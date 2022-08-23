BAGHDAD (AP) — An influential Shiite cleric announced Monday he would resign from Iraqi politics and hundreds of his angry followers stormed the government palace in response, sparking violent clashes with security forces in which at least one protester was killed. Medical officials said at least 12 protesters were also injured by tear gas and physical altercations with riot police in the protests that followed the announcement by cleric Muqtada al-Sadr. Iraq’s military announced a nation-wide curfew and the caretaker premier suspended Cabinet sessions in response to the unrest. Iraq’s government has been deadlocked since al-Sadr’s party won the largest share of seats in October parliamentary elections but not enough to secure a majority government. His refusal to negotiate with his Iran-backed Shiite rivals and subsequent exit from the talks has catapulted the country into political uncertainty and volatility amid intensifying intra-Shiite wrangling.

