ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutherford County, NC

4 inmates overdose at NC detention center

By Bethany Fowler
CBS 17
CBS 17
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eGgTT_0hSGFsmb00

RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (WSPA) – Four inmates overdosed Monday at the Rutherford County Detention Center.

According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, the inmates overdosed on some type of narcotic.

Three of the inmates were administered Narcan by officers and then taken to the hospital.

2 inmates die from overdose in Greenville Co. Detention Center

They were treated and released back into the custody of the Rutherford County Detention Center.

Deputies said the fourth inmate was administered Narcan on a precautionary status and remained at the Rutherford County Detention Center.

The sheriff’s office is still trying to determine how the narcotics were brough into the detention center.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

Comments / 2

Related
WSPA 7News

3 injured in shooting at Gaffney bar

CHEROKEE COUNTY (WSPA) – The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said three people were injured in an overnight shooting Sunday at a bar in Gaffney. Deputies said they responded to a shooting with injuries around 2:43 a.m. at Tumeby’s Tap Room located at 1547 Old Georgia Highway. Upon arrival, they found a woman with a gunshot […]
GAFFNEY, SC
WYFF4.com

Man arrested in deadly Upstate target practice incident, deputies say

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. — The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said a death investigation is underway in Gaffney. Deputies were called Songbird Lane in Gaffney around 6:30 p.m. Saturday evening. When they arrived, they said they found one person with gunshot wound injuries. That person was pronounced dead at the...
GAFFNEY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Rutherford County, NC
City
Rutherfordton, NC
City
Greenville, NC
Rutherford County, NC
Crime & Safety
wataugaonline.com

Boone Police Update on Shooting in Downtown Boone

On August 21, 2022, around 1:20 am, a shooting was reported on West King Street in the downtown area. It appears that a quarrel began between occupants of a truck and at least one pedestrian on the sidewalk. As the truck was driving westbound on W. King Street in the 600 block, the suspect fired multiple shots from a handgun striking the occupied truck three time. Two unoccupied businesses were struck as well. Fortunately, none of the three occupants in the truck were injured. The suspect ran on foot and eventually returned to Wilkes County where he lives.
BOONE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Inmates#Greenville Co#Brough#Nexstar Media Inc#Cbs17 Com
WJHL

Police identify person of interest in Carter Co. death investigation

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Carter County authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a man connected to a death investigation on Dry Branch Road. According to a release from the Carter County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are searching for Brandon Clay Carrier in cooperation with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. The investigation began […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
wccbcharlotte.com

Deputies Search For Person Of Interest In Deadly Lenoir Shooting

LENOIR, N.C. — Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for a person of interest in connection to a deadly shooting Tuesday night in Lenoir. Around 11:30 p.m., deputies responded to a reported shooting on Harpertown Drive in Lenoir, N.C. At the scene, officers discovered a man dead...
LENOIR, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Asheville authorities say armed robberies are up by 33% so far this year. The Asheville Police Department says there have been 55 armed robberies reported in 2022, that’s compared to 39 this time last year. Currently, the department is working to identify suspects in three armed robberies that happened last week.
ASHEVILLE, NC
CBS 17

CBS 17

20K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

 https://www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy