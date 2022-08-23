ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adrian, MI

WTOL 11

Lucas County to set up sobriety checkpoints Friday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Lucas County officials will conduct sobriety checkpoints Friday night. The Lucas County Operating Vehicles Intoxicated Task Force will set up checkpoints at 3 Turtle Creek Road in Swanton Township and 2105 North McCord Road in Springfield Township. The checkpoints will operate from 8 p.m. Friday through...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

A night in the life of Toledo's gang task force

TOLEDO, Ohio — As the last rays of evening sun begin to disappear on TPD headquarters, it was time for the gang task force to go out on patrol. On Thursday evening, the task force's 25 officers made stops on the east side and in central Toledo -- the areas of town that the task force's research shows are hot spots for crime.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TPD: One person killed in Weiler Homes shooting, ruled homicide

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person is dead after a shooting in Toledo on Friday. According to TPD, Corey Coley, 22, was shot in the 1000 block of Artis at the Weiler Homes on Friday afternoon. Coley was taken to an area hospital where he later died. Lucas County Coroner’s...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Person shot, killed Friday afternoon in east Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — One person was shot and killed Friday afternoon at the Weiler Homes in east Toledo. Toledo Fire & Rescue confirmed one person was transported from the 1000 block of Artis Place to the hospital. Toledo police detectives later confirmed the victim had died. Police were unable to provide any further details on the victim to our crew on the scene.
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Body found in Maumee River identified

PERRYSBURG — Police have released the identity of the man whose body was found Monday in the Maumee River. He has been identified as Robert Stallter, 88, of Perrysburg. Stallter’s daughter went to the Maple Street boat docks looking for him after a friend discovered his car in the parking lot but could not locate him. Two City of Perrysburg Street Division workers were in that area at the time and helped her search for him. That’s when they discovered his body in the river and called police, according to a city news release on Tuesday.
PERRYSBURG, OH
13abc.com

Driver sentenced in Dorr St. hit-and-run death

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man was sentenced in connection to a fatal hit-and-run crash that ended the life of 70-year-old Denise Frais, on Wednesday. Orlandus Hearn Jr. was sentenced to three years of community control which will be monitored by the Lucas County Adult Probation Department on Wednesday. In...
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

Toledo woman accused of firing gun outside Arlington Elementary

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police detectives made an arrest Friday related to a gunfire incident that occurred Tuesday at Arlington Elementary School. The school had been placed on lockdown not long after dismissal when Vanessa Hutchen, 34, allegedly discharged a firearm during an altercation with another parent while picking up her child, according to Toledo Public Schools.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Woman dies after car gets hit by train in Sandusky

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - A Sandusky woman has died after her car was hit by train Friday morning. The Sandusky Highway Patrol Post is currently investigating the accident that occurred on Aug. 26 at approximately 8 a.m. SHPP says Erica L. Alley, 36, of Sandusky was driving northbound on Campbell...
SANDUSKY, OH
13abc.com

TPS: Parent shot gun on Toledo elementary school grounds, fled the scene

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo elementary school was temporarily locked down Tuesday after a parent shot a gun on school grounds, school officials said. According to a spokesperson with Toledo Public Schools, two parents got into an altercation at Arlington Elementary and one person fired a shot into the air from a vehicle and fled the scene. No one was injured.
TOLEDO, OH
