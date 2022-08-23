Read full article on original website
Free Food Distribution In Pasco County Thursday, September 8
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with Farm Share, Shady Hills United Methodist Church, the Gentlemen’s Course, and the Pasco County NAACP for a free community food distribution! The next food distribution event will be at the Shady Hills United Methodist Church
Students "traumatized" after senior at Palmetto High School jumps from 3rd floor
PINECREST — Palmetto Senior High School in Pinecrest was placed on a temporary lockdown after the Miami-Dade Schools police chief and witnesses say a student jumped from a third-floor staircase and had to be airlifted to a hospital.This morning's incident was recorded by a student. The video is out and circulating, but CBS4 is choosing not to show it.CBS4's Peter D'Oench reports that part of what was recorded shows a school employee trying to catch the girl. That might have saved her life.And while students are wondering why this high school senior reached this point, what happened is again prompting...
Wesley Chapel Schools Resume Normal Schedule After Gunfire Investigated
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. – Wesley Chapel High School, Thomas E. Weightman Middle School, and Wesley Chapel Elementary School were briefly on controlled campus status out of an abundance of caution after reports of hearing gunfire in the woods near the schools. Pasco Sheriff’s Office deputies
stpetecatalyst.com
Local winners from a ‘phenomenal’ Pinellas primary
Over 200,000 residents exercised their right to vote Tuesday, helping shape Pinellas County’s future for years to come. While the closed primary generally frames races for the Nov. 8 general elections, Pinellas voters still elected two school board members and settled a county commission contest. According to the Supervisor of Elections Office, 219,209 residents, or nearly 32% of registered voters, cast their ballots.
Bay News 9
DeSantis and Rubio make Tampa GOP rally stop, Hillsborough's teacher pay raise referendum goes to a recount and 7-foot gator wrangled at Florida middle school
Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. Rain coverage will continue to go up on Thursday as tropical moisture increases. With more clouds, highs will be near 90. Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon. Before you go out, get updates with...
Deputies release video of Pinellas woman Irish folk dancing during sobriety test
The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office released a body camera video Friday of a woman who performed “multiple ballet and Irish folk dance moves” during a roadside field sobriety test in late April.
Red Wave Sweeps School Board Races Across Florida
Florida school boards in five counties flipped to conservative majorities on Tuesday with help from Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ endorsements. Miami-Dade County, Sarasota County, Duval County, Martin County, and Clay County held their school board elections on Aug. 23. The conservative school board
10NEWS
Pinellas County student dies walking to his bus stop: How are bus stops deemed safe?
Ethan Weiser was hit and killed walking to his bus stop. 10 Tampa Bay is taking the family's concerns to school officials.
Industrial property to be converted to affordable housing in St. Petersburg is first of its kind
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The City of St. Petersburg just gave the green light to an affordable and workforce housing development that they say is the first of its kind in the state. The project, near 43rd Street South and Fairfield Avenue, will convert industrial land into badly needed...
Beach Beacon
Pinellas County Commission, School Board incumbents fend off challengers
Pinellas County voters went to the polls for the Aug. 23 primaries and made their choices on congressional, state and local races. The ballot in Pinellas included two universal primaries, as well as nonpartisan School Board, county and circuit judge elections. In total, 219,209 cast votes out of 690,520 registered voters for a turnout of 31%.
businessobserverfl.com
City tearing down former grocery store to make way for senior center
Tampa Mayor Jane Castor used a backhoe Wednesday to tear a chunk off of a former grocery story building and kickstart a demolition that will eventually bring a much-anticipated recreation complex to the city’s east end. The building Castor ripped into is the former Penny Saver Food Market on...
Largo High School student hit, killed by vehicle in Clearwater
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left a pedestrian dead in Clearwater Friday morning.
businessobserverfl.com
Smashburger signs lucrative deal with local franchisee
Smashburger, a Denver-based fast-casual restaurant chain, has inked an agreement with Tampa franchisee Jiandong “Peter” Xu that will bring 15 new Smashburger locations to the Gulf Coast over the next six years. Xu, according to a news release, operates two Smashburger restaurants in Tampa. The new locations will...
Woman exposes self to kids at Pinellas Co. pool: police
A woman was arrested for exposing herself to children at a Pinellas County swimming pool on Monday, according to police.
Pasco Sheriff Seeking To Identify Land O’ Lakes Porch Pirate
LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s Office is seeking your help in identifying a porch pirate that struck one Land O’ Lakes neighborhood at least twice. According to deputies, on Aug. 23, around 1:15 p.m., a suspect pictured here, stole packages from at least
Longboat Observer
Manatee County Primary Election Results 2022
As of 8:54 p.m., 71/71 Manatee County precincts are reported; 85,977 ballots were counted, with an overall 31.12% countywide voter turnout. The winner will face Amanda Ballard (R) in the general election Nov. 8. District 4. Mike Rahn (R) | 4,710 votes | 62.46%. Misty Servia (R) | 2,831 votes...
fox13news.com
‘It’s out of control’: More than 100 marched from the park to the polls to draw attention to raising rents
TAMPA, Fla. - Dozens of people took to the streets to sound the alarm over the housing crisis and call for changes. "It's out of control. You know, I've grown up here all my life and I've worked to bring affordable housing here. When you look downtown Tampa with Oncor or West River, but it's not enough," U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor said.
1 dead, 1 airlifted after head-on crash in Hillsborough County
One person has died and another was airlifted to the hospital following a crash in Hillsborough County Thursday night, authorities said.
31 houses damaged in Manatee County storm Sunday evening
Colony Cove community members are now working to help people whose homes were impacted during a storm in Ellenton.
Crist calls out DeSantis after securing Democratic nomination for governor
SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. — Less than 24 hours after securing the Democratic nomination for governor, Charlie Crist was on the campaign trail Wednesday, meeting with voters in his home city of Saint Petersburg. Crist was full of energy as he spoke during his campaign stop after securing the nomination.
