Post Malone’s Ex-Girlfriend Fighting Her Lawyers Over $350k Settlement Paid By Rapper After Their Breakup

Post Malone ’s ex-girlfriend has demanded her ex-lawyers’ lawsuit demanding she pay a percentage of a settlement she hashed out with the musician be thrown out of court, Radar has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Post’s ex Ashlen Diaz showed up to court in the suit brought by the law firm Martorell Law APC.

She denies all allegations of wrongdoing and demands the entire lawsuit be thrown out. She argued her actions caused no damage to the law firm.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this year, the firm sued Post and his ex-girlfriend. The suit accused the defendants of breach of contract and intentional interference with contractual relations.

Martorell Law said Diaz hired it in March 2019 to represent her in a civil lawsuit she planned on filing against Post. She agreed to pay the firm a percentage of any amount Post paid her.

The firm said they immediately began working on the case and researching “applicable palimony law.” All signs point to Diaz hiring the lawyers to go after Post for support despite them never being married.

Martorell Law said while they were working on the case Post started talking to Diaz. They said he proposed, coerced, and pressured Diaz to drop her lawyers so they could settle privately.

The firm said Post did this to “gain the benefit of Diaz not having the assistance of counsel during negotiations.”

In April 2019, the firm said Diaz told them she no longer was going to pursue the case and discharged it. The suit claimed days later Diaz settled her claims against Post for $350k.

The firm said, “under the terms of the contract, [Diaz] was obligated to pay [the firm] for all costs incurred, and if a settlement was obtained, its reasonable value of legal services rendered.”

“Diaz wrongfully failed to pay [the firm] its cost incurred and did not disclose to [the firm] that she had settled her case with Post,” the suit read. “Said failure to pay [the firm’s] costs incurred and intentional avoidance of [Diaz’] payments obligations.”

The firm sued Post over their belief he interfered with their contract with Diaz. The lawsuit is seeking unspecified damages from Diaz and Post.

Post has yet to respond to the case in court.