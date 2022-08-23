Read full article on original website
Lakers owner Jeanie Buss makes things right with fan who got scammed $540 by her PS5 hacker
Earlier this month, Los Angeles Lakers team owner Jeanie Buss had her Twitter account hacked by someone who thought that it would be a good idea to scam Buss’ followers with a wild PS5 proposition. The majority of Twitterverse knew it wasn’t Jeanie, though, and they decided to have a bit of fun with it. Unfortunately, not everyone on the mean streets of Twitter saw through the malicious scam.
‘Everybody be cool’: Suns’ Chris Paul drops truth bomb on Lakers star LeBron James’ retirement plan
Chris Paul and LeBron James go way back. These two are very close friends, and you know that the Phoenix Suns point god has to have some insider knowledge as to LeBron’s plan for his career. This is exactly why we all have to listen when Paul talks about the Los Angeles Lakers superstar and […] The post ‘Everybody be cool’: Suns’ Chris Paul drops truth bomb on Lakers star LeBron James’ retirement plan appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 reasons the Nets are wrong to keep Steve Nash
The Brooklyn Nets feel relieved and ecstatic that Kevin Durant has decided to cancel his trade request and amend his relationship with the organization. Last June 30, Durant requested a trade from the franchise, and just a few weeks ago, he gave owner Joe Tsai an ultimatum to choose him or Sean Marks and Steve Nash. Nash is entering his third season as the head coach of Brooklyn, and the results have been subpar.
Grizzlies star Ja Morant lives out ultimate #FamilyGoals moment with parents, little sister
Whether you love him or hate him, one thing you cannot deny about Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant is that he’s a family man. Now that he has risen to fame as one of the brightest young stars in all of the NBA, Morant has made sure to keep his family right beside him through the ride.
‘We weren’t that smart’: Heat icon Dwyane Wade drops truth bomb on never planning to team up with LeBron James
Believe it or not, Dwyane Wade and LeBron James never had a pre-determined plan to team up together with the Miami Heat back in 2010. It just happened. It also changed the landscape of the entire league and led to no less than two NBA titles for the Big 3-led Heat.
Mastermind behind $2.5 million NBA health care fraud hit with final verdict
The highly controversial NBA health care fraud case that rocked the entire basketball world has now reached a resolution. After being accused of being the ringleader behind the intricate plan to scam the league of up to $2.5 million, Terrence Williams has reportedly entered into a plea deal to settle the case. This report comes […] The post Mastermind behind $2.5 million NBA health care fraud hit with final verdict appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rudy Gobert ‘too small’ for Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic during historic upset in FIBA World Cup qualifiers
It’s easy to forget because of his many injuries, but Jusuf Nurkic is a beast. The Bosnian center was integral to the success of the Portland Trail Blazers in the last few years. His absence in the paint was felt strongly by the team in the last few years. Now that he’s healthy, he’s ready […] The post Rudy Gobert ‘too small’ for Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic during historic upset in FIBA World Cup qualifiers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Lakers star Russell Westbrook’s trade to Pacers hinges on 1 major factor
There has been a lot of talk of late about Russell Westbrook’s seemingly imminent departure from the Los Angeles Lakers. After LA traded for Patrick Beverley, many believe that it’s a foregone conclusion that Russ will be moved sooner rather than later. The Indiana Pacers have been identified as one of the teams that could […] The post RUMOR: Lakers star Russell Westbrook’s trade to Pacers hinges on 1 major factor appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Knicks’ botched Kevin Durant trade attempt with Nets, revealed
The New York Knicks apparently had some interest in a Kevin Durant trade this offseason, but their attempt to acquire the superstar forward didn’t go deep. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, while the Knicks made some calls with the Brooklyn Nets for Durant, b0th sides knew that a deal would be difficult to […] The post RUMOR: Knicks’ botched Kevin Durant trade attempt with Nets, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘He doesn’t understand basketball yet’: Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo the victim of bonkers hate from Gilbert Arenas
Giannis Antetokounmpo has cemented his spot on top of the NBA. The Milwaukee Bucks star is easily one of the most dominant players in the league today. His accolades speak for themselves: two regular season MVPs, DPOY, an NBA championship AND an NBA Finals MVP. He is headed for a Hall of Fame career based on his achievements.
