JEFFERSON, N.H. (WCAX) - An employee at an amusement park in New Hampshire was seriously injured after suddenly falling off of a ride platform. At Santa’s Village in Jefferson, a 51 year old man fell off a platform while a roller coaster was in motion. He suffered serious injuries and was taken to an area hospital for treatment. The employee’s name has not been released.

JEFFERSON, NH ・ 1 DAY AGO