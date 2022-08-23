Read full article on original website
AEW Reveals Behind the Scenes Footage of CM Punk's Injury Aftermath on Rampage
AEW promised exclusive behind-the-scenes footage of CM Punk after his shocking AEW World Championship loss to Jon Moxley on tonight's Rampage, and the footage was delivered as promised. Later in the show fans got a quick recap of what happened on last week's Dynamite, showing the moment where Punk delivered a kick to Moxley that ended up with him grabbing his foot on the mat in clear pain. We then saw Punk being helped backstage, showing that he couldn't put any weight on the foot, and then he talked to the medical staff and trainers, giving more insight into what happened. You can watch the video in full below.
NBC's Young Rock Recasting Multiple Wrestlers for Season 3
The chronicles of Dwayne Johnson's life are being retold on NBC's Young Rock. While the series began with an adolescent version of the future WWE Champion, Season 2 took things to the squared circle, bringing in the likes of Hunter Hearst Helmsley, Steve Austin, and Ric Flair to populate The Rock's wrestling locker room. Just as this version of The Rock, then known as Rocky Maivia, was years before he'd find his footing in the wrestling world, his peers were still on their early gimmicks. As production commences on Season 3, some of those famous members of the WWF locker room will have different actors lacing up their wrestling boots.
WWE SmackDown Spoilers for Next Week Reveal Major Change to Butch
WWE SmackDown isn't live tonight, as WWE is taping two episodes back to back, so they are on a delay. Tonight's episode of SmackDown is currently winding down on TV, but for those who are in the building for the show, they are currently watching the taping for next week's episode. That's led to a few spoilers hitting social media, and @reigns_era shared a picture from the episode that shows Butch in some very familiar gear, and some are thinking that this could mean he is leaving the Butch persona and heading back to his Pete Dunne Bruiserweight persona.
WWE: Watch Riddle Help Liv Morgan Counter Shayna Baszler's Kirifuda Clutch
Liv Morgan will be defending her WWE SmackDown Women's Championship at Clash at the Castle against Shayna Baszler, and she is wasting no time in getting prepped for the sure-to-be physical throwdown. Baszler has already attempted to wear Morgan down by targeting her injured arm on SmackDown, but there is also the threat of Baszler's always lethal Kirifuda Clutch. Morgan is preparing for that too though, and she's getting some help from fellow WWE superstar Riddle to make sure that she can escape that move should the need arise. Morgan trained with Riddle at the Daniel Gracie Orange County, and you can watch some of their training session below.
WWE Survey Reveals Potential New Performance Center and Fan Attraction
It looks like WWE is considering the development of a new WWE Performance Center that also doubles as a fan attraction, at least according to a new WWE survey. The survey went out today (via Henry T. Casey) and said the company is considering a new state-of-the-art Performance Center that would offer world-class amenities and training facilities for WWE superstars, athletes, and top-level talent across the world, but it also said it would attract fans to a new and unique WWE themed attraction and tour. Five different locations were mentioned, including Atlanta, Dallas-Fort Worth, Nashville, Orlando, and Tampa, though there's also more to the proposal.
Major Championship Match Added to AEW All Out
AEW packed quite a bit into the hour runtime of tonight's episode of Rampage, and a brief segment later in the night revealed a new Championship match for AEW's All Out pay-per-view. During the show, TBS Champion Jade Cargill and The Baddies appeared backstage, though Cargill was clearly not playing around. The Baddies left and Cargill talked directly to Athena, telling her to "come and get these hands" at All Out. Athena apparently accepted, running in to attack Cargill and eventually being separated by security. You can watch the whole segment for yourself in the video below.
