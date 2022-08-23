ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
Henry County Daily Herald

Florida political activist plans to donate Arabic "In God We Trust" signs to Texas school districts

After Texas school districts started receiving donated posters and framed copies of the national motto, "In God We Trust," which they are required to display in accordance with a new state law, a political activist in Florida has started a GoFundMe to provide districts with signs of national motto in Arabic and a number of other languages.
TEXAS STATE
Henry County Daily Herald

Missouri school district adopts opt-in corporal punishment policy

A school district in southwest Missouri adopted an opt-in policy this school year allowing corporal punishment of students "only in reasonable form" and when "all other alternative means of discipline have failed," according to the district's website. The district did not clarify how it defines "reasonable," though the school handbook...
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Henry County Daily Herald

A patient is killed and a paramedic seriously injured after an ambulance catches fire in Hawaii

A patient being transferred in an ambulance to a Hawaii hospital emergency room died when the vehicle caught fire, officials said Thursday. The paramedic treating the 91-year-old patient Wednesday in the back of the ambulance was severely injured and in critical condition, Dr. Jim Ireland, the head of Honolulu's emergency services department, said Thursday in a news conference.
HONOLULU, HI
Henry County Daily Herald

Georgia High School Association executive director Robin Hines joins American Association of Adapted Sports Programs board

The American Association of Adapted Sports Programs, Inc. has named Robin Hines, executive director of the Georgia High School Association, to the AAASP Board of Directors. Hines brings four decades of experience in education, administration and coaching, including his role with the GHSA, where he handles day-to-day operations and challenges, along with interpreting the by-laws created by schools and voted on by the Executive Committee. He also oversees the GHSA’s Coach’s Education Program, which offers training and certification for those interested in becoming a community coach.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy