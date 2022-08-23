ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutherford County, NC

4 inmates overdose at Rutherford County Detention Center

By Bethany Fowler
 5 days ago

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Four inmates overdosed Monday at the Rutherford County Detention Center.

According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, the inmates overdosed on some type of narcotic.

Three of the inmates were administered Narcan by officers and then taken to the hospital.

They were treated and released back into the custody of the Rutherford County Detention Center.

Deputies said the fourth inmate was administered Narcan on a precautionary status and remained at the Rutherford County Detention Center.

The sheriff’s office is still trying to determine how the narcotics were brough into the detention center.

