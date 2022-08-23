ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradford, VT

Comments / 0

Related
mynbc5.com

Community rallies together following barn collapse in Rutland County

CLARENDON, Vt. — Members of the community are rallying together after a devastating storm killed two-dozen animals on a dairy farm in Clarendon, Vermont. Fern Hill Farm was established in 1972. The farm sits on the Clarendon/Wallingford line in Vermont. “It’s God’s country, it’s home,” says one of the...
RUTLAND COUNTY, VT
WCAX

In the Garden: Fixing dead grass

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As the summer months wind down, have you found dead spots in your grass? In this week’s In the Garden, Sharon Meyer and Charlie Nardozzi show us how to fix that.
BURLINGTON, VT
Boston 25 News WFXT

Santa’s Village worker hurt following fall from ride platform

JEFFERSON, N.H. — A worker at New Hampshire’s Santa’s Village theme park was hurt after falling from a roller coaster platform, Saturday. “The The initial investigation has indicated the victim, a 51-year-old man, suddenly fell off a platform while a roller coaster ride was in motion,” according to officials with the N.H. State Fire Marshal’s office, which was called in to assist with the investigation.
JEFFERSON, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
City
Berlin, VT
City
Middlebury, VT
City
Bradford, VT
County
Orange County, VT
Local
Vermont Lifestyle
newportdispatch.com

Newport man killed during crash on Vermont 58 in Lowell

LOWELL — A 24-year-old man from Newport was killed during a single-vehicle crash in Lowell yesterday. The incident took place on Vermont Route 58 at around 10:15 p.m. Police say shortly after the arrival of emergency medical services, Shane Copp, a passenger in the vehicle, was pronounced deceased. According...
LOWELL, VT
newportdispatch.com

DUI crash in Middlebury

MIDDLEBURY — A 28-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Middlebury yesterday. Police say they observed a truck operating at a high rate of speed on Vermont Route 125 at around 10:35 p.m. When troopers initiated a traffic stop, the truck attempted to make a right-hand turn onto...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
WCAX

Worker seriously injured at New Hampshire amusement park

JEFFERSON, N.H. (WCAX) - An employee at an amusement park in New Hampshire was seriously injured after suddenly falling off of a ride platform. At Santa’s Village in Jefferson, a 51 year old man fell off a platform while a roller coaster was in motion. He suffered serious injuries and was taken to an area hospital for treatment. The employee’s name has not been released.
JEFFERSON, NH
spectrumlocalnews.com

Kenyan cyclist dies in crash during gravel race in Vermont

WEST WINDSOR, Vt. (AP) — Kenyan cyclist Sule Kangangi died in a crash Saturday while competing in a gravel race in Vermont. Kangangi was riding at a high speed in the Vermont Overland race when he crashed. “Sule is our captain, friend, brother. He is also a father, husband...
WEST WINDSOR, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kinney Drugs#Vermont Lottery#Powerball
WCAX

What to do: Sunday, August 28

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at some of the events happening in our region for Sunday, August 28, 2022. The Howard Center is hosting the 12th annual Zoe’s Race, after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. At Burlington’s Oakledge park, there will be a...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Driver runs red light, causing crash in Lyndon

LYNDON, Vt. (WCAX) - 25-year old Yulisa Gonzalez is charged with negligent operation, leaving the scene of a crash and disorderly conduct, after VT State Police say she ran a red light and crashed into another car carrying five people on Friday. Gonzalez, with addresses in Maine and Arizona is...
LYNDON, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Lottery
mychamplainvalley.com

Southern State Correctional Facility inmate dies

Springfield inmate’s death not suspicious, police say. Details were scarce Sunday night about the reported death of an inmate at Southern State Correctional in Springfield. The Vermont State Police Westminster barracks received a call shortly after 3:00 p.m.; however, it wasn’t clear just when the inmate died. Troopers say the death does not appear to be suspicious, but detectives were inside the prison to investigate.
SPRINGFIELD, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man charged with breaking into Riverside Middle School in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — A 35-year-old man from Chester was cited following an incident in Springfield on Thursday. Authorities say they were notified of a fire alarm at Riverside Middle School at around 3:55 a.m. Following an investigation, police allege that Brett P. Lawton broke a large window and made forced...
SPRINGFIELD, VT
newportdispatch.com

Two-vehicle crash in Rutland

RUTLAND — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Rutland early this morning. Authorities were notified of a crash on US Route 7, at the intersection of US Route 4, at around 5:10 a.m. According to the report, Ella Norton, 19, of Rutland, was traveling east with the intention...
RUTLAND, VT
mynbc5.com

Woman hit and killed by a car in Rutland, man arrested

RUTLAND, Vt. — A woman is dead after she was hit by a car on Route 7 in Rutland town around 8:30 p.m. on Friday. Chelsea Sikora, 42 of Rutland, was found dead on the scene when police arrived. The man driving the car, 48-year-old Brett Senif, of Rutland...
RUTLAND, VT
WCAX

What to do: Saturday, August 27

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at some of the events happening in our region for Saturday, August 27, 2022. Rutland’s inaugural Whoopie Pie Festival and Parade of Heroes begins downtown at 12:00 p.m. There will be food trucks, live music, fireworks, and a variety of family activities.
BURLINGTON, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy