NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Irish kicked off their 2022 season in Week Zero on the road up in Bridgeport. The Irish got the Week Zero win over Bridgeport by a final score of 51-14. Saint Pats host Cambridge in Week One for their home opener. This is the first time the Irish have faced the Trojans in several years and they are hoping to renew this old rivalry with a win.

