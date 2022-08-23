In Entertainment: Harry Styles, ‘House of the Dragon’ & Nicki Minaj All on Top of the World
Catching you up on today’s top entertainment headlines with Harry Styles appearing as Rolling Stone’s first global cover star, HBO’s "House of the Dragon" becoming HBO’s largest premiere audience ever, Nicki Minaj making history with her song ‘Super Freaky Girl’ as the first solo female rap trap to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart since Ms. Lauryn Hill’s "Doo Wap (That Thing)," and more.
