WJAC TV
Streets blocked off in Gallitzin due to bomb threat
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. — An area around Main Street in Gallitzin was blocked off as several police vehicles and emergency vehicles investigated a truck they feared had a bomb on it. Gallitzin Police told our crew on scene they were called to the area of Main Street and Chestnut...
WJAC TV
Johnstown officials identify 2 who killed each other in afternoon shootout on Broad Street
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — The two men who fatally shot each other Wednesday afternoon in Johnstown have been identified. The Cambria County Coroner’s Office, District Attorney’s Office and Johnstown police held a joint press conference Friday morning to provide an update in the case. The afternoon shootout...
WJAC TV
University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown organizes service day for freshmen
Incoming UPJ freshmen spent Saturday morning getting to know some of the best Johnstown has to offer. For years, freshmen have been coming down to the city of Johnstown to do service projects before the semester starts but this year organizers added a new element to the experience. Students were able to get a free lunch from 9 local restaurants courtesy of the university, and explore local retail shops.
WJAC TV
Cambria City business owners react to Wednesday's deadly, mid-day shootout
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — The Cambria City community and business members say they are still in shock after Wednesday's shooting, especially because they say violence is not common in that area. One Cambria City community member says Wednesday started out as a quiet day, but that afternoon the community...
WJAC TV
The Sunday Market in Cambria City builds a sense of community among residents
The Sunday Market in Cambria City returned once again Sunday morning despite recent incidents of gun violence in the neighborhood. This week’s deadly shooting in the area of Broad Street and 6th Ave. did not deter residents from coming out and enjoying a day filled with food, vendors and community engagement.
WJAC TV
Trial of suspended Somerset County D.A. Jeff Thomas continued to next year
The trial for suspended Somerset County District Attorney Jeff Thomas -- for allegedly sexually assaulting a Windber woman last year -- has been continued until after the new year. It has been moved from September 13th to January 9th. The announcement was made during a pre-trial hearing Friday morning at...
WJAC TV
Blair Co. Miracle League dedicates statue to late teammates
ALTOONA, Pa. (WJAC) — For a long time now, the Miracle League of Blair County has been providing a space for the community to play baseball. Saturday, they honored their fallen teammates with a statue. "Especially to the Miracle League players we have lost over the years, five of...
WJAC TV
New robotic endoscopic technology debuted at UPMC Altoona
A new lung cancer detection technology was debuted Thursday at UPMC Altoona. Called monarch platform, the robotic endoscopic technology is designed to have a greater reach, vision, and control during a bronchoscopy procedure. It has a game-like controller interface that physicians use to navigate the flexible robotic endoscope in the...
WJAC TV
Hot wing competition raises money for group's therapy services
HUNTINGDON CO., Pa. (WJAC) — On Sunday, Huntingdon County PRIDE held it's annual Wing-Off at the county fairgrounds to raise money for its services for the disabled. "These containers that you see here," said volunteer cook Rett Stetchock, pointing to some chicken, "we've had about eight of 'em out already."
WJAC TV
Flood City Region Auto Club holds annual Peach Festival
The Flood City Region Auto Club held its second bi-annual car show on Saturday. Every year in August the club hosts a "Peach festival" where you can see over 140 different antique and modern cars while enjoying delicious peach desserts under a shaded pavilion. But this event is not just...
WJAC TV
Stackhouse Park celebrates 3rd annual Art walk
Sunday marked the 3rd annual Art walk in the Stackhouse park. Large crowds gathered along Luzerne street to gain access to the live music and quarter mile of vendors that were available in this year’s art walk. This event serves as a major fundraiser for Stackhouse park to support...
