Middle East

The Associated Press

Iraqi Shiite cleric plans to resign; followers storm palace

BAGHDAD (AP) — An influential Shiite cleric announced Monday he would resign from Iraqi politics and hundreds of his angry followers stormed the government palace in response, sparking violent clashes with security forces in which at least one protester was killed. Medical officials said at least 12 protesters were also injured by tear gas and physical altercations with riot police in the protests that followed the announcement by cleric Muqtada al-Sadr. Iraq’s military announced a nation-wide curfew and the caretaker premier suspended Cabinet sessions in response to the unrest. Iraq’s government has been deadlocked since al-Sadr’s party won the largest share of seats in October parliamentary elections but not enough to secure a majority government. His refusal to negotiate with his Iran-backed Shiite rivals and subsequent exit from the talks has catapulted the country into political uncertainty and volatility amid intensifying intra-Shiite wrangling.
Daily Mail

'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims

An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
The Independent

US attacks Russia’s ‘cynical obstructionism’ for blocking UN nuclear treaty

Russian officials have been blasted by their United States counterparts for “cynical obstructionism” after Moscow blocked the United Nations from adopting a joint declaration on nuclear non-proliferation. The US said on Sunday that after weeks of talks on The Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), which aims to stop the spread of nuclear weapons and promotes disarmament, that Russia had prevented the declaration from being adopted over “cynical” aspects of the text.Moscow had claimed that certain “political” aspects of the declaration, which is reviewed every few years and signed by 191 nations, were problematic, in apparent reference to “grave concerns” raised...
AFP

IAEA team heads to Ukraine nuclear plant, as offensive launched in south

International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi said on Monday he was en route to inspect Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, as Kyiv's forces launched a counteroffensive to retake the occupied southern region of Kherson. Kherson city lies some 200 kilometres (125 miles) southwest of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant -- Europe's largest atomic facility -- which has also been occupied by Russian troops since early March. 
