ORLANDO - A Florida couple has been charged with murder in connection with the death of their 6-year-old son. They've also been charged with severely abusing their five other children. On Wednesday, Osceola Sheriff Marcos Lopez detailed the events that led to the death of that child and the arrests of his parents, Jonathan Rhodes and Bianca Blaise. "Through our investigation, it was learned the child was drinking from the toilet, but that had nothing to do with why he wasn't breathing," said Lopez. The sheriff's office said on July 5th, deputies were sent to the Knights Inn Hotel in...

KISSIMMEE, FL ・ 18 DAYS AGO