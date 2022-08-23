ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, TN

Vicci Worley
5d ago

People drive crazy fast on this road all the time. Maybe something will be done now to slow them down . Prayers for child and the family. I truly hope the driver is caught and punished to the full extent of the law. Takes a sorry person to hit a kid and just keep driving !

crossvillenews1st.com

18 YEAR OLD FUGITIVE THAT REMOVED ANKLE MONITOR CAPUTRED WITHOUT INCIDENT HAD BEEN CONVICTED OF MISDEMEANORS AND KILLING COUPLE IN 2019 CAR CRASH

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said it was searching for an 18-year-old previously involved in some high-profile cases in East Tennessee. It said Mekiah Tre Davis, 18, was wanted on several misdemeanor and felony charges, and he is considered armed and dangerous. He is known to move between Morristown, Kodak, Sevierville and Knoxville, according to a release from authorities.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Knox County K-9 officer on bed rest following injury

Your headlines from 8/29 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Artemis launch info, fire at Tellico Village, KAT bus changes. Knoxville Fire Department paramedics help deliver baby. Both paramedics said it was awesome to be there to be part of the delivery of a healthy baby.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

THP: Man dies in motorcycle accident in Sevier County

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man died on Friday night after he lost control of his motorcycle on West Union Valley Road in Sevier County, according to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol. James Clabo, 50, of Knoxville, was driving eastbound on his motorcycle when he lost control...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

JCPD: Duo charged after buying car with bad check

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Tri-Cities duo is facing multiple charges after police say a bounced check revealed a string of thefts throughout the region. According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), officers were told about a vehicle purchased from a local car dealer by Roy and Jessica Killion of […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wvlt.tv

Tazewell police looking for missing man

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Tazewell Police Department are on the lookout for a missing man, according to Chief Jeremy Myers. Ralph Lee Clark, 52, was reported missing by his father on April 29, Clark said. Clark reportedly left his home after an argument and was known to have checked into Knox Area Rescue Ministries (KARM) on April 22.
TAZEWELL, TN
wvlt.tv

KPD searching for Five Points neighborhood shooting suspect

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Knoxville Police Department responded to a shooting and found a man shot at the Walter P. Taylor Homes Thursday afternoon, according to officials with the KPD. Police responded to the complex around 2 p.m. and the suspects fled the scene in an SUV,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
993thex.com

Douglas Lake drowning victim was student at Jefferson County High School

Police have confirmed the victim of a Thursday evening drowning was a high school student in neighboring Jefferson County, Tennessee. The Sheriff’s Office reported 14-year-old Tristan Eilers of White Pine was found in the Leadvale Lake Access area of Douglas Lake and was then transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Greeneville PD: Body found behind Days Inn

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Greeneville authorities on Friday revealed that police responded to the Days Inn on Aug. 23 to discover the body of a man in a wooded area behind the motel. Officers arrived at the scene located at 935 East Andrew Johnson Highway after receiving a call from a concerned citizen, a release […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
supertalk929.com

22 Mile Police Chase Through Greene County, Results In Arrest Of Morristown, Tennessee Man

He was in a stolen vehicle, and refused to stop for a trooper with the THP, then led authorities on a 22 mile pursuit through Greene County, resulting in the arrest of a Morristown man. A state trooper noticed a white Kia Soul driven by 27 year old Jeffrey Cheyenne Lowe following too closely on Interstate 81 northbound near the 18 mile marker. Lowe refused to stop and then led troopers on a chase for 22 miles, during which time, Lowe struck a pickup truck and was arrested a short time later. No injuries were reported and charges are pending.
MORRISTOWN, TN
wvlt.tv

One elevator repaired at Summit Towers, repair crews on site

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Neither elevator at Summit Towers, an elderly living facility in downtown Knoxville, was working Sunday afternoon, resulting in some residents being unable to leave. A Knoxville Fire Department spokesperson said that both of the elevators were initially down but that one had been fixed. As of...
KNOXVILLE, TN
1450wlaf.com

Driver in Wednesday afternoon wreck dies from injuries

CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – The driver of a 2016 Honda CRV has died from injuries sustained in an early afternoon wreck on I-75 at Caryville according to the preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol. See the original story HERE. THP officials say that 81-year old David Miller of...
CARYVILLE, TN

