he did the right thing by resigning because he would eventually kill somebody over nothing
I agree with what she did but you’re also told of you have a police behind you and you’re being pulled over you’re to call 911 to let them know you see the vehicle and you’re going to a safe location. This is NO way means the officer was right in pulling his gun. Regardless of when she pulled over with what video is shown there is ZERO need to pull out your weapon on ANY person unless there is without a doubt reason. Again we are unfortunately unable to see what transpired in it’s entirety. This officer should not allowed to be able to be in law enforcement of any kind.
Had that happen to me and I wasn't driving nearly as fast. I saw no place safe to pull over for the police, but slowed down and drove a short distance to safety. I was looking after his safety, yet he treated me like I was fleeing. I realized that he was in an aggressive mode from the start, there was no way to diffuse that.
