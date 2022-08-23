Read full article on original website
KTBS
'I'm terrified': LSU students, parents share concerns after campus kidnappings, shooting
A kidnapping, attempted kidnapping and attempted armed robbery where one person was shot occurred on LSU’s campus during the first week of the fall semester, worrying students and parents about safety around the university’s campus. LSU sent an email to students Friday addressing the crimes. “We understand that...
KTBS
Louisiana woman carrying fetus without skull calls on governor, lawmakers to change abortion law
BATON ROUGE, La. - Nancy Davis, the Baton Rouge woman who was denied an abortion for a fetus without a skull, stood on the steps of the state capitol Friday and called on Louisiana lawmakers to make changes to the state’s trigger laws as soon as possible. Davis and...
KTBS
Louisiana casino revenues down for fifth consecutive month
BATON ROUGE, La. - For the fifth month in a row, winnings at Louisiana's state-regulated casinos were down year-to-year, as high inflation and gas prices continue to take a toll on the gambling industry. The 13 riverboat casinos, four racinos and Harrah’s land-based casino brought in $204.2 million during July,...
KTBS
DeSoto jury convicts Keachi woman of murder
MANSFIELD, La. -- A DeSoto Parish jury today convicted a Keachi woman in the shooting death of a man two years ago. Valeria Nichelle Robinson, 50, was found guilty of second-degree murder following a week-long trial. She faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison. Robinson shot Roy Long, 64,...