AEW All Out 2022 Date, Start Time, How to Watch, Full Card, Streaming
AEW's All Out pay-per-view returns on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, once again taking place at the NOW Arena outside of Chicago. Nine matches have already been confirmed for the show, but there's still a big mystery surrounding the plans for the AEW World Championship. CM Punk recently returned from injury and, instead of waiting until All Out to have the unification match with interim champion Jon Moxley, booked it for the Aug. 24 episode of AEW Dynamite. Punk then wound up losing to Moxley in just under three minutes after reaggravating the injury while delivering a head kick and had to be helped to the back while Moxley celebrated becoming the undisputed world champion.
Eddie Kingston Roasts Former WCW Wrestler Disco Inferno for Fat Shaming
Another layer was added to the backstage drama in All Elite Wrestling earlier this week. Following reports of tensions between CM Punk and Hangman Page as well as real-life beef between Dr. Britt Baker DMD and Thunder Rosa, a new story emerged regarding issues with Eddie Kingston and Sammy Guevara. Kingston took issue with Guevara calling him a "fat piece of s--t" on a taped episode of AEW programming, which was subsequently edited. This led to the two arguing backstage and culminated in Kingston "pie-facing" Guevara. Kingston was quietly suspended as a result of the altercation.
Power Rangers Announces Season 30 Cosmic Fury, Reveals Return of Dino Fury Cast
Hasbro and eOne decided to kick off National Power Rangers Day with a huge announcement, officially unveiling Power Rangers' 30th season. In a new video Power Rangers Dino Fury executive producer and showrunner Simon Bennett officially revealed that season 30 will be titled Power Rangers Cosmic Fury, and that he will be returning as showrunner, but that's not all. Bennett also revealed that for the first time since Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, a team will return for a third season, as the Dino Fury cast will be reprising their roles as the Rangers in Cosmic Fury, which will take their adventures into space and across the galaxy. Cosmic Fury will air in 2023, and you can check out the full reveal in the video below,.
The Miz Is Booked for This Week's WWE Raw Despite Getting Kidnapped Last Week
The Miz had his tag team match with Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles and Ciampa interrupted last week when Dexter Lumis suddenly appeared behind him in the crowd and seemingly kidnapped him by dragging him out of the arena. Lumis was back on TV the following night for a romantic reunion with Indi Hartwell before getting apprehended by the police, but there was no sign of Miz. "The A-Lister" returned to social media to advertise his appearance on Celebrity Family Feud but hasn't actually addressed the run-in with Lumis. We'll likely get some sort of acknowledgment ahead of Miz's advertised non-title match against Lashley on this week's Raw.
Theory Reveals What Led To Failed MITB Cash-In On Roman Reigns At WWE SummerSlam
WWE SummerSlam was one for the books, capping off with an epic main event between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. That match featured everything from a tractor lifting up the ring to Lesnar being buried under a mountain of tables, chairs, and steel steps, but it also featured an attempted Money in the Bank cash-in by Theory. Unfortunately for Theory his cash-in ended before it started, and in a new interview with NBC Sports Boston, Theory explained what led to that failed cash-in, and it was all because of the entrance ramp being "ridiculously long".
Major Issue Reportedly Not Addressed at AEW's Recent Talent Meeting
It's been a bumpy couple of weeks for All Elite Wrestling. Right as the company was beginning to recover from its plethora of talent injuries, reports circulated of various backstage feuds that were dividing the roster. First, CM Punk reportedly went off-script on a live episode of AEW Dynamite to air his issues with Hangman Page. Days after that, stories emerged about Thunder Rosa having real-life heat with both Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter. Just recently, Eddie Kingston and Sammy Guevara's tensions resulted in a quiet suspension for the former and a cancellation of their planned match at AEW All Out next month.
WWE's Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah Earn Shot at Women's Tag Team Tournament Finals on SmackDown
Toxic Attraction was victorious in their match on last week's SmackDown, moving forward in the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament, but unfortunately, Gigi Dolin was injured during the match, and WWE had to hold a last chance Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Match to decide a replacement. Natalya and Sonya Deville would win that match and earn a shot against Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah later in the night, and though they would come close to winning several times, it was ultimately Rodriguez who would display her impressive power and pin Deville, earning her and Aliyah a shot at the finals against Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai.
