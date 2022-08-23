ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WJAC TV

Streets blocked off in Gallitzin due to bomb threat

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. — An area around Main Street in Gallitzin was blocked off as several police vehicles and emergency vehicles investigated a truck they feared had a bomb on it. Gallitzin Police told our crew on scene they were called to the area of Main Street and Chestnut...
GALLITZIN, PA
WJAC TV

University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown organizes service day for freshmen

Incoming UPJ freshmen spent Saturday morning getting to know some of the best Johnstown has to offer. For years, freshmen have been coming down to the city of Johnstown to do service projects before the semester starts but this year organizers added a new element to the experience. Students were able to get a free lunch from 9 local restaurants courtesy of the university, and explore local retail shops.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Active Shooter Training#Safety Training#School Safety#Police
WJAC TV

Blair Co. Miracle League dedicates statue to late teammates

ALTOONA, Pa. (WJAC) — For a long time now, the Miracle League of Blair County has been providing a space for the community to play baseball. Saturday, they honored their fallen teammates with a statue. "Especially to the Miracle League players we have lost over the years, five of...
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

New robotic endoscopic technology debuted at UPMC Altoona

A new lung cancer detection technology was debuted Thursday at UPMC Altoona. Called monarch platform, the robotic endoscopic technology is designed to have a greater reach, vision, and control during a bronchoscopy procedure. It has a game-like controller interface that physicians use to navigate the flexible robotic endoscope in the...
ALTOONA, PA
WJAC TV

Hot wing competition raises money for group's therapy services

HUNTINGDON CO., Pa. (WJAC) — On Sunday, Huntingdon County PRIDE held it's annual Wing-Off at the county fairgrounds to raise money for its services for the disabled. "These containers that you see here," said volunteer cook Rett Stetchock, pointing to some chicken, "we've had about eight of 'em out already."
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

Flood City Region Auto Club holds annual Peach Festival

The Flood City Region Auto Club held its second bi-annual car show on Saturday. Every year in August the club hosts a "Peach festival" where you can see over 140 different antique and modern cars while enjoying delicious peach desserts under a shaded pavilion. But this event is not just...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WJAC TV

Stackhouse Park celebrates 3rd annual Art walk

Sunday marked the 3rd annual Art walk in the Stackhouse park. Large crowds gathered along Luzerne street to gain access to the live music and quarter mile of vendors that were available in this year’s art walk. This event serves as a major fundraiser for Stackhouse park to support...
JOHNSTOWN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy