Woman charged after shot fired during dispute

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A Morgantown is facing charges after firing a shot into the back window of a car during a dispute. Police said Tiffany Taylor, 33, fired the shot as the victim was driving from the scene of the dispute. The bullet shattered the back window and was recovered from a subwoofer in the car.
Upshur County law enforcement perform drug sweep

UPSHUR COUNTY — On Thursday, August 25, 2022, Mountain Lakes Drug Task Force, Upshur County Sheriff’s Office and the Buckhannon Police Department arrested several individuals on drug charges. Multiple officers executed arrest warrants and search warrants throughout Upshur County. According to a press release from the Upshur County...
Mon County deputy pleads not guilty to federal charges

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Monongalia County deputy who was charged with using excessive force and covering it up has pleaded not guilty. Deputy Sheriff Lance Kuretza, 38, pleaded not guilty during arraignment Thursday afternoon in the U.S. District Court in Clarksburg. According to the indictment, on Jan. 20, 2018,...
Controversy over officer-involved shooting in Nutter Fort grows

NUTTER FORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The controversy surrounding a man killed in an officer-involved shooting at a funeral is growing as several key questions remain unanswered. Family and friends are still shock following Wednesday’s shooting outside Amos Carvelli Funeral Home in Nutter Fort. The scene was packed with dozens...
Perdue sentenced for 2020 crime

BUCKHANNON — One man, originally from Powellton, W.Va., was arrested on Monday, August 22 for crimes he allegedly committed in 2020. According to documentation obtained at the Upshur County Courthouse, on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, West Virginia State Police Corporal Victor Pyles was sitting stationary in the Woody’s Bowling Center parking area when he allegedly observed a maroon Chevrolet Uplander van with a very loud exhaust. When the van passed Cpl. Pyles, he noted the driver, later identified as then 42-year-old Rickie Gene Perdue, was not wearing his seat belt.
West Virginia officers shot and killed man at funeral

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (AP) — A man being sought by U.S. Marshals and other law enforcement agencies was fatally shot at a northern West Virginia funeral service for his father Wednesday after he pulled a gun on officers attempting to apprehend him, authorities said. The shooting occurred in the Harrison community of Nutter Fork, local […]
Wheeling Police arrest man after he threatens hotel employees with a knife

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling Police arrested an individual Tuesday morning after he brandished a weapon. Police say around 9:15 a.m., officers were called to the Springhill Suites in the 900 block of National Road for a report of a man inside being disorderly. According to police, the suspect was asked to leave the property […]
Police officer and child warm the hearts of Weston community

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A special bond developed between a police officer and a little boy at a local restaurant. Lewis County Deputy Tommy Lefever entered Heater’s Restaurant for lunch on Tuesday. He didn’t expect to leave having made a friend, especially one who’s 5 years old.
