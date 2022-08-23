ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman Smoking While On Oxygen Airlifted To Maryland Hospital After Fire Breaks Out: Officials

The occupant was airlifted to an area hospital. Photo Credit: Facebook/Maryland State Police

A Maryland homeowner had to be airlifted to an area hospital after suffering burns when a fire broke out while she was smoking and on oxygen, according to the state’s fire marshal.

First responders were dispatched to a Wicomico County home on Windy Hill Circle in Delmar shortly before 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23, where there was a reported fire that broke out inside a two-story residence.

A team of 10 firefighters from the Delmar Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene and had the flames knocked down within 15 minutes, officials said.

One occupant of the residence was flown to Bayview for non-life-threatening burns, according to the fire marshal. Her condition was not immediately available on Tuesday afternoon.

Officials noted that there was a smoke alarm present, but it did not activate.

The fire - which originated in a first-floor bedroom and caused minimal damage to the residence - was determined to be accidental and caused by someone smoking while on oxygen, which ignited.

No other injuries were reported.

Comments / 37

Thomas Daywalt
5d ago

I think people on oxygen and do something like this woman did should under go a mental evaluation to rule out suicidal tendency.

Reply(4)
10
Terri
5d ago

it's common sense, everyone should know especially if you are on oxygen not to smoke, i have COPD and smoked up to a year ago, i finally quit, never did I smoke while on oxygen, i do wish I could've quit sooner but yeah, she should've known what would happen, even Drs express that when they tell you you'll need oxygen, plain common sense

Reply(7)
5
AP_000861.15323b604f8040e9a45452b089cf7e88.1152
5d ago

Smoking on oxygen isn’t accidental! It’s I want to do want I want to do despite being told not to or reading the signs on the oxygen that say no smoking. She should have to pay for all the hoopla to save her to learn a lesson !

Reply(2)
4
 

