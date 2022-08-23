Read full article on original website
NPPS issues statement concerning threat toward Adams Middle School
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - After a social media post was brought to the attention of the North Platte Public School District by concerned parents, the NPPS is addressing the issue. In a statement released, Dr. Todd Rhodes, Superintendent North Platte Public Schools, issued the following:. “North Platte Public Schools...
Lexington falls to York on the road in overtime
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - To kick off their 2022 season, the Lexington Minutemen travel to York to take on the Dukes. Last season, the Minutemen ended the year with a 4-6 overall record. In their match-up with York last season, the Minutemen came up short by a score of 14-7 and they are hoping to change that storyline in tonight’s game.
Seasonable and mainly sunny Monday; Heating up rest of the week
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a hot and humid weekend, conditions will be more seasonable Monday with mainly dry conditions. This will not last long because during the rest of the week, conditions will be heating up. Due to a cold front moving through overnight Sunday into Monday morning,...
Friday Night Sports Hero: Sid Miller
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Anselmo-Merna Senior, Sid Miller, is an incredibly accomplished athlete excelling in not only football but also in, wrestling and Rodeo where he competes in Tie-Down roping. Last season Sid helped the Coyotes reach the quarterfinals of the State Football Playoffs. Then, during Wrestling Season, he was the State Runner-up for his weight class. Finally, over the summer Sid competed in the Nebraska High School Finals Rodeo where he became a State Champion Tie-Down Roper.
Maxwell defeats Morrill on their road in Season Opener
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Maxwell Wildcats hit the road for Morrill for their Season Opener. Last season the Wildcats ended the year with a 1-7 record and are hoping they can improve on that this season starting with Morrill. In the end, the Wildcats went on to defeat the...
NPCC volleyball plays at home for the first time
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The NPCC knights get their season underway on Friday night. Looking to make improvements off of last year’s 17-15 record and 3-2 in the conference. There’s a lot of hype and optimism coming into this new season as they are taking on Northeastern Junior College Plainswomen.
Saint Pats defeats Cambridge in Home Opener
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Irish kicked off their 2022 season in Week Zero on the road up in Bridgeport. The Irish got the Week Zero win over Bridgeport by a final score of 51-14. Saint Pats host Cambridge in Week One for their home opener. This is the first time the Irish have faced the Trojans in several years and they are hoping to renew this old rivalry with a win.
