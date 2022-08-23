Read full article on original website
939theeagle.com
Centralia-area residents pack courtroom for hearing in enticement case
Two Centralia mothers say a Boone County man charged with enticement or attempted enticement of a child is a threat to children. The mothers spoke at Tuesday’s emotional court hearing at the Boone County Courthouse for 33-year-old David Hoppock of Centralia, who’s currently jailed without bond. The Centralia...
Callaway Community Hospital at risk of not opening, interim CEO says
The interim CEO of the shuttered Callaway Community Hospital said the facility is in jeopardy of not opening by a Sept. 21 deadline. The post Callaway Community Hospital at risk of not opening, interim CEO says appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
vandalialeader.com
Surveying begins for addition of third lane on Hwy. 54
Pike and Audrain County officials met last Thursday at the Eastern Family YMCA in Vandalia for an update on the efforts to make Hwy 54 a three-lane highway from Mexico to Louisiana. Those present for the 54 Coalition meeting included representatives from MoDOT and first-time guests Tim Carter, mayor of Louisiana, and Jim Arico, mayor of Bowling Green. Presiding Commissioner of Audrain County, Alan Winders opened the meeting by welcoming the guests.
Crashes frequent on stretch of Highway 124 in Boone County
At least three people have been killed since January 2021 on Highway 124 between Fayette and Highway 63, the highway where four people were hurt in a crash Tuesday. The post Crashes frequent on stretch of Highway 124 in Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
School safety investigation: Fulton and Renick R-V
ABC 17 News asked for 41 Mid-Missouri school districts' security plans, maintenance records and expenses ahead of the 2022-2023 school year. The post School safety investigation: Fulton and Renick R-V appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Man hit by SUV while trimming grass in Jefferson City
A Linn man suffered serious injuries when an SUV hit him while he was trimming grass in Jefferson City on Thursday. The post Man hit by SUV while trimming grass in Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kchi.com
Additional Booking For Livingston County
Sixty-two-year-old Donna L Collins was booked into the Randolph County Jail following her arrest by the Chillicothe Police Department Monday. She is held on a Probation violation warrant from a conviction for possession of a controlled substance. Bond is set at $20,000.
firesideguard.com
Sylvia Jessica Leonberger
Sylvia Jessica Leonberger, 79, a resident of Centralia, MO passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Sylvia was born on August 18, 1943, in Sterling, IL, the daughter of Maximillion Pineda and Catherine Martinez Pineda. On September 16, 1967 in Beecher City, IL, she married Orval Lewis Leonberger and he preceded her in death.
Lawsuit seeks to force Jay Ashcroft to begin review of 2024 Missouri initiative petitions
A Columbia attorney hoping to enshrine abortion rights in the Missouri Constitution is suing Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft to force a review of his initiative petition prior to the November election. In the case filed Aug. 10, Jeff Basinger wrote that he submitted his proposal with all the required paperwork on July 29, only […] The post Lawsuit seeks to force Jay Ashcroft to begin review of 2024 Missouri initiative petitions appeared first on Missouri Independent.
School safety investigation: Moberly, Eldon and New Bloomfield districts
ABC 17 News asked for 41 Mid-Missouri school districts' security plans, maintenance records and expenses ahead of the 2022-2023 school year. The post School safety investigation: Moberly, Eldon and New Bloomfield districts appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
firesideguard.com
Harold Dean “Squirrelly” Beasley
Harold Dean “Squirrelly” Beasley, 71, Centralia, MO passed away Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Centerpointe Hospital in Independence, MO. Harold was born July 7, 1951, in Audrain County, MO the son of the late Henry Allen Beasley and Hazel Lee (Watts) Beasley. He went to Centralia High and was a 3-sport athlete. He was class president of 1969. He continued athletics in College at CMSU and Southwest Missouri State University.
933kwto.com
Eden Village Files Lawsuit Against Attorney General, State of Missouri
After a recently passed bill was signed by Governor Mike Parson, a local business that combats homelessness is attempting to fight it. House Bill 1606 was signed on July 29th of this year. According to The Gathering Tree, which provides shelter to the homeless, the bill will negatively affect the organization.
939theeagle.com
Five-day jury trial set in high-profile Columbia murder trial
A February jury trial has been scheduled for a Columbia man charged with killing his wife and placing her body in an apartment dumpster. 40-year-old Keith Comfort is charged with second degree murder for the 2006 death of his wife Megan Shultz. Boone County Circuit Judge Jeff Harris has scheduled...
kjluradio.com
Dust fire extinguished at Jefferson City business
A fire is reported at a Jefferson City cabinet maker. The call came in Monday afternoon, just before 3 p.m., from Ron Irvin Custom Cabinet Shop on E. McCarty Street. When crews arrived, smoke was coming from an exterior dust collector toward the rear of the building. Fire crews were...
kchi.com
Booked On Drug Charges
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department booked 32-year-old Savannah Kathryn Jimenez into the Randolph County Jail following her arrest on Wednesday for alleged possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond is set at $7,500.
kjluradio.com
Former officers' lawsuit against California MO Police Department scheduled for 2023 trial
A four-day jury trial is scheduled for three former mid-Missouri police officers. Jared Allen, Nick Stobbart, and Christopher Tew used to work for the California Police Department. Allen and Stobbart were fired in January 2021 and Tew resigned in protest. All three claim they were targeted because they complained about the mishandling of evidence by the police department.
krcgtv.com
Inmate charged with beating Jefferson City Correctional Center guard
JEFFERSON CITY — Days after a guard at Jefferson City Correctional Center filed a lawsuit against a prisoner, the prisoner faces criminal charges regarding the incident. The Cole County prosecutor charged Gavin Syring with first-degree assault. According to the probable cause statement, surveillance video shows Syring striking Kent Riley, knocking him to the floor, and then standing over him, striking him on the head on July 19, 2022.
krcgtv.com
Universal school lunches end in Mid Missouri
Jefferson City — School lunches are regulated by the federal government and before the pandemic in 2020 regulations on who received free or reduced school lunches were determined based on a household’s income. After two years of free lunches for all those regulations are back in place for...
abc17news.com
Bus with students onboard, car crash in Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) - A bus and car crashed on Business Loop 70 in Columbia on Thursday afternoon. Columbia Public Schools spokeswoman Michelle Baumstark said no one on the Hickman High School bus was hurt in the crash on Business Loop 70 East and Seventh St. The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. near the school's east exit.
Record number of students enrolled at Columbia Public Schools
A record number of students were enrolled on the first day of the year at Columbia Public Schools. The post Record number of students enrolled at Columbia Public Schools appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
