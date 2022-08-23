Read full article on original website
Uvalde parents rally in Austin to up the age for AR-15 purchases
Families of the Uvalde shooting victims and march for our lives activists are gathering at the Texas State Capitol Saturday. They're rallying for stricter gun reform laws in the state, following that mass shooting at Robb Elementary school in Uvalde. Those families lost 19 children and two teachers in that...
Billboard urges Californians not to move to Texas by highlighting Uvalde shooting
A controversial billboard has popped up in San Francisco and Los Angeles discouraging Californians from moving to Texas. The message behind the billboard is adding to the already existing rift between the two states. "When home prices go up in California as they've been doing a lot. In the last...
Controversial billboard in California warns people not to move Texas
San Francisco - A mysterious billboard has gone up in both San Francisco and Los Angeles. Its message is a bit unclear, but it has both political parties in California and Texas pointing fingers at each other. Who is behind it?. That's the big question swirling around this controversial new...
Families of the Uvalde shooting victims denounce Gov. Greg Abbott's inaction on gun reform
The solemn succession of families took turns walking from the steps of the Texas Capitol to a lone microphone placed in the bright, Saturday sun. There, they shared sacred details of loved ones, who were among the 21 people gunned down in Texas’ deadliest school shooting May 24. Maite...
Texas moms are pushing for better school security ahead of Uvalde CISD's first day back
SAN ANTONIO — As districts across the state, which includes Uvalde CISD, are starting a new year security is top of mind for many. “We need to do better for our children,” Deborah Bond with Fierce Madres said. A group of Texas moms have concerns as Uvalde’s first...
Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke hospitalized after 'bacterial infection'
Texas Democratic candidate for Governor Beto O'Rourke has had to put his campaign on pause due to illness. O’Rourke says he was hospitalized Friday in San Antonio for a bacterial infection. After receiving IV antibiotics, doctors told him to go home and rest. The Democratic nominee for the Governor...
Indiana woman convicted of poisoning husband's food 3 times, strangling him with tie
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. (WKRC) - An Indiana woman was convicted of poisoning and strangling her husband. According to police, Heidi Marie Littlefield hired her daughter, Logan Marie Runyon, and Runyon's boyfriend, Robert Walker, to kill Littlefield’s husband, Francis Kelley. Littlefield and her daughter reportedly poisoned Kelley’s food three times,...
Abbott, O'Rouke talk school safety after Robb Elementary mass shooting
Ahead of the November election, we spoke with both Governor Greg Abbott and Gubernatorial Candidate Beto O'Rourke about prioritizing student and teacher safety. Since the Robb Elementary mass shooting that killed 21, including 19 children, school safety has been top of mind for many. We spoke with Governor Abbott in...
Experts fear grocery inflation could lead to nutrition issues for children
SAN ANTONIO - Inflation is easing in some areas, but economists say you might be feeling it in your grocery bill through the end of the year. Grocery prices rose by 13.1% in July from a year before, and restaurant prices were up 7.6%, according to the Labor Department. The...
PETA seeks to investigate controversial shark fishing tournament in Florida
JUPITER, Fla. (WPEC) — People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, most commonly known as PETA, seeks to investigate a controversial shark fishing tournament in Florida after some people raised concerns about the overall morality of the event. The organization said it sent a letter to the Florida Fish...
NY: Suspect arrested in string of 19 crimes that left an officer with a fractured skull
NEW YORK - The suspect is facing multiple charges, including gang assault, in connection with a string of 19 robberies. The unnamed suspect has allegedly told New York detectives that he was part of a group that pulled off the crimes. One of the robberies left a 48-year-old off-duty police...
