Senior Community Service Employment Program Helps Adults 55 and Over Get Needed Job TrainingMike WhiteFindlay, OH
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Rallied to Get Justice for Dee and Their Voices Were HeardTracy StengelLenawee County, MI
127 Yard Sale, 35th Anniversary! Starts in Michigan and runs through Ohio, to Alabama.Everything Kaye!Michigan State
Lucas County to set up sobriety checkpoints Friday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Lucas County officials will conduct sobriety checkpoints Friday night. The Lucas County Operating Vehicles Intoxicated Task Force will set up checkpoints at 3 Turtle Creek Road in Swanton Township and 2105 North McCord Road in Springfield Township. The checkpoints will operate from 8 p.m. Friday through...
A night in the life of Toledo's gang task force
TOLEDO, Ohio — As the last rays of evening sun begin to disappear on TPD headquarters, it was time for the gang task force to go out on patrol. On Thursday evening, the task force's 25 officers made stops on the east side and in central Toledo -- the areas of town that the task force's research shows are hot spots for crime.
13abc.com
TPD: One person killed in Weiler Homes shooting, ruled homicide
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person is dead after a shooting in Toledo on Friday. According to TPD, Corey Coley, 22, was shot in the 1000 block of Artis at the Weiler Homes on Friday afternoon. Coley was taken to an area hospital where he later died. Lucas County Coroner’s...
Person shot, killed Friday afternoon in east Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — One person was shot and killed Friday afternoon at the Weiler Homes in east Toledo. Toledo Fire & Rescue confirmed one person was transported from the 1000 block of Artis Place to the hospital. Toledo police detectives later confirmed the victim had died. Police were unable to provide any further details on the victim to our crew on the scene.
sent-trib.com
Body found in Maumee River identified
PERRYSBURG — Police have released the identity of the man whose body was found Monday in the Maumee River. He has been identified as Robert Stallter, 88, of Perrysburg. Stallter’s daughter went to the Maple Street boat docks looking for him after a friend discovered his car in the parking lot but could not locate him. Two City of Perrysburg Street Division workers were in that area at the time and helped her search for him. That’s when they discovered his body in the river and called police, according to a city news release on Tuesday.
Family mourns loss of fire department intern found dead in Detroit
A heartbroken mother is mourning the loss of her daughter who had a bright future in the Detroit Fire Department.
13abc.com
Driver sentenced in Dorr St. hit-and-run death
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man was sentenced in connection to a fatal hit-and-run crash that ended the life of 70-year-old Denise Frais, on Wednesday. Orlandus Hearn Jr. was sentenced to three years of community control which will be monitored by the Lucas County Adult Probation Department on Wednesday. In...
UPDATE: Suspect in custody after multiple deadly shootings in Detroit Sunday
Detroit police have confirmed to 7 Action News that the alleged gunman who killed three people and injured another is in custody.
nbc24.com
Toledo woman accused of firing gun outside Arlington Elementary
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police detectives made an arrest Friday related to a gunfire incident that occurred Tuesday at Arlington Elementary School. The school had been placed on lockdown not long after dismissal when Vanessa Hutchen, 34, allegedly discharged a firearm during an altercation with another parent while picking up her child, according to Toledo Public Schools.
13abc.com
Case Files: Grandmother asks community to stop solving murders in the streets
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It was the afternoon of March 10. 2021. Tavion Brown, 15, was near his own home on E. Central Avenue in Toledo near Elm when he was shot. Brown ran for help and someone nearby drove the teen to the hospital. He was rushed into surgery and later died.
UPDATE: Toledo woman posts bond after being charged for firing gun at Arlington Elementary
TOLEDO, Ohio — UPDATE: Hutchen appeared in Toledo Municipal Court Friday morning. Her bond was set at $25,000, which has already been posted. Arlington Elementary in south Toledo was locked down Tuesday after a parent fired a gun into the air following an altercation with another parent. No one was injured.
Giant "Fire Whitmer" banner hung from I-696 overpass in Oakland County
Those driving along a particular stretch of I-696 this Tuesday may have spotted a rather pointed political message. A large blue and white banner was placed on an overpass near Greenfield Road that reads “Remember what she did, #FireWhitmer!”
Father of four gunned down, family seeking answers
Police said the 42-year-old and another person were walking down Fenkell near Prest Street when a black SUV pulled up, fired multiple shots and pulled off.
HometownLife.com
Record hot real estate market near Livonia pushes Wayne County home sale prices to $185,000
The median sales price for a single-family home sold in Wayne County during May was $185,000. That's an increase of 5.1% compared with May 2021, according to a USA TODAY Network localized analysis generated with data from Realtor.com. On a year-over-year basis, prices have been rising for 33 consecutive months....
13abc.com
Woman dies after car gets hit by train in Sandusky
SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - A Sandusky woman has died after her car was hit by train Friday morning. The Sandusky Highway Patrol Post is currently investigating the accident that occurred on Aug. 26 at approximately 8 a.m. SHPP says Erica L. Alley, 36, of Sandusky was driving northbound on Campbell...
13abc.com
TPS: Parent shot gun on Toledo elementary school grounds, fled the scene
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo elementary school was temporarily locked down Tuesday after a parent shot a gun on school grounds, school officials said. According to a spokesperson with Toledo Public Schools, two parents got into an altercation at Arlington Elementary and one person fired a shot into the air from a vehicle and fled the scene. No one was injured.
$2.5M castle with drawbridge, moat, hidden rooms and dungeon for sale in Oakland County
A medieval-style, castle-like home that sits on a hill surrounded by woods across more than 6 acres in Oakland Township is one of the most unique houses in southeast Michigan — and it's for sale. The secluded, private palace in Oakland County fit for a king and queen is listed at $2.5 million. It's located at the end of Deer Creek Estates, a private, gated subdivision of luxury homes. ...
Toledo police: Man found in 'large pool of blood' Saturday; woman shot Sunday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from a video relating to violence that aired on Aug. 16, 2022. Toledo police reported an injured adult on Saturday afternoon in north Toledo. At 12:45 p.m., police responded to a call to assist Toledo Fire & Rescue with an injured person at a residence on Lewis Avenue.
thevarsitynews.net
6533 E Jefferson Ave Apt 411
Sprawling tri-level penthouse loft for rent in the historic Lofts at Rivertown! With stunning skyline views and west exposure, this loft has been recently updated with contemporary finishes and new kitchen appliances. This three-level loft offers two bedrooms, two full baths, and two gated parking spots. This full-amenity building has an outdoor pool and jacuzzi, 24-hour security guard, and a fitness room.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Drunk woman screams repeatedly at trooper to say her name on side of Oakland County highway, MSP says
INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A woman who was found drunk in the driver’s seat of a running car on the side of an Oakland County highway refused to provide her license to a state trooper and continually screamed at him to “say her full name,” police said.
