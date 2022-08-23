Read full article on original website
5 new safety features in downtown Kalamazoo for those walking, driving or biking
KALAMAZOO, MI -- If you walk, bike or drive in downtown Kalamazoo, you may notice more safety features catching your attention. The city has been installing equipment to calm traffic speeds and increase safety. “We’ve got a real speeding problem in town,” Traffic Engineer Dennis Randolph told MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette....
Staff shortage leads Amtrak to cancel two trains that stop in Kzoo and BC
Two trains that previously ran between Chicago and Pontiac are canceled because of staffing issues, says Amtrak.
Crews free driver from vehicle following collision in Southwest Michigan
CASS COUNTY, MI – Three people were hospitalized in a two-vehicle crash after one driver failed to yield at an intersection, Cass County sheriff’s deputies said. Police responded to an 8:59 a.m. report of an injury crash on Saturday, Aug. 27, at the intersection of Dailey Road and Pokagon Highway.
Community bike ride led by LGBTQ and safe bicycling groups hits Kalamazoo streets
KALAMAZOO, MI – Over 20 people gathered Saturday along the sidewalk of Rose street to go on a mid-morning bike ride. The three-mile community bicycle ride led participants through different neighborhoods in Kalamazoo. OutFront Kalamazoo partnered with ModeShift Kalamazoo to host the OutRide Community Cruise on Aug. 27. OutFront...
Severe thunderstorms could erupt quickly later today in Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, southwest Lower Michigan
An area of rapidly developing thunderstorms should happen this afternoon across southern Wisconsin, northern Illinois and southern Michigan. Part of southern Lower Michigan is in the severe weather risk area. Our area of southwest Lower Michigan has the highest threat of severe thunderstorms, especially the very southwest corner. Kalamazoo, Dowagiac,...
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo's unhoused protest at City Hall
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — People evicted from homeless encampments in Kalamazoo gathered to protest at City Hall Saturday. Protestors made signs, one saying, "we were promised forever homes four years ago." Protestors are expected to move from City Hall to Bronson Park. The protests comes after police allegedly pushed people...
Pod community to house homeless in Kalamazoo faces uphill climb
KALAMAZOO, MI — Fifty pods intended to help house members of the Kalamazoo’s unhoused community continue to sit in storage as Housing Resources Inc. works to identify a site to place the experimental pod community. The pods, ordered by the Kalamazoo nonprofit in 2021, remain unlikely to have...
Creepy, Abandoned Amusement Park Near Benton Harbor, Michigan up for Auction
As a kid, it was my dream to own my very own amusement park. Now that I'm an adult, I honestly still think owning my own amusement park would be fun, but it also seems like a lot of work. However, if you've ever wanted to own your own amusement...
30 Acre Drive-Thru Sunflower Tour Pops Up in Centreville, MI
While some people are dreading the end of Summer, there's still time to admire the gorgeous sunflowers that grow in the SW Michigan area before the season ends. In Vicksburg, a little farm by the name of JTK Farms LLC. just announced a drive-thru tour of their sunflower field that is open to the public.
Divers find 142 pairs of glasses under waterslide in ‘zero-visibility’ lake drill
SOUTH HAVEN, MI -- Secure all belongings before going on the big slide. That’s the takeaway following a dive time’s training session at a South Haven-area aqua park. Divers recovered 142 pairs of glasses, most of them sunglasses, 11 Apple smart watches, six pairs of goggles, three wrenches, two Fitbits and more during a South Haven Area Emergency Services Dive Team drill at the Lake Arvesta Farms recreation park’s aqua park.
2 hospitalized after Kalamazoo shooting
Two people are in the hospital following a Sunday afternoon shooting in Kalamazoo.
1 ‘seriously’ hurt in boat crash at Holland South Pier
One man was seriously injured after a boat crash on Lake Michigan in Park Township.
Why crews are working on White Pine Trail in Kent Co.
If you've been biking or running along the White Pine Trail, you’ve probably noticed crews from Consumers Energy working along the path.
MI Town Requires License Plates on Golf Carts That Drive on City Streets
Starting September 1st, residents in Sturgis, Michigan will be required to put a license plate and registration sticker on their golf carts if they want to drive them on city streets. According to Sturgis Journal, the amendment to the city ordinance is a change from the previous requirement of the...
WNDU
Crews preparing to pave Red Arrow Highway in Berrien County
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Construction began Friday on Red Arrow Highway from Watervliet city limits to County Line Road. Crews are preparing ahead of time to pave the road on Tuesday, Aug. 30. Lane closures will be in place, and delays are expected.
'Free dental day' events planned for West Michigan offices in September
WAYLAND, Mich — Two West Michigan Dentist Offices are hosting free dental day events in September. These completely free events offer one free extraction, cleaning or filling per patient. The events last several hours, but patients are encouraged to arrive early because of high demand for the dental services provided.
Long John Silvers On W. Main In Kalamazoo Has Been Condemned; Closed Indefinitely
It turns out another Kalamazoo area fast food restaurant has had to close down and this time, the Long John Silvers On W. Main In Kalamazoo will close for what a "Condemned" sign says for weeks, but they may not operate again even after the building is safe to operate in. Earlier in the year, we saw an abrupt close to the McDonald's on Riverview in Kalamazoo, but this closure may be due to a fire that occurred inside a few months back, according to a post on Vanished Kalamazoo:
Dangerous currents, high waves forecast for some Lake Michigan beaches
GRAND HAVEN, MI - Southerly winds building through the day on Monday will make for some dangerous swimming conditions along a stretch of West Michigan’s popular beaches, according to the National Weather Service. Dangerous waves and currents are forecast for beaches from South Haven and north to Manistee. According...
Have You Taken a Cruise on The Grand Lady Riverboat? Super Fun!
What, a River Boat in Grand Rapids? You bet and it cruises the Grand River every week. It's the Grand Lady Riverboat, located at Steamboat Park in Jenison, just minutes from downtown Grand Rapids. They have Sightseeing Cruises, Live Music Cruises, and Private Charters on the Grand River. You get to enjoy scenic river views, wildlife, live local bands, and refreshing beverages from the lower deck bar.
MLive
