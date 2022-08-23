ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

KTBS

Louisiana casino revenues down for fifth consecutive month

BATON ROUGE, La. - For the fifth month in a row, winnings at Louisiana's state-regulated casinos were down year-to-year, as high inflation and gas prices continue to take a toll on the gambling industry. The 13 riverboat casinos, four racinos and Harrah’s land-based casino brought in $204.2 million during July,...
KTBS

DeSoto jury convicts Keachi woman of murder

MANSFIELD, La. -- A DeSoto Parish jury today convicted a Keachi woman in the shooting death of a man two years ago. Valeria Nichelle Robinson, 50, was found guilty of second-degree murder following a week-long trial. She faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison. Robinson shot Roy Long, 64,...
