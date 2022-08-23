Read full article on original website
Jennifer
5d ago
a woman's body= her choice. does not matter what anyone or law says...she will do and find a way to do what she believes in. that's that....
carol vakili
5d ago
I'm all for abortion it's the woman's right if she wants to have an abortion for you people that are against abortion that's your problem you have the right to think that but to push that on other people is b*******
David Fuentes
5d ago
Better Vote for Congressman Mrvan . He believes in woman rights to choose. Not this Republican they put whose not even from Indiana???
With Indiana’s abortion ban taking effect soon, some Hoosiers push for better birth control access
Some Indiana lawmakers and health care professionals say the state's abortion ban makes improving access to birth control a critical issue.
EPA waives fuel rule in 4 states after Indiana refinery fire
CHICAGO (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency temporarily lifted a federal rule for fuel sales in four states in response to a fire last week at an Indiana oil refinery that could affect prices and supply. The emergency waiver was granted Saturday for Indiana, Illinois, Michigan and Wisconsin, EPA...
nbc25news.com
Gov. Whitmer declares energy emergency following BP refinery fire
LANSING, Mich. – Saturday, Gov. Whitmer took action after a fire caused BP’s Whiting, Indiana oil refinery to temporarily go offline. Officials say the governor is working to ensure continued access to an adequate supply of motor fuels by waiving regulations on motor vehicle hours-of-service rules, as the effects of the outage at the plant are expected to spread across the region and will impact drivers transporting such fuel.
BP Whiting shutdown: Michigan lifting some fuel rules after Indiana refinery fire
The refinery provides about 20% to 25% of the gasoline, jet fuel and diesel used by Michigan, Wisconsin, Indiana and Illinois, Whitmer's office said.
Our Chicago: Former IL inmates getting help staying out of jail and on the job
Pending Illinois legislation could help support small businesses train and hire formerly incarcerated inmates.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Indiana refinery fire prompts regional emergency declaration
Indiana refinery fire prompts regional emergency declaration. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. According to Forbes, the BP oil refinery in Whiting is the largest in...
Report: Cook County hides many hours youths are isolated
"No parent would be allowed to do this to their child."
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Some Republicans in Washington state cast a wary eye on an election security device
In northeast Washington state, a remote region nestled against the Canadian border, the politics lean conservative and wariness of government runs high. Earlier this year, a Republican-led county commission there made a decision that rippled across Washington — triggering alarm at the secretary of state's office, and now among cybersecurity experts who have worked for the past six years to shore up the security of America's voting systems.
WIBC.com
Downs: Indiana Senate Race May Be Closer Than Many May Think
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Less than three months from election day, Hoosiers will have a lot to vote on when they head to the polls on November 8. One of the races, in particular, will be the U.S. Senate race between Republican incumbent Todd Young and his Democratic challenger Hammond mayor Tom McDermott. The last time Young was in this position he was a surprise winner in 2016 over then-Democratic nominee Evan Bayh.
fox32chicago.com
New Illinois law will eliminate cash bail starting Jan. 1
GRUNDY COUNTY, Ill. - The Grundy County Sheriff's Office and State's Attorney gave the public a heads-up about a law change come Jan. 1. The law will eliminate cash bail, which will make it more difficult for prosecutors to hold defendants in jail before trial. "If I commit my tenth...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
INDOT to launch studies of U.S. 30 and U.S. 31
The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) will study potential upgrades to two major highways. Planning and environmental linkages studies will soon begin for the U.S. 30 and U.S. 31 corridors. INDOT spokesperson Natalie Garrett says they're a first step to identifying needs and potential solutions. “We have not yet identified...
Whitmer, Dixon begin to spar over debates in Michigan governor's race
LANSING — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has proposed two debates against Republican challenger Tudor Dixon. But Dixon said she wants debates held earlier, and possibly more of them. Whitmer's campaign said...
CBS News
Highland, Indiana, man arrested for Facebook post threatening "mass murder"
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man from Highland, Indiana, was arrested Wednesday, after posting a threatening message about a "mass murder" on Facebook, in an apparent attempt to test whether or not police would respond, police said. Timothy Ackerman, 32, of Griffith, Indiana, is now facing felony and misdemeanor intimidation charges.
Most Rev. Dale Melczek, longtime bishop of Diocese of Gary, dies at 83
GARY, Ind. (CBS) -- Roman Catholics in Northwest Indiana are saying goodbye to a longtime pillar of the church. The Most Rev. Dale Melczek, who served as the Bishop of the Diocese of Gary, died Thursday morning at the age of 83. He had celebrated 30 years with the Diocese of Gary just this past Friday. "Bishop Melczek was a true shepherd who loved his flock in the Diocese of Gary," Most Rev. Robert J. McClory, current Bishop of Gary, said in a news release. "He was a tireless servant and a compassionate pastor. We have been blessed tremendously to...
The first round of refunds for millions of Indiana taxpayers being sent this week
The Indiana Department of Revenue announced that taxpayers in the state are already receiving $200 in their bank accounts from a tax refund check announced earlier this year. The checks are part of the second relief plan of $200 for individuals and $400 for married couples which was signed by Gov. Eric Holcomb on Aug. 5.
Indiana coronavirus updates: CDC map shows 53 Indiana counties at 'high risk' of spreading COVID-19
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Friday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Proposal to close Merrillville Town Court draws concern from school officials, Lake County clerk
A proposal to close the Merrillville Town Court is drawing backlash from the community and legal action from the Lake County Clerk's Office. In July, the Merrillville Town Council introduced an ordinance to abolish the court at the end of September, citing "increased economic challenges." During Tuesday's council meeting, Town...
biztoc.com
BP Whiting, Indiana, refinery shut; timing of restart unknown -sources
BP's 435,000 barrel-per-day Whiting, Indiana, refinery is shut and undergoing damage assessment. The timing for the refinery’s restart remains unknown as all of the refinery's units will have to be checked for damage. The sudden loss of electrical power on Wednesday afternoon. The Whiting refinery outage sent Chicago CBOB...
Kaitlin Armstrong had $6K plastic surgery receipt from Costa Rica and sister’s passport, search reveals
Kaitlin Armstrong fled the country in May just days after pro-cyclist Moriah Wilson was found dead. Court documents obtained by Nexstar's KXAN reveal new details on how she was able to evade authorities for over a month after being accused of shooting and killing Wilson.
spotonillinois.com
Illinois Cook County Sheriff: "Applications are now available for the Cook County Sheriffs Office Commitment to Service Awards! Applications..."
North Palos School District 117 in Cook County won't be teaching the state's new controversial sex education curriculum, despite protests the lessons are "obscene and fail to align with community standards." The North Palos School District 117, which teaches 3,428 students, reported... Posted in:. Places:. 12:30. 12:18. 11:43. 11:33. 06:12.
