'I was very scared' : Lamar University students react after Beaumont man's alleged attempts to solicit women on campus
BEAUMONT, Texas — Students at Lamar University were shocked after incidents involving a 21-year-old Beaumont man led to a campus emergency Tuesday. Devonta Joubert is accused of trying to solicit women in Lamar University parking lots. He is charged with reckless driving and evading arrest in a vehicle, with charges for the alleged solicitation pending.
DR. BOBBY LOPEZ — Bob Hope Schools creating paths for students to transform their communities
From the early years of my education, I remember always looking forward to report card day when we were provided letter grades. There were grades for reading, arithmetic, phonics, language arts, science, social studies, handwriting, behavior, art and physical education. Coming from a highly economically disadvantaged household in which English...
Daycare facility subject of investigations
WOODVILLE – A Woodville-based daycare facility is the subject of an investigation involving multiple agencies. Early Birds Learning Center has been the subject of a weeks-long investigation by the Texas Child Care Licensing Investigative Unit and the Woodville Police Department. While Woodville police are handling the criminal investigation aspect,...
Health and safety violations lead to shutdown of Woodville motel
WOODVILLE, Texas (KTRE) - A motel that’s operated for over 70 years in Woodville is no longer open to business. It comes after it’s violated several health and safety codes. The problems were first brought to light after several fires broke out at the Willis Motel, and brought...
'Let him steal no more' : Members of non-profit organization marched down Beaumont street to spread hope, change lives
BEAUMONT, Texas — Members of a non-profit organization marched down a Beaumont street to change lives, give hope and spread the word of God. Highways and Hedges is an organization that travels around Southeast Texas and across state lines to bring people closer to God. The organization focuses on those who have a criminal past or who have had other struggles in life.
Water Outage | Some Port Arthur residents may have low water pressure, no water for a few hours
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Residents and businesses in areas of Port Arthur might be experiencing trouble with their water pressure. Those residing on Atlanta Avenue to Austin Avenue between 13th and 15th Streets may experience low water pressure or no water for the next four to six hours. The...
Jefferson County criminal court working through backlog of cases
BEAUMONT — A Jefferson County criminal court is working through backlog of cases. Jefferson County Criminal District Court Judge John Stevens says his court hasn't had to cancel trials due to a lack of people showing up for jury duty. And, that's especially important as the court works through...
Police : Victim in critical condition after being stabbed multiple times in Beaumont Sunday night
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are investigating a Sunday night stabbing that left one person in critical condition. It happened in the 300 block of East Pipkin Street. Beaumont Police responded to the area shortly before 10 p.m. Officers told a 12News crew at the scene that a woman...
Benefit helps 12-year-old boy in Nederland who suffers from chronic pain
NEDERLAND — A community came together to help support a 12-year-old boy in Nederland who suffers from chronic pain. Event organizers held a link sale and silent auction for Caden Cook and his family. The 12-year-old suffers from amplified musculoskeletal pain syndrome, a chronic pain condition. His family says...
Victim of late Saturday night Port Arthur shooting in stable condition, police looking for suspect
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police are looking for a suspect in connection with a late Saturday night shooting that left one person injured. Officers responded to the 900 block of W. 13th Street around 10:40 p.m., Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso told 12News. Following the shooting,...
UPDATE: Drowning victims identified, divers will resume search today for boy
The search will continue Monday for the fourth and youngest victim of this weekend’s tragic drowning in the Sabine River, near Mouth of Creek Road in Merryville. On Sunday, Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford identified the three adult victims as Troy M. McCollough of Junction community, Kelly Bailey of Hornbeck, and Austin Scott of DeRidder. Their bodies were recovered Sunday.
Motorcyclist plunges off Highway 73 in Groves
GROVES — A motorcyclist was injured after losing control shortly before 7 a.m. Sunday on Highway 73 West near 39th Street in Groves. The motorcyclist flew off the motorcycle and landed on 39th Street while the motorcycle remained on Highway 73, according to information Groves Chief Deputy Kirk Rice provided to KFDM/Fox 4.
Southeast Texas prison inmate's death initially called suicide, now ruled homicide
WOODVILLE, Texas — The death of an inmate at a Texas prison near Woodville earlier this month that was initially thought to be suicide has now been ruled a homicide. Justin Levi Galloway, 42, was pronounced dead in his cell at the Gib Lewis Unit near Woodville on August 5, 2022, by Tyler County Precinct Four Justice of the Peace Jim Moore.
Local Coronavirus Numbers for Thu, Aug 25th, 2022
Deaths – 193 (Was 193 on 08/18/22) Jasper County active cases as of Thu, Aug 25th, 2022:. Brookeland – 4 (Was 2 on 08/18/22) Jasper – 48 (Was 34 on 08/18/22) Kirbyville – 7 (Was 8 on 08/18/22) Buna – 7 (Was 9 on 08/18/22)
Beaumont police investigating shooting on Brickyard Road
Beaumont police responded to a shooting Saturday night. Officers responded to the 2200 block of Brickyard Road at about 8:25 p.m., according to police dispatch. The shooting is still under investigation. Stay with KFDM/Fox 4 News for updates.
Port Arthur police investigating shooting on W. 13th
PORT ARTHUR — UPDATE: Port Arthur Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex that left one person injured. PAPD received a call at about 10:30 Saturday night reporting a shooting on West 13th Street at Prince Hall Apartments. One person was transported to CHRISTUS St. Elizabeth Hospital...
Orange County Pct. 4 Constable treated for injuries after Friday afternoon crash
ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — A constable with Orange County Precinct 4 is getting treated for injuries after a 2-vehicle crash. On Friday around 12:10 p.m., Texas Highway Patrol called for an officer needs assistance call at Main Street in Vidor. Constable Matt Ortego responded to the call with his...
Why President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan will heavily impact Black students, graduates
BEAUMONT, Texas — Students and administrators at Lamar University continue to weigh the impact of President Joe Biden's student loan decision. The pause on payments and the debt forgiveness strategy could have far-reaching effects, which Lamar's financial aid director says, is particularly important for students of color. Studies done...
Police : Motorcyclist suffers severe head trauma, in critical condition after falling from Highway 73 in Groves
GROVES, Texas — A part of Highway 73 in Groves was previously shutdown after an incident left a motorcyclist in critical condition. The incident happened on Sunday, August 28, 2022. The driver of a motorcycle lost control while going down Highway 73 westbound at 39th Street, Groves Police Chief Deputy Kirk Rice told 12News.
Orange County residents still dealing with Harvey damages 5 years later
Five years post-Harvey Orange County isn't alone as homes throughout Southeast Texas are still being rebuilt. The county is still working to get residents back home.