REPORT: Kevin Durant, Nets succeed in coup for Raptors stud … but it’s not Scottie Barnes
The Toronto Raptors emerged as one of Kevin Durant’s potential destinations during his highly publicized trade saga with the Brooklyn Nets. Obviously, nothing materialized in that regard. Rumor has it that the Nets wanted Scottie Barnes as part of the deal — something that the Raptors were just having none of. At this point, the […] The post REPORT: Kevin Durant, Nets succeed in coup for Raptors stud … but it’s not Scottie Barnes appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Thunder’s $4.95 million plea to NBA after brutal Chet Holmgren injury
The Oklahoma City Thunder were projected to be one of the more exciting up-and-coming teams in the NBA this season. But the recent Chet Holmgren injury news is a major blow to the team. Holmgren is expected to miss the entire 2022-2023 season after suffering a Lisfranc injury in his foot. Due to the injury, […] The post Thunder’s $4.95 million plea to NBA after brutal Chet Holmgren injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
James Wiseman update after Summer League return will excite Warriors fans
A lot will be riding for James Wiseman this coming season. Now entering his third year in the NBA, the highly touted big man has yet to really live up to his potential as the Dubs’ No. 2 overall pick from the 2020 NBA Draft. Things could be much different for him this coming year, […] The post James Wiseman update after Summer League return will excite Warriors fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Norm Nixon reacts to LeBron James’ $97 million Lakers extension, Kawhi Leonard’s Clippers return
LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Lakers and LA Clippers have both made significant strides aimed at improving from their 2021-22 season disappointments. With LeBron James extended and Kawhi Leonard back, the Battle of LA will certainly heat up this season. According to former Laker and Clippers guard Norm Nixon, however, the deciding factor in […] The post Norm Nixon reacts to LeBron James’ $97 million Lakers extension, Kawhi Leonard’s Clippers return appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Very exciting’: Patrick Baldwin Jr. is already turning heads with the Warriors
Go ahead and book your seat on the Patrick Baldwin Jr. hype train. If the early impression he’s made on the Golden State Warriors proves a harbinger of the rookie’s career trajectory, it might be only a matter of time until Baldwin proves a draft-night steal. CJ Moore of the San Francisco Chronicle reported on […] The post ‘Very exciting’: Patrick Baldwin Jr. is already turning heads with the Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘I am incredibly powerful’: Nets star Kevin Durant slapped with brutal Joe Tsai reality amid botched trade saga
Kevin Durant’s trade saga with the Brooklyn Nets has finally come to an end. It may not have been the conclusion most of us expected, but in the end, it seems that it’s the Nets that have prevailed now that they’re going to be running it back with the same Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving-led core this coming season.
The major move Celtics needed to make in 2022 NBA offseason
The Boston Celtics went on one of the biggest turnarounds in NBA history last season. In January, they were a laughing stock of the league because they would relinquish all their big leads against any opponent, but they flipped the switch and made it to the NBA Finals. Losing to Golden State Warriors in six games did not make them rest on their laurels for next season, as the Celtics acquired Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari to bolster their roster in the offseason.
Nate Archibald death rumor gets debunked by NBA legend’s wife
NBA legend Nate Archibald is “alive and well” despite recent reports claiming that he has passed away at the age of 73. On Friday, rumors circulated online that Archibald has died amid his failing health. Sports columnist Peter Vecsey also believed the shocking and heartbreaking claims, noting that his “Harlem friends are saying Tiny Archibald died.” He then shared the NBA icon’s heart transplant years ago and other ailments as potential cause of death before sharing his tribute to his good friend.
WATCH: Even Warriors’ Stephen Curry will be impressed by Mavs star Luka Doncic’s mind-blowing full-court trick shot
A few days ago, Luka Doncic was trying to land the bottle flip challenge on his head. He didn’t find much success, though. On Friday, the Dallas Mavericks superstar was up to his usual antics again. This time around, however, he nailed what turned out to be a mind-blowing full-court heave. Even the great Stephen […] The post WATCH: Even Warriors’ Stephen Curry will be impressed by Mavs star Luka Doncic’s mind-blowing full-court trick shot appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The insane 6-figure present Sixers star James Harden received from Lil Baby for birthday
If you didn’t get the memo, James Harden and Lil Baby are best buddies. The Philadelphia 76ers star has frequently been seen with the rapper on multiple occasions. The two have a bond that simply cannot be matched by anything in the world. Their friendship is priceless. Their gifts...
