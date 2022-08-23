ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

Senior Living Apartment Fire In Baltimore County Sends One To Hospital

By Annie DeVoe
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wueht_0hSGKGI200
The fire was reported shortly before 9:30 a.m. Photo Credit: Image capture Aug 2022 © 2022 Google

An apartment fire at a senior living apartment in Baltimore County has sent one person to the hospital, authorities say.

Firefighters responded to the scene on Clay Lodge Lane in Catonsville where they discovered the fire in a third-floor apartment shortly before 9:30 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 23, according to Baltimore County Fire officials.

The fire was controlled by 9:45 a.m., officials say.

The person inside of the apartment was evaluated by medics and transported to a hospital with reported burn injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.

Comments / 1

Related
foxbaltimore.com

60-year-old motorcyclist dies in fatal Baltimore County crash

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore County Police Department is investigating a fatal crash Saturday evening. At about 6 p.m., police believe a motorcyclist driving a 2017 Suzuki 650 DualSport motorcycle in the 11800 block of Harford Road near Hartley Mill Road crashed with a 2004 GMC Yukon. A preliminary...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Catonsville, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Accidents
Local
Maryland Accidents
City
Accident, MD
County
Baltimore County, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Crime & Safety
Catonsville, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
WTOP

Howard Co. police investigating deadly motorcycle collision

Police in Howard County, Maryland, are investigating a collision between a tractor trailer and a motorcycle in Elkridge on Friday night that resulted in the death of a 65-year-old Baltimore man. At approximately 10:46 p.m., Harold Leonard Hopkins Jr. was traveling north on Route 1 near Brookdale Drive on his...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medics#Daily Voice Baltimore
Wbaltv.com

Details emerge about fatal house fire in Reisterstown

REISTERSTOWN, Md. — A 69-year-old woman died Friday night in a two-alarm house fire in Reisterstown, Baltimore County fire officials said. WBAL-TV 11-News has found out the name of the victim and the cause of this devastating fire that happened inside a Reisterstown home. "It's a very quiet neighborhood....
REISTERSTOWN, MD
Daily Voice

Alerts Issued For Young Girls Reported Missing In Montgomery County Believed To Be Together

Law enforcement agencies in Maryland are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a pair of young girls who have been reported missing for several days. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police’s Special Victims Investigation Division are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Jayleen Natalie Chavez, 13, and Samar Hammad, 12, who were last seen on Friday, Aug. 26.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
msn.com

One dead, four injured after four shootings Friday evening in Baltimore

A woman died and four others were injured in four separate shootings Friday evening in Baltimore, according to police. A 20-year-old woman was shot late Friday night the Harwood neighborhood. Northern District patrol officers respond about 11:30 p.m. to the 400 block of Whitridge Avenue for a Shot Spotter alert.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS News

Trash truck fire leaves smoke across Mount Vernon in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A trash truck fire in the Mount Vernon neighborhood produced black smoke Friday morning across midtown Baltimore, fire officials said. The fire happened on the 900 block of Cathedral Street, Baltimore City Fire said, and no injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is currently unclear.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
347K+
Followers
52K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy