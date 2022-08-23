ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Champaign Fire responds to house fire

By Christy Jankowski
 5 days ago

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Fire Department responded to a home fire Tuesday morning.

Firefighters responded to a house fire by Hollycrest Drive and Sangamon Road around 10:45 a.m. and put the fire out by 12:15 p.m.

Officials said they responded to the report from a passerby. At the scene, firefighters reported a small fire outside the home that was beginning to extend to the attic.

Officials said the cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

The CFD is reminding people to check their smoke alarms and have a home escape plan.

“Smoke alarms can provide early notification when seconds count,” officials said

