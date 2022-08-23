Italian culinary festival coming to Salt Lake City this September

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) – Festa Italiana returns to Salt Lake City for its seventh year this September.

Festa Italiana SLC, hosted by the Italian-American Civic League , is a celebration of the culture, entertainment and culinary diversity of Italy.

Guests can enjoy the beautiful surroundings of Downtown Salt Lake City while exploring what Utah’s thriving Italian community has to offer. Run entirely by volunteers, the festival is attended by more than 50,000 people each year.

The two-day festival’s highlights include:

Live Italian entertainment

Food booths highlighting the regions of Italian cuisine

Italian beer and wine garden

Arts & crafts

Historical displays

Bocce tournament

Live raffles

Exotic Italian cars

And much more

(Courtesy of Festa Italiana SLC)



The event is 100% non-profit, and proceeds from the festival will support local and national non-profit charitable organizations supported by the Italian-American Civic League of Utah. This year, they have partnered with Catholic Community Services , and proceeds will be donated to their homeless outreach services.

The 7th annual festival will be held at The Gateway on Rio Grande St. from 100 S to the Olympic Fountain Plaza. Hours will be:

Saturday, September 17 (12 p.m. – 10 p.m.)

Sunday, September 18 (12 p.m. – 7 p.m.)

Admission is free and open to the public.

Click here for a schedule of events hosted by Festa Italiana SLC.

