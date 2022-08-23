Read full article on original website
Vicci Worley
5d ago
People drive crazy fast on this road all the time. Maybe something will be done now to slow them down . Prayers for child and the family. I truly hope the driver is caught and punished to the full extent of the law. Takes a sorry person to hit a kid and just keep driving !
Reply
2
Related
wvlt.tv
Teen accused of bringing assault rifle to Knoxville school, trying to ‘confront teacher’
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An 18-year-old was arrested Friday for bringing an assault rifle onto a Knoxville school campus, an incident report obtained by WVLT News stated. While the name of the school was not mentioned in the report, the arrest address was for the Christian Academy of Knoxville. According...
Anderson County deputy wakes up from coma after 23 days
After nearly a month in a coma, Anderson County Sherriff's Deputy Lucas Shoffner is awake.
crossvillenews1st.com
18 YEAR OLD FUGITIVE THAT REMOVED ANKLE MONITOR CAPUTRED WITHOUT INCIDENT HAD BEEN CONVICTED OF MISDEMEANORS AND KILLING COUPLE IN 2019 CAR CRASH
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said it was searching for an 18-year-old previously involved in some high-profile cases in East Tennessee. It said Mekiah Tre Davis, 18, was wanted on several misdemeanor and felony charges, and he is considered armed and dangerous. He is known to move between Morristown, Kodak, Sevierville and Knoxville, according to a release from authorities.
wvlt.tv
Knox County K-9 officer on bed rest following injury
Your headlines from 8/29 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Artemis launch info, fire at Tellico Village, KAT bus changes. Knoxville Fire Department paramedics help deliver baby. Both paramedics said it was awesome to be there to be part of the delivery of a healthy baby.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wvlt.tv
THP: Man dies in motorcycle accident in Sevier County
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man died on Friday night after he lost control of his motorcycle on West Union Valley Road in Sevier County, according to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol. James Clabo, 50, of Knoxville, was driving eastbound on his motorcycle when he lost control...
‘Armed and dangerous’ fugitive captured in Hamblen County
Police announced the arrest of a man who had previously been considered armed and dangerous.
JCPD: Duo charged after buying car with bad check
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Tri-Cities duo is facing multiple charges after police say a bounced check revealed a string of thefts throughout the region. According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), officers were told about a vehicle purchased from a local car dealer by Roy and Jessica Killion of […]
Knoxville Police Chief Paul Noel says body camera policy will be updated soon
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said it will update its existing body-worn camera policy "fairly soon." The department issued nearly 300 body cameras in April 2021 to increase transparency and accountability, then-Chief Eve Thomas said. However, the cameras haven't captured every case as well as they were intended to.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Third fatal crash in last two weeks reported in Morristown
Police responded to a deadly crash in Morristown involving a motorcyclist and a freightliner truck.
wvlt.tv
Tazewell police looking for missing man
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Tazewell Police Department are on the lookout for a missing man, according to Chief Jeremy Myers. Ralph Lee Clark, 52, was reported missing by his father on April 29, Clark said. Clark reportedly left his home after an argument and was known to have checked into Knox Area Rescue Ministries (KARM) on April 22.
Unknown suspects leave scene after Knoxville shooting, police say
A person was injured after a shooting on McConnell Street Thursday.
Experts urge vigilance after report of possible child abduction attempt in Campbell County
After what could have been a case of attempted child abduction in Campbell County, expert are sharing how children and parents can remain diligent.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wvlt.tv
KPD searching for Five Points neighborhood shooting suspect
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Knoxville Police Department responded to a shooting and found a man shot at the Walter P. Taylor Homes Thursday afternoon, according to officials with the KPD. Police responded to the complex around 2 p.m. and the suspects fled the scene in an SUV,...
993thex.com
Douglas Lake drowning victim was student at Jefferson County High School
Police have confirmed the victim of a Thursday evening drowning was a high school student in neighboring Jefferson County, Tennessee. The Sheriff’s Office reported 14-year-old Tristan Eilers of White Pine was found in the Leadvale Lake Access area of Douglas Lake and was then transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Knoxville woman arrested on ‘multitude of outstanding warrants,’ police say
Nyota Janeth faces nearly a dozen charges after thefts were reported at Knoxville gyms and a downtown restaurant.
Greeneville PD: Body found behind Days Inn
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Greeneville authorities on Friday revealed that police responded to the Days Inn on Aug. 23 to discover the body of a man in a wooded area behind the motel. Officers arrived at the scene located at 935 East Andrew Johnson Highway after receiving a call from a concerned citizen, a release […]
Authorities searching for van stolen from Kentucky church used in TN and VA burglaries
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A van that was stolen from a church in Middlesboro, Kentucky was used in several burglaries across three states, according to the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers. Authorities are asking for help finding the people behind it. They said the van, a 2012 Ford E-Series Passenger...
supertalk929.com
22 Mile Police Chase Through Greene County, Results In Arrest Of Morristown, Tennessee Man
He was in a stolen vehicle, and refused to stop for a trooper with the THP, then led authorities on a 22 mile pursuit through Greene County, resulting in the arrest of a Morristown man. A state trooper noticed a white Kia Soul driven by 27 year old Jeffrey Cheyenne Lowe following too closely on Interstate 81 northbound near the 18 mile marker. Lowe refused to stop and then led troopers on a chase for 22 miles, during which time, Lowe struck a pickup truck and was arrested a short time later. No injuries were reported and charges are pending.
wvlt.tv
One elevator repaired at Summit Towers, repair crews on site
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Neither elevator at Summit Towers, an elderly living facility in downtown Knoxville, was working Sunday afternoon, resulting in some residents being unable to leave. A Knoxville Fire Department spokesperson said that both of the elevators were initially down but that one had been fixed. As of...
1450wlaf.com
Driver in Wednesday afternoon wreck dies from injuries
CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – The driver of a 2016 Honda CRV has died from injuries sustained in an early afternoon wreck on I-75 at Caryville according to the preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol. See the original story HERE. THP officials say that 81-year old David Miller of...
Comments / 3