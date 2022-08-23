At least 1 person hurt in head-on crash involving truck in Fayette County

GEORGES TOWNSHIP, Pa. — At least one person was hurt in a head-on car crash involving a truck in Fayette County.

According to 911, units were called to Georges Fairchance Road at 12:49 p.m.

One person has been taken to a hospital from the scene.

Pennsylvania State Police is handling the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

