NJ man found dead after going missing, was camping with his family

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, PA (PIX11) — A 43-year-old man from New Jersey drowned in Pennsylvania, according to the coroner’s office.

Adrien Hachey of Basking Ridge went missing on Sunday, PIX11 sister station WBRE reported. He had been camping with his family at 8 Bees Camp Ground on Mount Pleasant Lane.

Hachey’s body was found submerged in water on Monday. His cause of death was accidental drowning, Luzerne County Coroner Francis Hacken said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.