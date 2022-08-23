ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartlett, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
actionnews5.com

Man killed on doorstep in Midtown, according to police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police officers responded to a shooting in Midtown on Wednesday night. MPD said in Facebook post, a man told police his nephew was shot and killed while on the phone at his doorstep. Police said three men were seen running to the apartments located on...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis Police Department hosted a hiring expo

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department held a hiring expo to fight staffing shortages. The Memphis Police Department opened the doors up early for the MPD hiring expo for recruits today. There were hundreds of possible prospects that showed up at the hiring event. Chief Davis commented on the...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bartlett, TN
Local
Tennessee Pets & Animals
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
actionnews5.com

Shooting on Henry Avenue near Brinkley Heights Urban Academy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting on Henry Avenue near Brinkley Heights Urban Academy leaves one man dead. When officers arrived at the shooting scene at 4:41 p.m., they were able to locate the injured male victim. The man was transported to Regional One Health Hospital, where he was pronounced...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One critical after shooting in airport area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person has been rushed to the hospital after a gas station shooting near the airport. The incident happened around 1 a.m. at the Marathon gas station at 3465 Lamar Avenue near Pearson. The victim was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle, police say. The victim is currently in critical […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman tries to run over ex with baby in car: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is behind bars after a disturbing incident in Whitehaven which all stemmed from child care concerns. Breuna Bankston has been charged with two counts of reckless endangerment, aggravated assault, as well as one charge of child abuse and neglect or endangerment. The incident occured on August 27 when Bankston went […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Shelter#Dog Rescue Adoption#Pet Lover#Memphians
WREG

Where’s Wanda? County clerk still nowhere to be found

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– There’s still no sign of Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert. The embattled clerk has been under fire for what many call an untimely vacation after a backlog at her office caused a week-long shutdown. At the main Shelby County Clerk’s Office, some visitors had no idea the entire place was closed. They showed […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman attacks neighbor over outfit: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman was arrested after investigators say she wasn’t very neighborly with the woman across the street. For one Memphis woman, a fight with a neighbor all started with what she was wearing earlier this month outside her home. “With the sports bra and the shorts set to go with it,” […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Police: Shots fired outside of Hyatt Centric Hotel

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police responded to a shooting outside of the Hyatt Centric Hotel. The incident happened on Beale Street early Sunday morning. MPD said a man was shot and transported to Methodist University non-critical. No one was arrested.
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
WREG

Memphis man charged with killing family dog in front of 9-year-old

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars facing aggravated animal cruelty charges among others after killing a 9-year-old’s dog in front of her. Police said Colby Pugh was walking down the street in the 1600 block of National St. on May 16, 2022 when he intentionally killed a dog without justification while a child […]
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

Centenarian celebrates 100th birthday

One of the oldest residents of DeSoto County had a very special day Saturday to celebrate her 100th birthday. Gertrude Guy Bridgforth was celebrated before more than 400 well-wishers in the Family Life Center of Brown Missionary Baptist Church in Southaven. During the celebration, Bridgeforth received congratulatory proclamations from the...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WREG

Couple gets engaged at St. Jude after meeting as volunteers

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Jordon Watson met Kelly Quiroz at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. “This is where I met her. This is where I found fondness for her, this is where I really grew to love her and wanted to ask her out,” said Watson. So naturally, Watson got down on one knee asking Quiroz to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
shelby-news.com

Germantown students help deliver baby

A handful of students fill their summer with meaningful internship experiences:. What did you do this summer? Meet four students who used their summer vacation to do complete incredible internships: Bridget Igadwa, Perry Pearson and Sara Folz. Over the summer, GMSD students went the extra-mile participating in internships to further...
GERMANTOWN, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy