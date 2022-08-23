Woman Smoking While On Oxygen Airlifted To Maryland Hospital After Fire Breaks Out: Officials

The occupant was airlifted to an area hospital. Photo Credit: Facebook/Maryland State Police

A Maryland homeowner had to be airlifted to an area hospital after suffering burns when a fire broke out while she was smoking and on oxygen, according to the state’s fire marshal.

First responders were dispatched to a Wicomico County home on Windy Hill Circle in Delmar shortly before 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23, where there was a reported fire that broke out inside a two-story residence.

A team of 10 firefighters from the Delmar Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene and had the flames knocked down within 15 minutes, officials said.

One occupant of the residence was flown to Bayview for non-life-threatening burns, according to the fire marshal. Her condition was not immediately available on Tuesday afternoon.

Officials noted that there was a smoke alarm present, but it did not activate.

The fire - which originated in a first-floor bedroom and caused minimal damage to the residence - was determined to be accidental and caused by someone smoking while on oxygen, which ignited.

No other injuries were reported.

