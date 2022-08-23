Read full article on original website
Wanted man found after search of Fairmont home turns up meth, troopers say
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia State Troopers say they found a man who was wanted in Pennsylvania and almost a pound of meth while searching a Fairmont home on Thursday. Troopers with the Marion County detachment of the West Virginia State Police executed a search warrant on a...
Drugs and illegal ginseng seized, 15 arrested in Upshur County, West Virginia
The Upshur County Sheriff's Office and Buckhannon Police Department announced a drug and illegal ginseng bust Friday morning.
Woman charged after shot fired during dispute
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A Morgantown is facing charges after firing a shot into the back window of a car during a dispute. Police said Tiffany Taylor, 33, fired the shot as the victim was driving from the scene of the dispute. The bullet shattered the back window and was recovered from a subwoofer in the car.
Morgantown woman who allegedly shot out vehicle’s back window charged
A woman has been charged after allegedly shooting out a vehicle's back window in Morgantown.
Marion County Deputies say woman pulled over for not wearing seatbelt admits to delivering drugs
A woman was charged with possession with intent after Marion County Deputies said they pulled her over for not wearing a seatbelt, and she admitted to delivering drugs.
Upshur County law enforcement perform drug sweep
UPSHUR COUNTY — On Thursday, August 25, 2022, Mountain Lakes Drug Task Force, Upshur County Sheriff’s Office and the Buckhannon Police Department arrested several individuals on drug charges. Multiple officers executed arrest warrants and search warrants throughout Upshur County. According to a press release from the Upshur County...
Mon County deputy pleads not guilty to federal charges
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Monongalia County deputy who was charged with using excessive force and covering it up has pleaded not guilty. Deputy Sheriff Lance Kuretza, 38, pleaded not guilty during arraignment Thursday afternoon in the U.S. District Court in Clarksburg. According to the indictment, on Jan. 20, 2018,...
Police release new details in woman’s death in Brooke County
New details have been revealed after a woman died in Beech Bottom. Brooke County Sheriff’s were interviewing a suspect in the death, but now officials say they have found no foul play. Officials state there are no injuries to the body to indicate that she was murdered. The death of the woman is still being […]
Three teenagers from the Pittsburgh area taken to the hospital following Mercer County crash
SPRINGFIELD, Pa. — Three teenagers from the Pittsburgh area were taken to a hospital following a crash in Mercer County on Friday afternoon. The crash happened along Tower Road in Springfield Township. State police said it was raining at the time of the crash and the 18-year-old woman from...
Controversy over officer-involved shooting in Nutter Fort grows
NUTTER FORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The controversy surrounding a man killed in an officer-involved shooting at a funeral is growing as several key questions remain unanswered. Family and friends are still shock following Wednesday’s shooting outside Amos Carvelli Funeral Home in Nutter Fort. The scene was packed with dozens...
Perdue sentenced for 2020 crime
BUCKHANNON — One man, originally from Powellton, W.Va., was arrested on Monday, August 22 for crimes he allegedly committed in 2020. According to documentation obtained at the Upshur County Courthouse, on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, West Virginia State Police Corporal Victor Pyles was sitting stationary in the Woody’s Bowling Center parking area when he allegedly observed a maroon Chevrolet Uplander van with a very loud exhaust. When the van passed Cpl. Pyles, he noted the driver, later identified as then 42-year-old Rickie Gene Perdue, was not wearing his seat belt.
You Can’t Be Serious: West Virginia Police Gun Down Man At His Father’s Funeral While He Was Hugging Aunt
West Virginia Police shoot and kill unarmed Black man named Jason Owens at his father‘s funeral while he was hugging his aunt
West Virginia officers shot and killed man at funeral
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (AP) — A man being sought by U.S. Marshals and other law enforcement agencies was fatally shot at a northern West Virginia funeral service for his father Wednesday after he pulled a gun on officers attempting to apprehend him, authorities said. The shooting occurred in the Harrison community of Nutter Fork, local […]
Fairmont Police find meth in man’s backpack after arrest for unrelated charge
FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A man being arrested for an unrelated charge was found to be in possession of meth in Fairmont. On Aug. 19, officers with the Fairmont Police Department took James Bledsoe, 33, of Fairmont, into custody for an outstanding warrant through the Marion County Magistrate Court, according to a criminal complaint request. Upon […]
Wheeling Police arrest man after he threatens hotel employees with a knife
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling Police arrested an individual Tuesday morning after he brandished a weapon. Police say around 9:15 a.m., officers were called to the Springhill Suites in the 900 block of National Road for a report of a man inside being disorderly. According to police, the suspect was asked to leave the property […]
UPDATE: Evacuation order issued due to chemical leak in Buckhannon lifted
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials said the mandatory evacuation order has expired. Residents who live in the area are allowed to return home. ORIGINAL STORY (8/26/22 @ 1:10 p.m.) An evacuation order has been issued for residents within one block of the water treatment plant in South Buckhannon. Officials said...
Marion County deputies say Missouri man threatened to kill them
A Missouri man has been charged after allegedly threatening to kill law enforcement while under arrest for misdemeanors in Marion County.
Police: Man passed out in Marion County gambling room had drugs in his pocket
FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A man has been charged after deputies find drugs on his person while responding to a trespassing call in Marion County. On Aug. 21, deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department responded to a business in Marion County in reference to a trespassing call, according to a criminal complaint. When deputies arrived, […]
Police officer and child warm the hearts of Weston community
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A special bond developed between a police officer and a little boy at a local restaurant. Lewis County Deputy Tommy Lefever entered Heater’s Restaurant for lunch on Tuesday. He didn’t expect to leave having made a friend, especially one who’s 5 years old.
Man wanted in hit-and-run of 7-year-old boy also arrested for Mill Creek shooting
The Hancock County Sheriff's Office is looking for a Weirton man believed to be involved in the hit and run of 7-year-old JoJo Green on Kings Creek Road.
