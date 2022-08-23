Read full article on original website
Prescribed Burn at UCSB Lagoon Scheduled
The Santa Barbara County Fire Department, in conjunction with UCSB’s Cheadle Center for Biodiversity and Ecological Restoration (CCBER), has tentatively scheduled a one-day Prescribed Burn at UCSB Lagoon near Campus Point with a targeted burn window of the week of September 12. This one-day burn is part of an ongoing management effort to control non-native grasses and establish native bluff scrub vegetation. Building on successful past burns, this treatment will be conducted on a day within the burn window with the least amount of fog to generate enough heat to reduce the viability of the non-native seed bank, and on a day with the best conditions for dispersion.
License Plate Readers Are Coming to Santa Barbara County
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office will install license plate readers to aid in law enforcement investigations as part of a one-year trial. The trial is part of the National Policing Institute's Automated License Plate Reader (ALPR) study which states the readers can be effective for increasing the recovery of stolen vehicles and arrests for auto thefts and, under certain conditions, may improve clearance rates for auto theft and robbery.
Watch Out for Cliff Erosion at the Beach
The Santa Barbara County Fire Department is reminding beachgoers to be mindful of cliff erosion when enjoying the view. "Always use best judgement along coastal beach bluffs," wrote Captain Scott Safechuck on social media. "Coastal elements/sand stone cliffs/rodents cause unexpected erosion & slides" He reminded locals and visitors that even...
Semi-Truck Crashes Over Side of Highway 154
Santa Barbara County Firefighters responded to a semi-truck that crashed over the side of Highway 154 on Saturday afternoon. At 3:53 p.m., crews responded to the 6200 block of Highway 154 and discovered the truck had crashed 100-feet over the roadway. The driver was assisted by firefighter paramedics and transported...
Lompoc Police Department Announces Update to Concealed Carry Weapon Policy
In June, the U.S. Supreme Court issued its decision in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen that New York’s equivalent to California’s “good cause” requirement to obtain public carry license was unconstitutional and unenforeceable. However, the court also stated that it is constitutional for states to require a license to carry a firearm in public. Aside from the good cause requirement, all other requirements to obtain a carry license remain constitutional and enforceable.
Mesa Creek Arroyo Burro Estuary 15 Years Later
It's been 15 YEARS since the Creeks Division completed the Arroyo Burro Estuary & Mesa Creek Restoration Project!. We revisited the project with City TV in this short video:. Learn more about the project here.
Sheriff's Office Investigated Threats at Cabrillo High
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a threat at Cabrillo High on Thursday. The Sheriff's Office stated Deputies responded to the Lompoc high school and conducted a thorough investigation. On Friday the Department reported the Deputies received cooperation with school administrators and the involved students,...
Fun in the Sun Summer Learning Program Serves Over 300 Local Students
Since 1997, United Way of Santa Barbara County (UWSBC) has provided Fun in the Sun, a collaborative summer learning program for local students and families. 2022 marks the program’s 25th year of operation, celebrating a long tradition of community partnerships and engagement to support Santa Barbara youth. Over the...
