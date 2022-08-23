ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

news4sanantonio.com

Uvalde parents rally in Austin to up the age for AR-15 purchases

Families of the Uvalde shooting victims and march for our lives activists are gathering at the Texas State Capitol Saturday. They're rallying for stricter gun reform laws in the state, following that mass shooting at Robb Elementary school in Uvalde. Those families lost 19 children and two teachers in that...
UVALDE, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Controversial billboard in California warns people not to move Texas

San Francisco - A mysterious billboard has gone up in both San Francisco and Los Angeles. Its message is a bit unclear, but it has both political parties in California and Texas pointing fingers at each other. Who is behind it?. That's the big question swirling around this controversial new...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
news4sanantonio.com

Indiana woman convicted of poisoning husband's food 3 times, strangling him with tie

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. (WKRC) - An Indiana woman was convicted of poisoning and strangling her husband. According to police, Heidi Marie Littlefield hired her daughter, Logan Marie Runyon, and Runyon's boyfriend, Robert Walker, to kill Littlefield’s husband, Francis Kelley. Littlefield and her daughter reportedly poisoned Kelley’s food three times,...
INDIANA STATE
news4sanantonio.com

Abbott, O'Rouke talk school safety after Robb Elementary mass shooting

Ahead of the November election, we spoke with both Governor Greg Abbott and Gubernatorial Candidate Beto O'Rourke about prioritizing student and teacher safety. Since the Robb Elementary mass shooting that killed 21, including 19 children, school safety has been top of mind for many. We spoke with Governor Abbott in...
TEXAS STATE
news4sanantonio.com

PETA seeks to investigate controversial shark fishing tournament in Florida

JUPITER, Fla. (WPEC) — People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, most commonly known as PETA, seeks to investigate a controversial shark fishing tournament in Florida after some people raised concerns about the overall morality of the event. The organization said it sent a letter to the Florida Fish...
FLORIDA STATE