New Dark Souls Games Announced
Steamforged Games has announced two new standalone core sets for Dark Souls: The Board Game. The British publisher announced that it would release Dark Souls: The Board Game - Tomb of Giants and Dark Souls: The Board Game: Painted World of Ariamis, a pair of new core sets for its line of Dark Souls board games. Both games would feature a revised ruleset of the original Dark Souls: The Board Game rules, featuring a new event system, a new objective card deck, streamlined campaign rules, and more puzzle-based gameplays. Both games can be played on their own or integrated with any other Dark Souls: The Board Game set.
Two Top AEW Stars Reportedly Won't Be on AEW Fight Forever's Roster
FTR's Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler are having a banner year as the reigning IWGP, AAA and ROH World Tag Team Champions with a pair of Match of the Year contenders against The Briscoes. The two are currently the No. 1 ranked team in AEW's tag team division and have a match booked for next weekend's All Out where they'll square off against Impact Wrestling's The Motor City Machine Guns as part of a six-man tag team match involving Wardlow and Jay Lethal. But despite all of that, the pair reportedly won't be on the roster for AEW Fight Forever when the game drops.
Forspoken: 10-Minute Gameplay Trailer Released
Square Enix and Luminous Productions have released a new 10-minute gameplay trailer for the upcoming action-RPG Forspoken. This marks the latest look at the title following several delays and a brief moment earlier this month in the social media spotlight where folks were dunking on the game's dialogue. As of right now, Forspoken is set to release for the PlayStation 5 and PC on January 24, 2023.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teases New Pokemon With Ties to Famous Basque Forest
The Pokemon Company is teasing a brand new Pokemon with ties to a famous Basque piece of artwork. Earlier this morning, The Pokemon Company released several images stated to be from the Paldea region. These "strange markings" show brightly colored images on trees and rocks, either in a striped or bullseye pattern. Given that there's just a few months to go before Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's release, it seems to make sense that these markings are tied to some new kind of Pokemon. You can check out the mysterious images below.
WWE SmackDown Fans Loving Pat McAfee's Hilarious Madden-Style Analysis on Happy Corbin
Tonight's WWE SmackDown started off with a stellar match between Ricochet and Happy Corbin, as the two superstars were given solid time to showcase what they can do in the ring. Unfortunately for Corbin, he ended up on the losing side of the battle, with Ricochet pinning him clean to get the win, and that's when Pat McAfee kicked into gear. Corbin and McAfee have a lot of history now, and McAfee loves to take shots at Corbin when he can, so tonight McAfee started analyzing Corbin and his recent losses by drawing on the screen with arrows and circles in a hilarious John Madden-style analysis, and fans were absolutely loving it.
Star Trek: Lower Decks' Jack Quaid Clarifies Strange New Worlds Crossover Details
Star Trek: Lower Decks star Jack Quaid is clearing up some details about the series' crossover with Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. Announced at San Diego Comic-Con, the crossover sees Ensigns Boimler and Mariner from the USS Cerritos coming aboard the USS Enterprise under Capt. Pike's command. While the episode of Strange New Worlds may feature some animation, Quaid and his co-star, Tawny Newsome, will be in full live-action while aboard the Enterprise. It will not be a situation where the live-action Enterprise crew is interacting with still animated characters from Star Trek: Lower Decks.
House of the Dragon Recap With Spoilers: "The Rogue Prince"
WARNING: This article contains MAJOR SPOILERS for House of the Dragon! Continue reading at your own risk... The second episode of HBO's House of the Dragon, "The Rogue Prince," starts off with a haunting scene on the beach, showing a slew of dead sailors being eaten by a wave of crabs. There's no immediate context to the scene, but it looms large over the rest of the episode's events and sets up a pretty satisfying payoff at the end.
