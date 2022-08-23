ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 59

DARLENE DAVENPORT
5d ago

he did the right thing by resigning because he would eventually kill somebody over nothing

Reply(8)
35
AP_000355.d7d5238ebb8f4e828622cf250307aff2.1503
5d ago

I agree with what she did but you’re also told of you have a police behind you and you’re being pulled over you’re to call 911 to let them know you see the vehicle and you’re going to a safe location. This is NO way means the officer was right in pulling his gun. Regardless of when she pulled over with what video is shown there is ZERO need to pull out your weapon on ANY person unless there is without a doubt reason. Again we are unfortunately unable to see what transpired in it’s entirety. This officer should not allowed to be able to be in law enforcement of any kind.

Reply(2)
9
G Synn
5d ago

Had that happen to me and I wasn't driving nearly as fast. I saw no place safe to pull over for the police, but slowed down and drove a short distance to safety. I was looking after his safety, yet he treated me like I was fleeing. I realized that he was in an aggressive mode from the start, there was no way to diffuse that.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox News

Florida firefighter loses job over response to local police officer's murder

A Miami firefighter has been fired after he unleashed criticism of law enforcement officials following the death of a local police officer. The firefighter, who was not named, was let go after a profanity-laced tirade in a group chat. The group was discussing the death of police officer Cesar Echaverry, who was shot multiple times during a shootout with an armed robbery suspect and died on Wednesday, according to Fox affiliate WSVN.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bradford County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Jacksonville, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Bradford County, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Ticket#Bradford County Sheriff#The Sheriff
TheDailyBeast

Pallbearer on the Run Fatally Shot by Cops at Dad’s Funeral

A man attending a West Virginia funeral service for his father this week was shot dead by law enforcement just after helping his fellow pallbearers place the casket in a hearse. The U.S. States Marshal Service said the man, who has not been identified by law enforcement, had an active warrant out for his arrest, though it was not clear on what charges. When local police and U.S. Marshals tried to take him into custody, they said, he pulled a gun, prompting officers to fire back and kill him. A woman who identified herself as the aunt of the man...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS Miami

Florida parents charged with killing son for drinking out of the toilet

ORLANDO - A Florida couple has been charged with murder in connection with the death of their 6-year-old son. They've also been charged with severely abusing their five other children. On Wednesday, Osceola Sheriff Marcos Lopez detailed the events that led to the death of that child and the arrests of his parents, Jonathan Rhodes and Bianca Blaise. "Through our investigation, it was learned the child was drinking from the toilet, but that had nothing to do with why he wasn't breathing," said Lopez. The sheriff's office said on July 5th, deputies were sent to the Knights Inn Hotel in...
KISSIMMEE, FL
NBC News

NBC News

448K+
Followers
53K+
Post
292M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy