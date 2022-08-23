ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

12NewsNow

'I was very scared' : Lamar University students react after Beaumont man's alleged attempts to solicit women on campus

BEAUMONT, Texas — Students at Lamar University were shocked after incidents involving a 21-year-old Beaumont man led to a campus emergency Tuesday. Devonta Joubert is accused of trying to solicit women in Lamar University parking lots. He is charged with reckless driving and evading arrest in a vehicle, with charges for the alleged solicitation pending.
BEAUMONT, TX
East Texas News

Daycare facility subject of investigations

WOODVILLE – A Woodville-based daycare facility is the subject of an investigation involving multiple agencies. Early Birds Learning Center has been the subject of a weeks-long investigation by the Texas Child Care Licensing Investigative Unit and the Woodville Police Department. While Woodville police are handling the criminal investigation aspect,...
WOODVILLE, TX
KLTV

Health and safety violations lead to shutdown of Woodville motel

WOODVILLE, Texas (KTRE) - A motel that’s operated for over 70 years in Woodville is no longer open to business. It comes after it’s violated several health and safety codes. The problems were first brought to light after several fires broke out at the Willis Motel, and brought...
WOODVILLE, TX
12NewsNow

'Let him steal no more' : Members of non-profit organization marched down Beaumont street to spread hope, change lives

BEAUMONT, Texas — Members of a non-profit organization marched down a Beaumont street to change lives, give hope and spread the word of God. Highways and Hedges is an organization that travels around Southeast Texas and across state lines to bring people closer to God. The organization focuses on those who have a criminal past or who have had other struggles in life.
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Benefit helps 12-year-old boy in Nederland who suffers from chronic pain

NEDERLAND — A community came together to help support a 12-year-old boy in Nederland who suffers from chronic pain. Event organizers held a link sale and silent auction for Caden Cook and his family. The 12-year-old suffers from amplified musculoskeletal pain syndrome, a chronic pain condition. His family says...
NEDERLAND, TX
Lake Charles American Press

UPDATE: Drowning victims identified, divers will resume search today for boy

The search will continue Monday for the fourth and youngest victim of this weekend’s tragic drowning in the Sabine River, near Mouth of Creek Road in Merryville. On Sunday, Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford identified the three adult victims as Troy M. McCollough of Junction community, Kelly Bailey of Hornbeck, and Austin Scott of DeRidder. Their bodies were recovered Sunday.
MERRYVILLE, LA
fox4beaumont.com

Motorcyclist plunges off Highway 73 in Groves

GROVES — A motorcyclist was injured after losing control shortly before 7 a.m. Sunday on Highway 73 West near 39th Street in Groves. The motorcyclist flew off the motorcycle and landed on 39th Street while the motorcycle remained on Highway 73, according to information Groves Chief Deputy Kirk Rice provided to KFDM/Fox 4.
GROVES, TX
kjas.com

Local Coronavirus Numbers for Thu, Aug 25th, 2022

Deaths – 193 (Was 193 on 08/18/22) Jasper County active cases as of Thu, Aug 25th, 2022:. Brookeland – 4 (Was 2 on 08/18/22) Jasper – 48 (Was 34 on 08/18/22) Kirbyville – 7 (Was 8 on 08/18/22) Buna – 7 (Was 9 on 08/18/22)
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Port Arthur police investigating shooting on W. 13th

PORT ARTHUR — UPDATE: Port Arthur Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex that left one person injured. PAPD received a call at about 10:30 Saturday night reporting a shooting on West 13th Street at Prince Hall Apartments. One person was transported to CHRISTUS St. Elizabeth Hospital...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
12NewsNow

12NewsNow

Beaumont, TX
