the big games and I knew the history about West Ham. The history is so, so big for this team and so when I knew about the interest for sure I said 'Yes, let's go, I want to go there' and I'm here now!

'I can't wait to get started in a West Ham shirt.'

It brings to an end Emerson's four-year spell at Stamford Bridge after he joined from Roma in 2018 for £17.5m.

He made 71 appearances for Chelsea, but has not started a Premier League game since December 2020 and spent last season on loan at Ligue 1 side Lyon.

While the 28-year-old was given opportunities in pre-season by the Blues, it quickly became clear that he was not in Thomas Tuchel's long-term plans and he was not included in the matchday squad for any of the team's first three league fixtures.

Ben Chilwell and new arrival Marc Cucurella will battle it out for the left wing-back starting spot at Stamford Bridge this season.

Born in Brazil, Emerson qualifies to play for Italy through his mother and has earned 27 caps for Gli Azzurri since making his debut in 2018.

He was part of the squad that won Euro 2020 last summer and started against England in the final.

He becomes West Ham's seventh signing of the summer after Alphonse Areola, Gianluca Scamacca, Maxwel Cornet, Thilo Kehrer, Flynn Downes and Nayef Aguerd.

Hammers boss Moyes added: 'We are very pleased to welcome Emerson to West Ham United.

'He is an experienced player with a good pedigree, who has enjoyed great success at both club and international level in recent years.

'He will give us strong competition in defensive areas and brings a winning mentality that we are looking to build here at West Ham.

'We look forward to working with Emerson and wish him all the very best in his career with us.'