Senior Living Apartment Fire In Baltimore County Sends One To Hospital

An apartment fire at a senior living apartment in Baltimore County has sent one person to the hospital, authorities say.

Firefighters responded to the scene on Clay Lodge Lane in Catonsville where they discovered the fire in a third-floor apartment shortly before 9:30 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 23, according to Baltimore County Fire officials.

The fire was controlled by 9:45 a.m., officials say.

The person inside of the apartment was evaluated by medics and transported to a hospital with reported burn injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

