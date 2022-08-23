Read full article on original website
It’s the first weekend of the Great New York State Fair and Food Truck Saturday. Food trucks were lined up by Chevy Court and giving out $2 samples. “It’s so exciting to be back,” Wolf Patio Pizza co-owner Linda Dwyer said. “The food truck rodeo is always a big event, it draws a lot of people. We get to showcase all of our pizzas so people get to try them. So it’s a lot of fun.”
Never in Ice-T’s wildest dreams did he expect to perform at the New York State Fair, said the rapper from the fairground’s Chevy Court on Thursday night. “I don’t know if it’s a good thing or a bad thing,” he said, “but I’m here, God damn it.”
The New York State Fair is back in Syracuse, and In Focus is going along for the ride. JoDee Kenney catches up with some of the movers and shakers making it all happen, starting with interim fair director Sean Hennessey — who says that after two years of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic this year’s fair is coming back bigger and better than ever. There are the classic fair staples, like cold milk, fried food and lots of animals to get to know. But this year also brings some new exhibits like the New York State Energy & Environment Experience, which gives fairgoers a chance to learn about New York’s green energy investments… not to mention a chance to cool off in the air conditioning! And on the subject of air conditioning, who could forget the famous butter sculpture — which Hennessey notes is commemorating a very significant anniversary this year.
The rich variety of foods that we love in Upstate New York are on full display in the month of September. There are food festivals from one corner of the region to the other making this month a "foodies delight." Starting right out of the chute on Labor Day Weekend,...
Geddes, N.Y. — Welcome to the mostly-back-to-normal New York State Fair of 2022. Last year, our former governor stretched our annual carnival to 18 days, and Covid forced us to wear facemasks inside buildings. Our new governor immediately throttled the Fair back to a 13-day run, and masks are now optional.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — We're headed into the final weekend of August but there is no shortage of family-friendly events taking place across the region. The Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts will take place Saturday and Sunday on Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo. There will be 170 artists, four stages with music, dance and puppetry, food, a KidsFest and more. You can find more information here.
If you live in Upstate New York then you know all about Stewart's Shops. They may be known best for their delicious ice cream and milk made by New York farmers. You can't go wrong with any of their dairy products. Stewart's Shops is well known for shaking things up...
Haileigh Marle of Fulton and a couple of friends found a somewhat secluded and slightly shady spot to take a break at the New York State Fair one day last week. It was one of the fair’s new designated smoking areas. Inside, Haileigh vaped some some legal recreational marijuana....
The Finger Lakes region is known for a lot of things–gorgeous waterfalls, pretty wineries, breweries, and plenty of lush farmland. Because of this, the Finger Lakes has access to some of the freshest dairy products and in turn, one of the most incredible ice cream parlors in the state of New York, keep reading to learn more.
Everybody loves a park. We have posted galleries showcasing New York's beautiful national, state, and county parks in the past. This gallery is a little bit different. Here, we take a look at some of our wonderful city parks. Green spaces that are in the center of some of our most historic cities.
A Heat Advisory is in effect for much of Central New York, including the Syracuse area on Monday from Noon till 7 pm due to the impact from expected excessive heat and humidity combo. Heat indices for many in CNY Monday afternoon and early evening will range from the mid-90s...
Cortland, N.Y. -- Two Central New York factories are slated to close by the end of the year, eliminating nearly 500 jobs. Voyant Beauty and Alpla Inc. notified workers in Cortland on Tuesday of the plans to shut down the factories.
The DEC confirmed that a deer found dead recently in Upstate NY died from an often-fatal virus - transmitted by small insects - that can take a deer's life in just 36 hours. The disease, Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD )has been around for a while and rears its ugly head at the end of the summer.
Any tragic death from America’s growing crisis with opioids leads to questions, but as an Upstate community mourns the loss of an 11-month-old to fentanyl toxicity they have only one – how could she? She being the baby’s mother, who, along with her boyfriend, now faces criminal charges for her role in the child’s heartbreaking death.
Not abandoned, in fact it's fully operational. 'Help Wanted' signs are even posted at the entrances. The phrase 'Welcome to Sears' is rarely uttered today, but back in its heyday, there were about 3,500 stores. Today, somewhere between 25 and 30 full size Sears stores remain nationwide. One of the...
A peaceful Sunday at a popular lake in the Hudson Valley turned to tragedy. First responders rushed to White Lake in Sullivan County following reports of three people who drowned in the Catskills lake. Potential Tragedy In Sullivan County, New York. Mark Lieb of Rockland Video tells Husdon Valley Post...
Once you graduate college, it's time to make a few big life decisions. Where am I going to work? Also, where am I going to live?. Thousands of young professionals across the state make those decisions every year, but when it comes to New York, where are younger people moving more than most?
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Sentinel Heights Fire Department — a volunteer department that services part of the town of Onondaga — is dissolving at the end of the year. The department - founded 76 years ago - made the announcement in a Facebook post Tuesday. It’s very...
New York State has started accepting applications to open its first recreational pot shops. The state is taking a novel approach by reserving the initial roughly 150 retail dispensary licenses for people with past pot convictions or their relatives. The application process began Thursday, and is a key step toward opening one of the country's most hotly-awaited legal marijuana markets. There's no firm date yet for sales to begin. New York officials have emphasized that they want to make sure the new industry provides opportunity to people who bore the brunt of drug law enforcement.
