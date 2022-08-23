ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, IN

Jennifer
5d ago

a woman's body= her choice. does not matter what anyone or law says...she will do and find a way to do what she believes in. that's that....

carol vakili
5d ago

I'm all for abortion it's the woman's right if she wants to have an abortion for you people that are against abortion that's your problem you have the right to think that but to push that on other people is b*******

David Fuentes
5d ago

Better Vote for Congressman Mrvan . He believes in woman rights to choose. Not this Republican they put whose not even from Indiana???

