Michigan awarded $6.8M federal grant to boost access to jobless aid
LANSING, MI - The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency was awarded nearly $6.8 million to help underserved communities access jobless aid. Equity grants from the U.S. Department of Labor aim to help workers who historically struggle to apply for benefits, including those with language barriers and those in rural and urban areas with limited internet access.
West Michigan workforce training programs awarded state grants
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Three training programs in Ottawa and Allegan counties were awarded dollars from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation’s workforce training center equipment grant program. The grant program, administered locally by Lakeshore Advantage, awarded $49,875 to Grand Rapids Community College’s Lakeshore Campus in Holland, as well...
Michigan man started his own internet provider. Now he’s got $2.6M to bring broadband to neighbors
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – In working to close the broadband internet access gap for its rural residents, Washtenaw County has turned to who you might expect — two Fortune 500 telecommunications giants and a long-standing utility cooperative with more than 40,000 customers across three Midwestern states. Then there’s...
‘It’s a nightmare’: Stories from Michigan’s cutthroat rental market
Waitlists. Ghosting landlords. Skyrocketing rent. It’s a tough housing market for 1.1 million renters in Michigan.
Interactive water quality station aims to provide new glimpse into health of Grand River
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — As officials work to restore the Grand River’s rapids, a move designed to boost tourism, recreation and activity along the waterway, a new partnership is aiming to provide a clearer picture of the river’s water quality. The city of Grand Rapids and the...
Pod community to house homeless in Kalamazoo faces uphill climb
KALAMAZOO, MI — Fifty pods intended to help house members of the Kalamazoo’s unhoused community continue to sit in storage as Housing Resources Inc. works to identify a site to place the experimental pod community. The pods, ordered by the Kalamazoo nonprofit in 2021, remain unlikely to have...
Michigan farmer sues auto supplier after PFAS taints cattle herd
BRIGHTON, MI — Jason Grostic is feeding cattle that he can’t sell. He’s growing grain that nobody will buy. In his words, the farm is “slowly but surely going bankrupt.”. Life was turned upside down for Grostic and his family in January when the state of...
$10,000 sign-on bonus: New-teacher shortage has Michigan schools trying aggressive approaches
Fewer people are becoming teachers in Michigan, so Jackson Public Schools needed an aggressive approach to attract new teachers in an increasingly competitive market, Superintendent Jeff Beal said. So, JPS offered prospective hires a $10,000 sign-on bonus that’s paid out in three yearly installments to encourage teachers not only to...
Nearly $500K will fund next step in restoration of Lake Michigan inlet lake near Muskegon
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Nearly $500,000 in federal funding will help with additional restoration work for Mona Lake. The Great Lakes fish habitat funding will pay for long-contemplated restoration of former celery fields that previously were wetlands along Black Creek and Mona Lake. The work is expected to vastly...
Matthew DePerno, under investigation in voting machine probe, is Republican pick for AG
LANSING, MI – Matthew DePerno will try to become Michigan’s next attorney general while facing possible criminal charges from that very office. Michigan Republicans officially nominated DePerno as the party’s AG candidate, as county delegates confirmed in a voice vote at Saturday’s state GOP convention to place him on the Nov. 8 ticket. He had already been endorsed by different delegates at an April convention.
Watch drones pick up litter on Michigan beaches and waterways
MUSKEGON, MI-- Millions of pounds of plastics are estimated to enter the Great Lakes every year and now two types of drones will be deployed to combat the growing problem. A pair of eco-friendly drones or “litter bots” made their Michigan debut in Muskegon on Tuesday, Aug. 23, where the “PixieDrone” and “BeBot” trundled through the water and the sand gathering plastic debris that has become endemic in the Great Lakes.
Dixon/Hernandez GOP ticket cements parental rights in education as major issue
LANSING, MI — Broadening parental rights in education and rolling back regulations on businesses appear to be the major issues of the Tudor Dixon-Shane Hernandez gubernatorial ticket, the certainty of which was established early Saturday, Aug. 27. “The state of Michigan will be the number one state in the...
Duo makes history by becoming first all-female fire crew in their department’s history
GRAND HAVEN, MI – It was a typical and routine day for two Grand Haven Township firefighters. But little did they know, the duo’s 12-hour shift together would be stamped in the department’s history book. On Tuesday, Aug. 2 – for the first time in Grand Haven...
How’d you like to live at the mall? It’ll be possible in N.J.
The owners of Westfield Garden State Plaza are poised to make every shopaholic’s dream come true — you can literally live at the mall. A plan, hatched pre-COVID, to redevelop New Jersey’s second largest mall into a lifestyle center, with apartments, took a step forward this week when Westfield Garden State Plaza mall owner, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, announced that it has partnered with Mill Creek Residential for the first phase of its redevelopment.
A high stake debate and tension at the GOP convention: Your guide to Michigan politics
Alyssa Burr here, MLive’s resident statewide legislature reporter covering the Michigan Senate, to bring you your weekly recap of Michigan political news. In this epic pic below with my fellow politics crew, you can find me to the far right repping my soon to be graduate school alma mater— the one and only Syracuse University (go orange!).
Convention chaos: Snubbed Michigan county GOP chair leads swap of Macomb delegates
LANSING, MI – The Michigan Republican convention started in chaos Saturday as Mark Forton, the formerly recognized chair of the Macomb County GOP, brought a local fight to a statewide stage. Minutes after the convention commenced, Forton supporters led a challenge of Macomb County’s 199 delegates. Dueling Republicans factions...
Calvin University welcomes largest incoming class in last four years
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Calvin University is planning to welcome more than 1,000 incoming undergraduate and graduate students this fall, the largest incoming class the university has reported in the last four years. This year’s incoming class is up from 983 students in 2021, and 805 students in 2020,...
Anticipating fall surge of avian flu, DNR issues guidelines for waterfowl hunters
LANSING, MICH. -- The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is urging waterfowl hunters to use caution when harvesting and handling wild birds this fall due to the presence of avian influenza virus. A recent uptick in reports of wild bird die-offs, neurologically abnormal wild birds and detections of highly pathogenic...
Severe thunderstorms could erupt quickly later today in Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, southwest Lower Michigan
An area of rapidly developing thunderstorms should happen this afternoon across southern Wisconsin, northern Illinois and southern Michigan. Part of southern Lower Michigan is in the severe weather risk area. Our area of southwest Lower Michigan has the highest threat of severe thunderstorms, especially the very southwest corner. Kalamazoo, Dowagiac,...
Shane Hernandez is Tudor Dixon’s lieutenant governor after lengthy MIGOP nominating convention
LANSING, MI — Shane Hernandez will remain Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon’s choice for lieutenant governor despite threats to his ticket position in the days leading up to the Michigan Republican Party’s nominating convention. Delegates met Saturday, Aug. 27, in Lansing to confirm the party’s top of...
