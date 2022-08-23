Read full article on original website
actionnews5.com
2 North Memphis schools come together on the gridiron to honor advocate for the city’s youth
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One Trezevant High School administrator says 11 of his students have been murdered in the past five years. Imagine that kind of struggle while trying to promote success among students. Coach and Assistant Principal Eric L. Brent says Trezevant is finding some academic and athletic success,...
actionnews5.com
Man killed on doorstep in Midtown, according to police
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police officers responded to a shooting in Midtown on Wednesday night. MPD said in Facebook post, a man told police his nephew was shot and killed while on the phone at his doorstep. Police said three men were seen running to the apartments located on...
actionnews5.com
Memphis Police Department hosted a hiring expo
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department held a hiring expo to fight staffing shortages. The Memphis Police Department opened the doors up early for the MPD hiring expo for recruits today. There were hundreds of possible prospects that showed up at the hiring event. Chief Davis commented on the...
howafrica.com
Officer And School Principal Told To Leave Restaurant Because They Smelled Like Marijuana – Report
A Black Memphis police officer is accusing a restaurant of racial profiling after he and his family were asked to leave the eatery because they smelled like marijuana. According to FOX13, the incident happened Saturday at Houston’s Restaurant. Marcus Mosby, who is a local police officer, and his wife...
actionnews5.com
Shooting on Henry Avenue near Brinkley Heights Urban Academy
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting on Henry Avenue near Brinkley Heights Urban Academy leaves one man dead. When officers arrived at the shooting scene at 4:41 p.m., they were able to locate the injured male victim. The man was transported to Regional One Health Hospital, where he was pronounced...
One critical after shooting in airport area
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person has been rushed to the hospital after a gas station shooting near the airport. The incident happened around 1 a.m. at the Marathon gas station at 3465 Lamar Avenue near Pearson. The victim was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle, police say. The victim is currently in critical […]
Woman attacks neighbor over her clothing choices, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was arrested for yelling at another woman about her fashion, and even making threats to beat up the woman’s kids. On Aug. 10, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a scene in the 3000 block of Jean Drive. The caller told police...
Woman tries to run over ex with baby in car: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is behind bars after a disturbing incident in Whitehaven which all stemmed from child care concerns. Breuna Bankston has been charged with two counts of reckless endangerment, aggravated assault, as well as one charge of child abuse and neglect or endangerment. The incident occured on August 27 when Bankston went […]
Where’s Wanda? County clerk still nowhere to be found
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– There’s still no sign of Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert. The embattled clerk has been under fire for what many call an untimely vacation after a backlog at her office caused a week-long shutdown. At the main Shelby County Clerk’s Office, some visitors had no idea the entire place was closed. They showed […]
Woman attacks neighbor over outfit: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman was arrested after investigators say she wasn’t very neighborly with the woman across the street. For one Memphis woman, a fight with a neighbor all started with what she was wearing earlier this month outside her home. “With the sports bra and the shorts set to go with it,” […]
actionnews5.com
Man charged, accused of attempting to steal Memphis police patrol car, assaulting officer
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police officers arrested a man they say attempted to steal one of their patrol cars over the weekend. An officer responded to a prowler call around 3 a.m. Sunday in the area of University Street and Snowden Avenue. According to an affidavit, Eugene Bob was...
actionnews5.com
Police: Shots fired outside of Hyatt Centric Hotel
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police responded to a shooting outside of the Hyatt Centric Hotel. The incident happened on Beale Street early Sunday morning. MPD said a man was shot and transported to Methodist University non-critical. No one was arrested.
Memphis man charged with killing family dog in front of 9-year-old
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars facing aggravated animal cruelty charges among others after killing a 9-year-old’s dog in front of her. Police said Colby Pugh was walking down the street in the 1600 block of National St. on May 16, 2022 when he intentionally killed a dog without justification while a child […]
Owners of troubled Peppertree Apartments have 4 months to make improvements or be shut down
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The owners of the Peppertree Apartments in Whitehaven were back in court Thursday amid ongoing legal troubles. The owners now have a timeline of when they must make improvements and repairs or be shut down. The property owners have 120 days to solve their issues or...
localmemphis.com
How a Mid-South clinic is making sure the uninsured get needed healthcare
Just over 11% of Tennesseans were uninsured in 2020. That's more than 700,000 residents. The Wellness and Stress Clinic of Memphis helps with free healthcare.
desotocountynews.com
Centenarian celebrates 100th birthday
One of the oldest residents of DeSoto County had a very special day Saturday to celebrate her 100th birthday. Gertrude Guy Bridgforth was celebrated before more than 400 well-wishers in the Family Life Center of Brown Missionary Baptist Church in Southaven. During the celebration, Bridgeforth received congratulatory proclamations from the...
Couple gets engaged at St. Jude after meeting as volunteers
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Jordon Watson met Kelly Quiroz at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. “This is where I met her. This is where I found fondness for her, this is where I really grew to love her and wanted to ask her out,” said Watson. So naturally, Watson got down on one knee asking Quiroz to […]
shelby-news.com
Germantown students help deliver baby
A handful of students fill their summer with meaningful internship experiences:. What did you do this summer? Meet four students who used their summer vacation to do complete incredible internships: Bridget Igadwa, Perry Pearson and Sara Folz. Over the summer, GMSD students went the extra-mile participating in internships to further...
DeSoto Times Today
Meridian Premiere Homes cuts ribbon on model home in new Horn Lake subdivision
Meridian Premier Homes celebrated the grand opening of its model home in Horn Lake on Friday. Builder Jeff King and wife and broker, Roxanne, were joined by Mayor Allen Latimer, city officials, and ambassadors from Horn Lake Chamber of Commerce to cut the ribbon. “We are really excited to have...
Family of 13-year-old struck by truck asking for safer school zones, more charges
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Just a day after a 13-year-old girl was hit by a truck and later died, her family is asking for changes to be made for a safer walk home. Tai’ana Stribling was walking home on Wednesday near the intersection of Winchester Road and Castleman Street as she was leaving Wooddale Middle School.
