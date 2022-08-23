ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

The Flint Journal

Severe thunderstorms could erupt quickly later today in Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, southwest Lower Michigan

An area of rapidly developing thunderstorms should happen this afternoon across southern Wisconsin, northern Illinois and southern Michigan. Part of southern Lower Michigan is in the severe weather risk area. Our area of southwest Lower Michigan has the highest threat of severe thunderstorms, especially the very southwest corner. Kalamazoo, Dowagiac,...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Kalamazoo's unhoused protest at City Hall

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — People evicted from homeless encampments in Kalamazoo gathered to protest at City Hall Saturday. Protestors made signs, one saying, "we were promised forever homes four years ago." Protestors are expected to move from City Hall to Bronson Park. The protests comes after police allegedly pushed people...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Divers find 142 pairs of glasses under waterslide in ‘zero-visibility’ lake drill

SOUTH HAVEN, MI -- Secure all belongings before going on the big slide. That’s the takeaway following a dive time’s training session at a South Haven-area aqua park. Divers recovered 142 pairs of glasses, most of them sunglasses, 11 Apple smart watches, six pairs of goggles, three wrenches, two Fitbits and more during a South Haven Area Emergency Services Dive Team drill at the Lake Arvesta Farms recreation park’s aqua park.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
Long John Silvers On W. Main In Kalamazoo Has Been Condemned; Closed Indefinitely

It turns out another Kalamazoo area fast food restaurant has had to close down and this time, the Long John Silvers On W. Main In Kalamazoo will close for what a "Condemned" sign says for weeks, but they may not operate again even after the building is safe to operate in. Earlier in the year, we saw an abrupt close to the McDonald's on Riverview in Kalamazoo, but this closure may be due to a fire that occurred inside a few months back, according to a post on Vanished Kalamazoo:
KALAMAZOO, MI
Have You Taken a Cruise on The Grand Lady Riverboat? Super Fun!

What, a River Boat in Grand Rapids? You bet and it cruises the Grand River every week. It's the Grand Lady Riverboat, located at Steamboat Park in Jenison, just minutes from downtown Grand Rapids. They have Sightseeing Cruises, Live Music Cruises, and Private Charters on the Grand River. You get to enjoy scenic river views, wildlife, live local bands, and refreshing beverages from the lower deck bar.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
