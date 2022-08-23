ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

mainepublic.org

Mills administration says Maine won't 'blindly' follow California requirement on electric vehicles

The Mills administration is signaling that it won't follow California's lead in prohibiting the sale of gas-powered cars and trucks in the state by 2035. Maine has in the past joined other states in adopting vehicle emissions standards or other environmental regulations first adopted by California. But Gov. Janet Mills isn't endorsing California's latest, ambitious plan to require all new cars, trucks and SUVs to run on electricity or hydrogen by 2035.
MAINE STATE
mainepublic.org

Could student loan forgiveness factor into Maine's races?

President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan unveiled this week was viewed as both a partial fulfillment of a 2020 campaign promise but also an attempt to lure more progressives – particularly younger, debt-laden voters – to the polls this November. We need only look at the...
MAINE STATE
whdh.com

Massachusetts EBT system back to normal service following outage

The Massachusetts Department of Transitional Assistance announced Sunday that the state’s Electronic Benefits Transfer system has resumed regular operations, following a temporary outage. The department says recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, were unable able to use EBT cards or check real-time balances while the services...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
mainepublic.org

How carbon sequestration in Maine can help slow climate change

This show is a rebroadcast of an earlier show (original air date August 8, 2022); no calls will be taken. Carbon sequestration is one of the most promising ways to reduce global climate change by capturing and storing the carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. We’ll learn about effective approaches to carbon sequestration in Maine, from forests to marine to agriculture.
MAINE STATE
94.9 HOM

The Most Underrated Town In Maine May Surprise You

Maine is a state loaded with amazing towns and cities. All of them are unique and they are all loved by the people who live their. But, is there a Maine town that deserves more love than it actually gets?. According to Love Exploring, the Maine town of Stonington is...
MAINE STATE
WETM 18 News

How do New York, Pennsylvania rank for teacher salaries?

(WETM) – New York and Pennsylvania are among the best states for teacher wages, according to a new report from business.org. The report, which drew data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the National Center for Education Statistics, compared the average teacher salary in each state with the average salary of all other occupations […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Big Country 96.9

Where is the Biggest Home In Maine + How Big Is It?

Located in Northport, Oak Hall is the largest home in the state of Maine. The 20,000-square-foot mansion was built in 1913 in the town that sits between Camden and Belfast. This estate is beautiful. According to Angi, the largest residential home in Maine isn't all that big when compared to...
MAINE STATE
thecentersquare.com

Maine inmates to get unemployment benefits

(The Center Square) – More than 50 Maine prisoners who had their unemployment benefits taken away during the pandemic will get the money under a new class action settlement. The deal, approved by a U.S. District Court judge in Boston, settles a class action legal challenge by 54 prisoners who received about $163,000 in jobless benefits because they had been laid off from work release programs. The state will be required to pay $200,000 in legal fees under the settlement.
MAINE STATE
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania warns of rare rabbit virus

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Game Commission is warning about a rare disease that affects both wild and domesticated rabbits. According to the Pa. Department of Agriculture (DOA), two captive rabbits from a facility located in Fayette County tested positive for Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus 2 (RHDV2). Outbreaks of the virus have been previously […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Fewer college students returning to Massachusetts

BOSTON — Every year hundreds of thousands of college students head back to school here in Massachusetts. It’s an annual migration that infuses the region with energy and is a catalyst for the regional economy. Massachusetts is known around the world for its colleges and universities. More than...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Amazon is shutting down five warehouses in Massachusetts

BOSTON -- Amazon is closing down five warehouses in Massachusetts.The facilities that are closing are in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield. There are plans to renovate the warehouses in Mansfield and Randolph. "We regularly look at how we can improve the experience for our employees, partners, drivers, and customers, and that includes upgrading our facilities," Amazon spokesperson Caitlin McLaughlin said in a statement. "As part of that effort, we'll be closing our delivery stations in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield and offering all employees the opportunity to transfer to several different delivery stations in Massachusetts."Amazon is working with employees to offer them work opportunities at nearby sites, and to accommodate their scheduling preferences.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Pocono Update

Chronic Wasting Disease Discovered In Pennsylvania Deer Population

The Game Commission expanded its contamination zone after a road-killed deer tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) in South Central Pennsylvania. An adult female deer tested positive for Chronic Wasting Diseases in South Middleton Township in Cumberland County, prompting the Pennsylvania Game Commission (PGA) to expand Disease Management Area (DMA) 2 into more of Cumberland, Adams, and York counties.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
CBS Boston

Severe thunderstorm warnings issued across Massachusetts

By Terry Eliasen, Meteorologist, WBZ-TV Exec. Weather ProducerBOSTON - The WBZ Weather Team is issuing a NEXT Weather Alert for the risk of thunderstorms on Friday.We will be watching radar all day...we expect a line of storms to be entering western MA around midday. Peak time for storm activity in central and eastern MA will be between 2-8 p.m.  Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued in Bristol, Essex, Middlesex, Norfolk, Suffolk and Worcester counties. A tornado warning was issued for parts of Connecticut and Hampden County in Massachusetts.There are several events going on Friday evening, most notably a Sox game at...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Maine Writer

Maine School Board RSU 56 removes a book from the school library

Recently, Maine school district 6 (MSAD 6), which serves students from the towns of Buxton, Hollis, Limington, Standish, and Frye Island, had a group of parents request the removal of two books from the school's library. One of the books is on the top ten list of the American Library Association's top ten most challenged books of 2021. The book "Gender Queer: A Memoir" by Maia Kobabe is again being asked to be removed by the parents of another school district.
MAINE STATE

