Watch: 34-hour beach rugby game breaks Guinness World Record

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- A rugby club in England broke a Guinness World Record when they took to a beach and played a game of touch rugby that lasted for 34 hours and 6 seconds.

Sandbaggers Beach Rugby Club/YouTube

The Sandbaggers rugby club attempted the world record at Branksome Dene Chine in Poole in May, and the club received word this week that their 34-hour, 6-second game officially set the Guinness World Record for longest marathon playing beach touch rugby.

The game was played by 22 members of the rugby club while more than 140 volunteers provided support to keep the players refreshed during the attempt.

The club said the record attempt was inspired by member Andrew Vaughton being diagnosed with motor neuron disease in 2021. The attempt raised funds for the MND Association and the My Name'5 Doddie Foundation.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com