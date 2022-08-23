NJ man found dead after going missing, was camping with his family
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, PA (PIX11) — A 43-year-old man from New Jersey drowned in Pennsylvania, according to the coroner’s office.
Adrien Hachey of Basking Ridge went missing on Sunday, PIX11 sister station WBRE reported. He had been camping with his family at 8 Bees Camp Ground on Mount Pleasant Lane.
Hachey’s body was found submerged in water on Monday. His cause of death was accidental drowning, Luzerne County Coroner Francis Hacken said.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
