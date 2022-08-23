Report details Vancouver’s Safe Stay Community success

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — The City of Vancouver is touting the successes of their Safe Stay Community in their 6-month report released Monday.

Safe Stays are part of the city’s response to the local homeless crisis.

The fenced-in area at NE 51st Circle off NE 112th was the first Safe Stay to open in December of 2021. It is filled with 20 modular shelters that have heat and electricity, similar to other small pod sites in Portland and Salem.

City leaders told KOIN 6 from December to June the Safe Stay Community made 74 referrals to agencies for medical and mental health care, education, employment, housing, and other benefits assistance. Further, 14 people reportedly transitioned to housing.

In comparison to 2021, the city is reporting a 30% reduction in police calls and officer-initiated visits within a 500-foot radius.

