Read full article on original website
Related
Iraqi Shiite cleric plans to resign; followers storm palace
BAGHDAD (AP) — An influential Shiite cleric announced Monday he would resign from Iraqi politics and hundreds of his angry followers stormed the government palace in response, sparking violent clashes with security forces in which at least one protester was killed. Medical officials said at least 12 protesters were also injured by tear gas and physical altercations with riot police in the protests that followed the announcement by cleric Muqtada al-Sadr. Iraq’s military announced a nation-wide curfew and the caretaker premier suspended Cabinet sessions in response to the unrest. Iraq’s government has been deadlocked since al-Sadr’s party won the largest share of seats in October parliamentary elections but not enough to secure a majority government. His refusal to negotiate with his Iran-backed Shiite rivals and subsequent exit from the talks has catapulted the country into political uncertainty and volatility amid intensifying intra-Shiite wrangling.
'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims
An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
'Not Just Putin's War:' Former US Diplomat Says Many Russians Now Support 'National Extermination Of Ukraine'
As Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine enters its seventh month now, a former U.S. diplomat said that more and more Russians support Moscow's acts and want to eradicate its war-torn neighbor. What Happened: Daniel Fried, distinguished fellow at the Atlantic Council and former Ambassador to Poland, in a tweet on...
Female Russian spy posed as jewellery designer for ten years & infiltrated NATO by ‘luring commanders into honeytraps’
A RUSSIAN spy reportedly posed as a jewellery designer for ten years and infiltrated NATO by luring commanders into honeytraps. Maria Adela Kuhfeldt Rivera - real name Olga Kolobova - has been unmasked by Bellingcat as a spy working for Russia’s GRU foreign intelligence service. She was deployed for...
RELATED PEOPLE
Putin's limousine and cavalcade make late night dash to Kremlin - sparking fears he is plotting major new move in Ukraine war following rail station missile strike that killed 22
A 'midnight dash' by Vladimir Putin to the Kremlin has triggered fears he is plotting a major new move in the war in Ukraine. His Aurus limousine and cavalcade was seen driving at high speed to the Russian seat of power. Putin is in the habit of pre-recording key announcements...
US attacks Russia’s ‘cynical obstructionism’ for blocking UN nuclear treaty
Russian officials have been blasted by their United States counterparts for “cynical obstructionism” after Moscow blocked the United Nations from adopting a joint declaration on nuclear non-proliferation. The US said on Sunday that after weeks of talks on The Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), which aims to stop the spread of nuclear weapons and promotes disarmament, that Russia had prevented the declaration from being adopted over “cynical” aspects of the text.Moscow had claimed that certain “political” aspects of the declaration, which is reviewed every few years and signed by 191 nations, were problematic, in apparent reference to “grave concerns” raised...
Biden faces deadline to decide whether to challenge 'racist' Insular Cases
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden's administration faced a deadline on Monday to decide whether to challenge a series of decades-old Supreme Court decisions that deny certain constitutional rights and protections to residents in U.S. territories. A challenge to the court's Plessy vs. Ferguson-era decisions -- which established a...
IAEA team heads to Ukraine nuclear plant, as offensive launched in south
International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi said on Monday he was en route to inspect Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, as Kyiv's forces launched a counteroffensive to retake the occupied southern region of Kherson. Kherson city lies some 200 kilometres (125 miles) southwest of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant -- Europe's largest atomic facility -- which has also been occupied by Russian troops since early March.
IBTimes
New York City, NY
83K+
Followers
57K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.https://www.ibtimes.com
Comments / 0