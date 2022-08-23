Read full article on original website
Starbucks switches seasons Tuesday with the launch of its fall menu, which includes the Pumpkin Spice Latte and a revamped Apple Crisp Macchiato. The big picture: Even with weeks of summer left and sweaty temps not sweater weather, the arrival of pumpkin spice signals the unofficial start of fall for the flavor's biggest fans.
